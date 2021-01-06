Edition:
Epiphany Day celebrations

Metropolitan of Piraeus Seraphim immerses a cross into the water during a service for Orthodox Epiphany celebrations, after Holy Synod rejected government decision to close churches on Epiphany day, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Piraeus, Greece January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Men jump into a lake to catch a wooden cross during Epiphany Day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Orthodox Archbishop Teodosie blesses water during an Orthodox Epiphany service in Constanta, Romania, January 6, 2021. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Faithfuls wearing protective face masks attend a service for Orthodox Epiphany celebrations, after Holy Synod rejected government decision to close churches on Epiphany day, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Athens, Greece, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

The reflection of a worshipper wearing a mask is seen on a religious icon depicting Virgin Mary during an Orthodox Epiphany service in Constanta, Romania, January 6, 2021. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Men dance in the icy waters of Tundzha river during a celebration of Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Orthodox Archbishop Teodosie blesses water during an Orthodox Epiphany service in Constanta, Romania, January 6, 2021. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Greek Orthodox faithful Vasili Kurkcu retrieves a wooden crucifix as he swims in the Golden Horn during the Epiphany ceremony led by Ecumenical Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew I, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Pope Francis conducts a Mass for the Feast of Epiphany in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, January 6, 2021. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

Ecumenical Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew I holds a wooden crucifix in front of Greek Orthodox faithful Vasili Kurkcu after he retrieved it from the waters of the Golden Horn during the Epiphany ceremony, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Men dance in the icy waters of Tundzha river during a celebration of Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A Ukrainian faithful wearing a protective mask gestures as she lights candles during the Epiphany service at the Patriarchal church of St. George, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Istanbul, Turkey January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Ecumenical Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew I throws a wooden crucifix into the waters of Golden Horn during the Epiphany ceremony, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

