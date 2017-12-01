Edition:
Fri Dec 1, 2017

Escalating election crisis in Honduras

Riot police fire tear gas toward supporters of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, during a protest while awaiting for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Riot police fire tear gas toward supporters of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, during a protest while awaiting for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Riot police fire tear gas toward supporters of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, during a protest while awaiting for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, gestures in front of riot police while he waits for official presidential election results outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A supporter of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, gestures in front of riot police while he waits for official presidential election results outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, gestures in front of riot police while he waits for official presidential election results outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla covers his face during a protest while awaiting official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A supporter of Salvador Nasralla covers his face during a protest while awaiting official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla covers his face during a protest while awaiting official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla is pictured during a clash with riot police as they wait for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A supporter of Salvador Nasralla is pictured during a clash with riot police as they wait for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla is pictured during a clash with riot police as they wait for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla walks amid tear gas fired by police during a protest caused by the delayed vote count for the presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A supporter of Salvador Nasralla walks amid tear gas fired by police during a protest caused by the delayed vote count for the presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla walks amid tear gas fired by police during a protest caused by the delayed vote count for the presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Supporters of Salvador Nasralla stand inside at a convenience store as a policeman patrols during a protest to demand the official presidential election results, outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Supporters of Salvador Nasralla stand inside at a convenience store as a policeman patrols during a protest to demand the official presidential election results, outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Supporters of Salvador Nasralla stand inside at a convenience store as a policeman patrols during a protest to demand the official presidential election results, outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Women overcome by tear gas shelter in a convenience store as supporters of Salvador Nasralla clash with police during a protest while awaiting for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Women overcome by tear gas shelter in a convenience store as supporters of Salvador Nasralla clash with police during a protest while awaiting for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Women overcome by tear gas shelter in a convenience store as supporters of Salvador Nasralla clash with police during a protest while awaiting for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Riot police protect themselves with their shields during a clash with supporters of Salvador Nasralla as they wait for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Riot police protect themselves with their shields during a clash with supporters of Salvador Nasralla as they wait for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Riot police protect themselves with their shields during a clash with supporters of Salvador Nasralla as they wait for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla holds a placard reading "JOH out", referring to Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez, during a protest while waiting for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A supporter of Salvador Nasralla holds a placard reading "JOH out", referring to Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez, during a protest while waiting for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla holds a placard reading "JOH out", referring to Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez, during a protest while waiting for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A military policeman helps an injured pedestrian as supporters of Salvador Nasralla clash with the police during a protest caused by the delayed vote count for the presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A military policeman helps an injured pedestrian as supporters of Salvador Nasralla clash with the police during a protest caused by the delayed vote count for the presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A military policeman helps an injured pedestrian as supporters of Salvador Nasralla clash with the police during a protest caused by the delayed vote count for the presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A military policeman throws a gas canister toward supporters of Salvador Nasralla during a protest caused by the delayed vote count for the presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A military policeman throws a gas canister toward supporters of Salvador Nasralla during a protest caused by the delayed vote count for the presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A military policeman throws a gas canister toward supporters of Salvador Nasralla during a protest caused by the delayed vote count for the presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Supporters of Salvador Nasralla hold a Honduran flag while they wait for the official presidential election results outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Supporters of Salvador Nasralla hold a Honduran flag while they wait for the official presidential election results outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Supporters of Salvador Nasralla hold a Honduran flag while they wait for the official presidential election results outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A human rights observer overcome by tear gas argues with military police during a protest by supporters of Salvador Nasralla demanding the official presidential election results, outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A human rights observer overcome by tear gas argues with military police during a protest by supporters of Salvador Nasralla demanding the official presidential election results, outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A human rights observer overcome by tear gas argues with military police during a protest by supporters of Salvador Nasralla demanding the official presidential election results, outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Supporters of Salvador Nasralla clash with riot police as they wait for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Supporters of Salvador Nasralla clash with riot police as they wait for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Supporters of Salvador Nasralla clash with riot police as they wait for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Supporters of Salvador Nasralla sing the national anthem while they wait for official presidential election results outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Supporters of Salvador Nasralla sing the national anthem while they wait for official presidential election results outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Supporters of Salvador Nasralla sing the national anthem while they wait for official presidential election results outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Supporters of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez celebrate as they wait for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Supporters of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez celebrate as they wait for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Supporters of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez celebrate as they wait for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla jumps on images of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, in flames, as he waits for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A supporter of Salvador Nasralla jumps on images of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, in flames, as he waits for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla jumps on images of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, in flames, as he waits for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Supporters of Salvador Nasralla jump in front of riot police while waiting for official presidential election results outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Supporters of Salvador Nasralla jump in front of riot police while waiting for official presidential election results outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Supporters of Salvador Nasralla jump in front of riot police while waiting for official presidential election results outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Salvador Nasralla celebrates with supporters while waiting for official presidential election results outside the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 27, 2017. REUTERS/ Edgard Garrido

Salvador Nasralla celebrates with supporters while waiting for official presidential election results outside the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 27, 2017. REUTERS/ Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Salvador Nasralla celebrates with supporters while waiting for official presidential election results outside the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 27, 2017. REUTERS/ Edgard Garrido
Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez celebrates with supporters as he cited exit polls to declare himself winner in the presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 26, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez celebrates with supporters as he cited exit polls to declare himself winner in the presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 26, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez celebrates with supporters as he cited exit polls to declare himself winner in the presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 26, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
