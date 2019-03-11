Edition:
Pictures | Mon Mar 11, 2019 | 7:30am EDT

Ethiopian airlines flight crashes

People walk past a part of the wreckage at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi crashed with 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard, the airline said, and there were no survivors, according to the state broadcaster. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Ethiopian Federal policemen stand at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 11. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
A shoe of a passenger is seen at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 10. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
A passenger safety instruction card is seen at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 10. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
People walk at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 10. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) workers hang an information notice of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya, March 10. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
A relative reacts as he leaves the information centre following the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya, March 10. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
A civilian takes a photograph of the wreckage at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 10. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Relatives leave the information centre following the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya, March 10. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Members of the search and rescue team carry dismembered parts of passengers bodies at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 10. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Cabin serviettes are seen at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 10. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Flowers are seen at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 11. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
A boarding pass is seen at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 11. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Search workers carry a tyre at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 11. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Airplane engine parts are seen at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 11. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Tractors excavate the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 10. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
An aeroplane tyre is seen at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 11. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Passenger Ahmed Khalid (L), who missed his Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 while connecting from Dubai, is received by his father Khalid Bzambur (R) at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya, March 10. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
