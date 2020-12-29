EU begins effort to vaccinate 450 million
Nurse Elena Betti reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Careggi hospital in Florence, Italy, December 27. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Belgian Lucie Danjou 101 receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at Notre Dame home care in Brussels, Belgium, December 28. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Staff wait for start of vaccination against the coronavirus at the Treptow Arena vaccination center in Berlin, Germany, December 27. Markus Schreiber/Pool
An elderly woman receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at a nursing home in Burgbernheim, Germany, December 28. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Health workers arrive to the Balafia nursing home with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines, in Lleida, Spain, December 27. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A health care worker reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Hospital Favoriten in Vienna, Austria, December 27. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Belgian Jos Hermans, 96, receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at Woonzorgcentrum Sint-Pieters in Puurs-Sint-Amands, Belgium, December 28. Dirk Waem/Pool
Belgian Josepha Delmotte, 102, receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the La Bonne Maison de Bouzanton care home in Mons, Belgium, December 28. Francisco Seco/Pool
Fridges in which the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are stored stand in the Swiss Army pharmacy at an undisclosed location in Switzerland, December 23. Clemens Laub/VBS/DDPS
Metropolitan Hierotheos of Nafpaktos and Agios Vlasios receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Evangelismos hospital, in Athens, Greece, December 27. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Balafia nursing home worker Sogues Sole, 51, receives an injection with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Lleida, Spain, December 27. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Nicanor, 72, receives the first injection in the region of Madrid, with a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at Vallecas nursing home in Madrid, Spain, December 27. Comunidad de Madrid/Handout
An elderly woman receives an injection with a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Vallecas nursing home in Madrid, Spain, December 27. Comunidad de Madrid/Handout
Intensive care unit nurse Efstathia Kampisiouli receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Evangelismos hospital, in Athens, Greece, December 27. Yorgos Karahalis/Pool
A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a nursing home in Bad Windsheim, Germany, December 27. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Healthcare workers applaud Mauricette, a 78-year-old French woman, after she received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the country, at the Rene-Muret hospital in Sevran, on the outskirts of Paris, France, December 27. Thomas...more
Members of the ASB (Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund) check the storage at a vaccination center as the country starts its coronavirus vaccination programme, in Bad Windsheim, Germany December 27. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
French cardiologist Jean-Jacques Monsuez receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, at the Rene-Muret hospital in Sevran, on the outskirts of Paris, France, December 27. Thomas Samson/Pool
Staff of Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) and relief organization Die Johanniter carry the first three boxes of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Luebeck, Germany December 27. Markus Scholz/Pool via Reuters
Head of the ASST Cremona vaccination Department, Antonella Laiolo, administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a worker of the Cremona hospital, as Italy begins vaccinations against the coronavirus, at the Cremona hospital in Cremona,...more
A staff member at the Swiss Army pharmacy puts a data recorder in a freezer box in which the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are transported at an undisclosed location in Switzerland, December 23. Clemens Laub/VBS/DDPS
Head of the ASST Cremona vaccination Department, Antonella Laiolo, administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Cremona Hospital Director of Infectious Diseases Department, Angelo Pan, as Italy begins vaccinations, in Cremona, December 27. ...more
Medical workers wait to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, December 28. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
