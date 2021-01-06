Epiphany Day celebrations
Metropolitan of Piraeus Seraphim immerses a cross into the water during a service for Orthodox Epiphany celebrations, after Holy Synod rejected government decision to close churches on Epiphany day, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Piraeus, Greece...more
Men jump into a lake to catch a wooden cross during Epiphany Day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Orthodox Archbishop Teodosie blesses water during an Orthodox Epiphany service in Constanta, Romania, January 6, 2021. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
Faithfuls wearing protective face masks attend a service for Orthodox Epiphany celebrations, after Holy Synod rejected government decision to close churches on Epiphany day, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Athens, Greece, January 6, 2021....more
The reflection of a worshipper wearing a mask is seen on a religious icon depicting Virgin Mary during an Orthodox Epiphany service in Constanta, Romania, January 6, 2021. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
Men dance in the icy waters of Tundzha river during a celebration of Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Orthodox Archbishop Teodosie blesses water during an Orthodox Epiphany service in Constanta, Romania, January 6, 2021. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
Greek Orthodox faithful Vasili Kurkcu retrieves a wooden crucifix as he swims in the Golden Horn during the Epiphany ceremony led by Ecumenical Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew I, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6,...more
Pope Francis conducts a Mass for the Feast of Epiphany in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, January 6, 2021. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
Ecumenical Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew I holds a wooden crucifix in front of Greek Orthodox faithful Vasili Kurkcu after he retrieved it from the waters of the Golden Horn during the Epiphany ceremony, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in...more
Men dance in the icy waters of Tundzha river during a celebration of Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Ukrainian faithful wearing a protective mask gestures as she lights candles during the Epiphany service at the Patriarchal church of St. George, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Istanbul, Turkey January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ecumenical Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew I throws a wooden crucifix into the waters of Golden Horn during the Epiphany ceremony, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
