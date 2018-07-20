Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 20, 2018 | 2:00pm EDT

Ethiopian migrant brings Italian hills alive with the sound of goats

Agitu Idea Gudeta has built up a thriving business in her adopted Italy making goat's cheese and beauty products in just a few years since fleeing her native Ethiopia in 2010 over a land dispute. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchiethiopia

Agitu Idea Gudeta has built up a thriving business in her adopted Italy making goat's cheese and beauty products in just a few years since fleeing her native Ethiopia in 2010 over a land dispute. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchiethiopia

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
Agitu Idea Gudeta has built up a thriving business in her adopted Italy making goat's cheese and beauty products in just a few years since fleeing her native Ethiopia in 2010 over a land dispute. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchiethiopia
Close
1 / 15
Mochena goats nuzzles up to Gudeta at her stable. Her experience is a shining example of what migrants can achieve, given half a chance, though Gudeta fears growing hostility to newcomers in Italy will make it harder for outsiders to contribute in the future. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Mochena goats nuzzles up to Gudeta at her stable. Her experience is a shining example of what migrants can achieve, given half a chance, though Gudeta fears growing hostility to newcomers in Italy will make it harder for outsiders to contribute in...more

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
Mochena goats nuzzles up to Gudeta at her stable. Her experience is a shining example of what migrants can achieve, given half a chance, though Gudeta fears growing hostility to newcomers in Italy will make it harder for outsiders to contribute in the future. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
2 / 15
Goats eat at Gudeta's stable. "I created my space and made myself known, there was no resistance to me," she told Reuters. "But (the experience) of those who are coming now ... is obviously being conditioned by ideologies based on lies that can create fear and resistance." REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Goats eat at Gudeta's stable. "I created my space and made myself known, there was no resistance to me," she told Reuters. "But (the experience) of those who are coming now ... is obviously being conditioned by ideologies based on lies that can...more

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
Goats eat at Gudeta's stable. "I created my space and made myself known, there was no resistance to me," she told Reuters. "But (the experience) of those who are coming now ... is obviously being conditioned by ideologies based on lies that can create fear and resistance." REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
3 / 15
Agitu Idea Gudeta talks on her mobile phone as she chooses a goat milk cheese for a client at her dairy farm. Gudeta, 40, has made her home in the mountains of the Trentino region in Valle dei Mocheni, a stronghold of the far-right League party, which is led by Matteo Salvini, Italy's new hardline interior minister. Some opinion polls say the League is now Italy's most popular party, its support fueled by its uncompromising stance against the arrival of more than 650,000 migrants, many from sub-Saharan Africa, over the past five years. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Agitu Idea Gudeta talks on her mobile phone as she chooses a goat milk cheese for a client at her dairy farm. Gudeta, 40, has made her home in the mountains of the Trentino region in Valle dei Mocheni, a stronghold of the far-right League party,...more

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
Agitu Idea Gudeta talks on her mobile phone as she chooses a goat milk cheese for a client at her dairy farm. Gudeta, 40, has made her home in the mountains of the Trentino region in Valle dei Mocheni, a stronghold of the far-right League party, which is led by Matteo Salvini, Italy's new hardline interior minister. Some opinion polls say the League is now Italy's most popular party, its support fueled by its uncompromising stance against the arrival of more than 650,000 migrants, many from sub-Saharan Africa, over the past five years. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
4 / 15
Gudeta touches a Mochena goat at her farm. Gudeta escaped from her home town of Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, after her protests against so-called 'land-grabbing' -- whereby huge swathes of farmland were sold to foreign investors -- raised the ire of the local authorities. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Gudeta touches a Mochena goat at her farm. Gudeta escaped from her home town of Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, after her protests against so-called 'land-grabbing' -- whereby huge swathes of farmland were sold to foreign investors -- raised...more

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
Gudeta touches a Mochena goat at her farm. Gudeta escaped from her home town of Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, after her protests against so-called 'land-grabbing' -- whereby huge swathes of farmland were sold to foreign investors -- raised the ire of the local authorities. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
5 / 15
Ironically, in Italy she was able to use common land in the northern mountains to build her new enterprise, taking advantage of permits that give farmers access to public land to prevent local territory from being reclaimed by wild nature. "While I was holding down another job, I started to recover the land and animals, starting off with 15 goats. Today I have 180 goats," she said. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Ironically, in Italy she was able to use common land in the northern mountains to build her new enterprise, taking advantage of permits that give farmers access to public land to prevent local territory from being reclaimed by wild nature. "While I...more

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
Ironically, in Italy she was able to use common land in the northern mountains to build her new enterprise, taking advantage of permits that give farmers access to public land to prevent local territory from being reclaimed by wild nature. "While I was holding down another job, I started to recover the land and animals, starting off with 15 goats. Today I have 180 goats," she said. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
6 / 15
She employs a fellow-migrant to help out at her business, La Capra Felice (The Happy Goat), and is looking to hire two more people, who will almost certainly also be foreigners. Italians, she said, struggle to keep up with the grueling work day, with milking starting at 5.00 a.m., followed by long hikes through the mountain pastures. "The refugees fit this job better, because it is very tiring," she said. "Someone who has crossed the desert, crossed the sea, has physical resilience and also the motivation to redeem themselves." REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

She employs a fellow-migrant to help out at her business, La Capra Felice (The Happy Goat), and is looking to hire two more people, who will almost certainly also be foreigners. Italians, she said, struggle to keep up with the grueling work day, with...more

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
She employs a fellow-migrant to help out at her business, La Capra Felice (The Happy Goat), and is looking to hire two more people, who will almost certainly also be foreigners. Italians, she said, struggle to keep up with the grueling work day, with milking starting at 5.00 a.m., followed by long hikes through the mountain pastures. "The refugees fit this job better, because it is very tiring," she said. "Someone who has crossed the desert, crossed the sea, has physical resilience and also the motivation to redeem themselves." REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
7 / 15
A Mochena goat eats from a tree. The secret was to try to draw the best out of everyone. "Once (migrants) are on our territory, we should not constantly look to marginalize them. This is negative and counterproductive," she said. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A Mochena goat eats from a tree. The secret was to try to draw the best out of everyone. "Once (migrants) are on our territory, we should not constantly look to marginalize them. This is negative and counterproductive," she said. REUTERS/Alessandro...more

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
A Mochena goat eats from a tree. The secret was to try to draw the best out of everyone. "Once (migrants) are on our territory, we should not constantly look to marginalize them. This is negative and counterproductive," she said. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
8 / 15
Gudeta speaks with a local resident at the Valle dei Mocheni near Trento. Interior Minister Salvini complains that Italy has taken in too many migrants and has accused European Union allies of doing nothing to share the burden by refusing to distribute asylum-seekers evenly around the continent. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Gudeta speaks with a local resident at the Valle dei Mocheni near Trento. Interior Minister Salvini complains that Italy has taken in too many migrants and has accused European Union allies of doing nothing to share the burden by refusing to...more

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
Gudeta speaks with a local resident at the Valle dei Mocheni near Trento. Interior Minister Salvini complains that Italy has taken in too many migrants and has accused European Union allies of doing nothing to share the burden by refusing to distribute asylum-seekers evenly around the continent. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
9 / 15
Gudeta works on a goat milk cheese at her dairy farm. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Gudeta works on a goat milk cheese at her dairy farm. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
Gudeta works on a goat milk cheese at her dairy farm. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
10 / 15
A Mochena goat nuzzles up to Agitu Idea Gudeta at her stable. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A Mochena goat nuzzles up to Agitu Idea Gudeta at her stable. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
A Mochena goat nuzzles up to Agitu Idea Gudeta at her stable. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
11 / 15
Agitu Idea Gudeta sells her cheese at the street market in Trento, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Agitu Idea Gudeta sells her cheese at the street market in Trento, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
Agitu Idea Gudeta sells her cheese at the street market in Trento, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
12 / 15
A Mochena goat is seen at the Agitu Idea Gudeta's stable in Valle dei Mocheni near Trento, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A Mochena goat is seen at the Agitu Idea Gudeta's stable in Valle dei Mocheni near Trento, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
A Mochena goat is seen at the Agitu Idea Gudeta's stable in Valle dei Mocheni near Trento, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
13 / 15
Agitu Idea Gudeta uses her mobile phone as she follows her goat herd through the mountain at Valle dei Mocheni. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Agitu Idea Gudeta uses her mobile phone as she follows her goat herd through the mountain at Valle dei Mocheni. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
Agitu Idea Gudeta uses her mobile phone as she follows her goat herd through the mountain at Valle dei Mocheni. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
14 / 15
A goat is seen at the mountain at Valle dei Mocheni. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A goat is seen at the mountain at Valle dei Mocheni. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
A goat is seen at the mountain at Valle dei Mocheni. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Detained parents reunited with children

Detained parents reunited with children

Next Slideshows

Detained parents reunited with children

Detained parents reunited with children

Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.

9:25am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 19 2018
Pro-Assad villages evacuated in deal with Syrian insurgents

Pro-Assad villages evacuated in deal with Syrian insurgents

Two pro-government villages in northwestern Syria were evacuated, state television reported, in an agreement between the Damascus government and insurgents who...

Jul 19 2018
Thai cave boys return home

Thai cave boys return home

The 12 boys and the coach of the 'Wild Boars' soccer team, rescued from a flooded cave, return home after being discharged from hospital.

Jul 19 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Detained parents reunited with children

Detained parents reunited with children

Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.

Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Highlights from the Kids' Choice Sports Awards.

Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Eating in virtual reality

Eating in virtual reality

The "TREE BY NAKED, yoyogi park" restaurant in Tokyo incorporates virtual reality, projection mapping, and music to enhance diners' enjoyment of their food.

Pro-Assad villages evacuated in deal with Syrian insurgents

Pro-Assad villages evacuated in deal with Syrian insurgents

Two pro-government villages in northwestern Syria were evacuated, state television reported, in an agreement between the Damascus government and insurgents who had laid siege to them for several years.

Thai cave boys return home

Thai cave boys return home

The 12 boys and the coach of the 'Wild Boars' soccer team, rescued from a flooded cave, return home after being discharged from hospital.

Tearful reunions as Ethiopia-Eritrea flights resume

Tearful reunions as Ethiopia-Eritrea flights resume

The first commercial flights from Ethiopia to Eritrea in 20 years are greeted by dancers waving flags and flowers, cementing a stunning rapprochement that has ended a generation of hostility in a matter of days.

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Children suspected of illegal border crossings are housed in tents near the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, but it was not immediately clear whether these "unaccompanied minors" were apprehended without adults or separated from parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast