Ethiopian migrant brings Italian hills alive with the sound of goats
Agitu Idea Gudeta has built up a thriving business in her adopted Italy making goat's cheese and beauty products in just a few years since fleeing her native Ethiopia in 2010 over a land dispute. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchiethiopia
Mochena goats nuzzles up to Gudeta at her stable. Her experience is a shining example of what migrants can achieve, given half a chance, though Gudeta fears growing hostility to newcomers in Italy will make it harder for outsiders to contribute in...more
Goats eat at Gudeta's stable. "I created my space and made myself known, there was no resistance to me," she told Reuters. "But (the experience) of those who are coming now ... is obviously being conditioned by ideologies based on lies that can...more
Agitu Idea Gudeta talks on her mobile phone as she chooses a goat milk cheese for a client at her dairy farm. Gudeta, 40, has made her home in the mountains of the Trentino region in Valle dei Mocheni, a stronghold of the far-right League party,...more
Gudeta touches a Mochena goat at her farm. Gudeta escaped from her home town of Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, after her protests against so-called 'land-grabbing' -- whereby huge swathes of farmland were sold to foreign investors -- raised...more
Ironically, in Italy she was able to use common land in the northern mountains to build her new enterprise, taking advantage of permits that give farmers access to public land to prevent local territory from being reclaimed by wild nature. "While I...more
She employs a fellow-migrant to help out at her business, La Capra Felice (The Happy Goat), and is looking to hire two more people, who will almost certainly also be foreigners. Italians, she said, struggle to keep up with the grueling work day, with...more
A Mochena goat eats from a tree. The secret was to try to draw the best out of everyone. "Once (migrants) are on our territory, we should not constantly look to marginalize them. This is negative and counterproductive," she said. REUTERS/Alessandro...more
Gudeta speaks with a local resident at the Valle dei Mocheni near Trento. Interior Minister Salvini complains that Italy has taken in too many migrants and has accused European Union allies of doing nothing to share the burden by refusing to...more
Gudeta works on a goat milk cheese at her dairy farm. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A Mochena goat nuzzles up to Agitu Idea Gudeta at her stable. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Agitu Idea Gudeta sells her cheese at the street market in Trento, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A Mochena goat is seen at the Agitu Idea Gudeta's stable in Valle dei Mocheni near Trento, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Agitu Idea Gudeta uses her mobile phone as she follows her goat herd through the mountain at Valle dei Mocheni. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A goat is seen at the mountain at Valle dei Mocheni. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Next Slideshows
Detained parents reunited with children
Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.
Pro-Assad villages evacuated in deal with Syrian insurgents
Two pro-government villages in northwestern Syria were evacuated, state television reported, in an agreement between the Damascus government and insurgents who...
Thai cave boys return home
The 12 boys and the coach of the 'Wild Boars' soccer team, rescued from a flooded cave, return home after being discharged from hospital.
MORE IN PICTURES
Detained parents reunited with children
Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.
Kids' Choice Sports Awards
Highlights from the Kids' Choice Sports Awards.
Best of Comic-Con
Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.
Eating in virtual reality
The "TREE BY NAKED, yoyogi park" restaurant in Tokyo incorporates virtual reality, projection mapping, and music to enhance diners' enjoyment of their food.
Pro-Assad villages evacuated in deal with Syrian insurgents
Two pro-government villages in northwestern Syria were evacuated, state television reported, in an agreement between the Damascus government and insurgents who had laid siege to them for several years.
Thai cave boys return home
The 12 boys and the coach of the 'Wild Boars' soccer team, rescued from a flooded cave, return home after being discharged from hospital.
Tearful reunions as Ethiopia-Eritrea flights resume
The first commercial flights from Ethiopia to Eritrea in 20 years are greeted by dancers waving flags and flowers, cementing a stunning rapprochement that has ended a generation of hostility in a matter of days.
Tent city for immigrant children in Texas
Children suspected of illegal border crossings are housed in tents near the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, but it was not immediately clear whether these "unaccompanied minors" were apprehended without adults or separated from parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration.