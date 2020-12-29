Edition:
EU begins effort to vaccinate 450 million

Nurse Elena Betti reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Careggi hospital in Florence, Italy, December 27. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Belgian Lucie Danjou 101 receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at Notre Dame home care in Brussels, Belgium, December 28. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Staff wait for start of vaccination against the coronavirus at the Treptow Arena vaccination center in Berlin, Germany, December 27. Markus Schreiber/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
An elderly woman receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at a nursing home in Burgbernheim, Germany, December 28. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Health workers arrive to the Balafia nursing home with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines, in Lleida, Spain, December 27. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
A health care worker reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Hospital Favoriten in Vienna, Austria, December 27. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Belgian Jos Hermans, 96, receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at Woonzorgcentrum Sint-Pieters in Puurs-Sint-Amands, Belgium, December 28. Dirk Waem/Pool

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Belgian Josepha Delmotte, 102, receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the La Bonne Maison de Bouzanton care home in Mons, Belgium, December 28. Francisco Seco/Pool

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Fridges in which the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are stored stand in the Swiss Army pharmacy at an undisclosed location in Switzerland, December 23. Clemens Laub/VBS/DDPS

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Metropolitan Hierotheos of Nafpaktos and Agios Vlasios receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Evangelismos hospital, in Athens, Greece, December 27. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Balafia nursing home worker Sogues Sole, 51, receives an injection with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Lleida, Spain, December 27. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Nicanor, 72, receives the first injection in the region of Madrid, with a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at Vallecas nursing home in Madrid, Spain, December 27. Comunidad de Madrid/Handout

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
An elderly woman receives an injection with a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Vallecas nursing home in Madrid, Spain, December 27. Comunidad de Madrid/Handout

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Intensive care unit nurse Efstathia Kampisiouli receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Evangelismos hospital, in Athens, Greece, December 27. Yorgos Karahalis/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a nursing home in Bad Windsheim, Germany, December 27. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Healthcare workers applaud Mauricette, a 78-year-old French woman, after she received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the country, at the Rene-Muret hospital in Sevran, on the outskirts of Paris, France, December 27. Thomas Samson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Members of the ASB (Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund) check the storage at a vaccination center as the country starts its coronavirus vaccination programme, in Bad Windsheim, Germany December 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
French cardiologist Jean-Jacques Monsuez receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, at the Rene-Muret hospital in Sevran, on the outskirts of Paris, France, December 27. Thomas Samson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Staff of Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) and relief organization Die Johanniter carry the first three boxes of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Luebeck, Germany December 27. &nbsp; &nbsp;Markus Scholz/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Head of the ASST Cremona vaccination Department, Antonella Laiolo, administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a worker of the Cremona hospital, as Italy begins vaccinations against the coronavirus, at the Cremona hospital in Cremona, December 27. Piero Cruciatti/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
A staff member at the Swiss Army pharmacy puts a data recorder in a freezer box in which the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are transported at an undisclosed location in Switzerland, December 23. Clemens Laub/VBS/DDPS

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Head of the ASST Cremona vaccination Department, Antonella Laiolo, administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Cremona Hospital Director of Infectious Diseases Department, Angelo Pan, as Italy begins vaccinations, in Cremona, December 27. Piero Cruciatti/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Medical workers wait to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, December 28. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
