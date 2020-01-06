Epiphany Day celebrations
Men jump in the waters of a lake to catch a wooden crucifix during a celebration of Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Greek Orthodox men help a faithful who fainted after jumping into the Golden Horn to retrieve a wooden crucifix during the Epiphany ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Men dance in the icy waters of Tundzha river during a celebration of Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Greek Orthodox faithful Nikolaos Solis, a pilgrim from Greece, reaches out to retrieve a wooden crucifix as he swims in the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People dressed as the Three Kings attend a parade through the streets during the Epiphany Day celebrations in Kaunas, Lithuania January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim to celebrate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
An Orthodox faithful kisses a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Worshippers and pilgrims take a dip in the waters of the Jordan River during a baptism ceremony at the Qasr el-Yahud site, near Jericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Orthodox faithful raise a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Pope Francis kisses a statue of Baby Jesus as he leads the Mass for the Epiphany of the Lord in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Pilgrims take a dip in the waters of the Jordan River during a baptism ceremony at the Qasr el-Yahud site, near Jericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Men dressed up as Melchior, Gaspar and Balthasar, the Three Wise Men, participate in the Epiphany parade in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman wearing a costume of an angel attends the traditional Epiphany parade in Madrid, Spain, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Men dressed as the Three Kings greet spectators as they ride camels during the Three Kings procession across the medieval Charles Bridge marking the beginning of Epiphany, in Prague, Czech Republic January 5, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Men dance and sing in the icy waters of Tundzha river during a celebration of Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
