Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee war
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, sit inside a courtesy bus at the Fashaga camp as they are transferred to Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian refugee who fled Tigray region, stands within the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, queue to receive food aid within the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border, in Sudan December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian refugee couple who fled Tigray region, build a makeshift shelter within the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border in Sudan December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian refugee who fled Tigray region, receives medical treatment within the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, queue to receives treatment within the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, board courtesy buses at the Fashaga camp as they are transferred to Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian pregnant refugee woman who fled Tigray region, sits inside a courtesy bus at the Fashaga camp as she is transferred to Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin...more
An Ethiopian refugee who fled Tigray region, receives medical treatment within the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, register for a courtesy bus at the Fashaga camp to be transferred to Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, build a makeshift shelter within the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border in Sudan December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, board courtesy buses at the Fashaga camp as they are transferred to Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, wait to board courtesy buses at the Fashaga camp as they are transferred to Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Sudanese security officers patrol as Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region are seen at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, sit inside a courtesy bus at the Fashaga camp as they are transferred to Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian refugee who fled Tigray region holds a child inside a courtesy bus at the Fashaga camp, as they are transferred to Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, rest within the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian refugee who fled Tigray region, rests within the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian refugee woman who fled Tigray region, holds a cross on her forehead within the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border, in Sudan December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, queue to receive food aid within the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border, in Sudan December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, build a makeshift shelter within the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border, in Sudan December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian refugee woman who fled Tigray region, winnows grains within the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border, in Sudan December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, gather to receive food aid within the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border, in Sudan December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian refugee child who fled Tigray region, carries her sibling within the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border, in Sudan December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, share a meal within he Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border, in Sudan December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, sit inside a makeshift shelter within the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border in Sudan December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
