Pictures | Tue Dec 1, 2020

Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee fighting

Refugees stand on the Ethiopian bank of a river that separates Sudan from Ethiopia near the Hamdeyat refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan, November 30. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp;

Refugees stand on the Ethiopian bank of a river that separates Sudan from Ethiopia near the Hamdeyat refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan, November 30.

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Refugees stand on the Ethiopian bank of a river that separates Sudan from Ethiopia near the Hamdeyat refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan, November 30. REUTERS/Baz Ratner  
A donkey jumps off a boat after crossing a river from Ethiopia to Sudan, near the Hamdeyat refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan, November 30. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp; &nbsp;

A donkey jumps off a boat after crossing a river from Ethiopia to Sudan, near the Hamdeyat refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan, November 30. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A donkey jumps off a boat after crossing a river from Ethiopia to Sudan, near the Hamdeyat refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan, November 30. REUTERS/Baz Ratner    
Ethiopian refugees are seen at the Um Rakuba refugee camp which houses refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Sudan, November 29. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Ethiopian refugees are seen at the Um Rakuba refugee camp which houses refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Sudan, November 29. REUTERS/Baz Ratner    

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Ethiopian refugees are seen at the Um Rakuba refugee camp which houses refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Sudan, November 29. REUTERS/Baz Ratner    
Ethiopian refugees wait in line for a meal at the Um Rakuba refugee camp which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan, November 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Ethiopian refugees wait in line for a meal at the Um Rakuba refugee camp which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan, November 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner    

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
Ethiopian refugees wait in line for a meal at the Um Rakuba refugee camp which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan, November 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner    
An Ethiopian refugee fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, is seen at the Fashaga camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan, November 24. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

An Ethiopian refugee fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, is seen at the Fashaga camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan, November 24. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
An Ethiopian refugee fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, is seen at the Fashaga camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan, November 24. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Armed men guard sacks of food delivered to Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, at the Fashaga camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan, November 24. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah &nbsp;

Armed men guard sacks of food delivered to Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, at the Fashaga camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan, November 24. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah  

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Armed men guard sacks of food delivered to Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, at the Fashaga camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan, November 24. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah  
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, walk past a World Food Program tent, at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah &nbsp;

Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, walk past a World Food Program tent, at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah  

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, walk past a World Food Program tent, at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah  
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, wait for food at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, wait for food at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, wait for food at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian women who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, gather in Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah &nbsp;

Ethiopian women who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, gather in Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah  

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Ethiopian women who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, gather in Hamdayet village near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah  
An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah &nbsp;

An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah  

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah  
An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carry their belongings from a boat after crossing the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah &nbsp;

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carry their belongings from a boat after crossing the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carry their belongings from a boat after crossing the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah  
An Ethiopian fleeing the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, lifts his clothes as he crosses the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah &nbsp; &nbsp;

An Ethiopian fleeing the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, lifts his clothes as he crosses the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah    

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
An Ethiopian fleeing the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, lifts his clothes as he crosses the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah    
An Ethiopian woman who fled war in Tigray region, is received at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 20. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah &nbsp;

An Ethiopian woman who fled war in Tigray region, is received at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 20. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah  

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
An Ethiopian woman who fled war in Tigray region, is received at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 20. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah  
An Ethiopian child who fled war in Tigray region, carries his plate as he queues for wet food ration at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 19. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

An Ethiopian child who fled war in Tigray region, carries his plate as he queues for wet food ration at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 19. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
An Ethiopian child who fled war in Tigray region, carries his plate as he queues for wet food ration at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 19. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian men who fled war in Tigray region, queue for wet food ration at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 19. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah &nbsp;

Ethiopian men who fled war in Tigray region, queue for wet food ration at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 19. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah  

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Ethiopian men who fled war in Tigray region, queue for wet food ration at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 19. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah  
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region are seen at the Setit River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdait village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 14. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig &nbsp; &nbsp;

Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region are seen at the Setit River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdait village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 14. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig    

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region are seen at the Setit River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdait village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 14. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig    
