Essential workers in the nation's capital share their coronavirus anxieties
Mairi Breen Rothman, CNM, DM, Certified Nurse-Midwife, Director, M.A.M.A.S., Inc. in Takoma Park, Maryland: "While it does feel weird to be attending births in a spacesuit, I find that when the birth is approaching, the birthing person and I both...more
Garrett Harris, staff at grocery store, in Washington: "Exhausted, like I'm walking into a sacrificial conveyor belt where working class lives are the commodity/product, branded, packaged for sale to the highest bidder. Many never even make it to the...more
Registered nurse Annie Rigelhaupt (L), clinical nurse Zoe Bendixen (C) and registered nurse Melody Jones in Washington. Annie Rigelhaupt: "Going into work, I actually feel an overwhelming sense of guilt and confusion these days. I'm 18 weeks...more
Alberta Tapia, hospital cleaning staff in COVID-19 units in Tysons Corner, Virginia. Translated from Spanish: "We are asking for help for our work during difficult times with COVID-19. We are requesting special uniforms for the cleaning crew. In this...more
Greg Anderson poses for a portrait in his truck in Washington: "It is very alarming. There's a lot of issues involved with COVID-19. Myself, I've been to California, New York, Texas. I've been in every hot zone there is and it's very alarming to...more
Emergency nurse Britta Brennan and Arvind Suguness, MD, Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care, pose for a portrait in Washington. Britta Brennan: "There are hardly words to describe what healthcare professionals are going through at this time. I...more
Audrey Neff, clinical social worker in pediatrics, in Washington: "It's been challenging, but I'm glad we've been able to find new ways to help our families. Despite everything going on, I've worked to help people access needed resources which has...more
Nguyen "Jimmy" Minh, staff of the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years, in Washington: "I feel good, I feel comfortable, because we sanitize everything." REUTERS/Leah Millis
Devon Pagerly, registered nurse, in Washington: "I feel uneasy at times. Policies are rapidly changing as we learn more about how to protect ourselves and others so it's often hard to keep up while also performing our daily jobs. I never know what...more
Nyah Foster, security guard, in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Dr Daniel Yohannes, pharmacy manager, at a Walgreens store in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
