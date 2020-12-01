Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee fighting
Refugees stand on the Ethiopian bank of a river that separates Sudan from Ethiopia near the Hamdeyat refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan, November 30....more
A donkey jumps off a boat after crossing a river from Ethiopia to Sudan, near the Hamdeyat refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan, November 30. REUTERS/Baz...more
Ethiopian refugees are seen at the Um Rakuba refugee camp which houses refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Sudan, November 29. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ethiopian refugees wait in line for a meal at the Um Rakuba refugee camp which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan, November 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Ethiopian refugee fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, is seen at the Fashaga camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan, November 24. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Armed men guard sacks of food delivered to Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, at the Fashaga camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan, November 24. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, walk past a World Food Program tent, at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, wait for food at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian women who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, gather in Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carry their belongings from a boat after crossing the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin...more
An Ethiopian fleeing the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, lifts his clothes as he crosses the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian woman who fled war in Tigray region, is received at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 20. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian child who fled war in Tigray region, carries his plate as he queues for wet food ration at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 19. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian men who fled war in Tigray region, queue for wet food ration at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 19. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region are seen at the Setit River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdait village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 14. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig
