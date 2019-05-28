Edition:
EU parliament elections

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage reacts to the results for the European Parliamentary election in Southampton, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Polling station staff look on as Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian prime minister and leader of Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party, gestures near the registration tables during the European Parliament election in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
A man votes with ripped up ballots during the Belgian general and regional elections, and for the European Parliament elections in Limal, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
A dog stands next to its owner as he exits the polling booth, during the European Parliament and local elections at a polling station in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Party members celebrate during the Liberal party (Liberalerna) election night watch party in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Boris Johnson leaves his home, following the results of the European Parliament elections, in Thame, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, May 27, 2019
Italian Deputy Prime Minister and leader of far-right League party Matteo Salvini kisses a crucifix as he speaks during his European Parliament election night event in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Party members celebrate during the Sweden Democrat's (Sverigedemokraterna) election night watch party in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban applauds following the preliminary results of the European Parliament election in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
"Junts x Catalunya" members raise up an "Estelada" flag (Catalan separatist flag) as they celebrate the results of the European Parliament elections in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage and newly elected Members of the European Parliament from Brexit Party attend a news conference following the results of the European Parliament elections, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, May 27, 2019
Socialist party (PSOE) candidate for European elections Josep Borrell and Spanish acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez embrace as they address the media following election results at the party headquarters in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Observers watch ballot papers being counted at the UK South East Region European Election count in Southampton, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Germany's anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader Joerg Meuthen reacts on first exit polls following the European Parliament election in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz arrives for a meeting after European Parliament elections at the Austrian People's Party (OeVP) headquarters in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Social Democratic Party (SPD) supporters react on first exit polls following the European Parliament election in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses the head of a well-wisher after casting his ballot as part of the vote for the European parliamentary election in Le Touquet, France. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
A European "yellow vests" protester is detained by police during the last day of the European Parliament elections in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen, and his wife Solrun Loekke Rasmussen during the European Parliament elections 2019 election party at Christiansborg in Copenhagen, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 27, 2019
A journalist reports from the League party headquarters after the end of EU election voting, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
A child looks on from inside a booth as voters cast ballots during the European Parliament election at the Aalborghallen arena, in Aalborg, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
European Council President Donald Tusk, next to his wife Malgorzata Tusk, casts his vote during the European Parliament Elections at a polling station in Sopot, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
A kid in a Spider-Man costume stands next to a ballot table for the European Parliament election at a polling station in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Nuns arrive to cast their votes in the European Parliament elections at a polling station in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
People prepare their ballots during the European Parliament Elections, in Henin-Beaumont, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Manfred Weber, candidate of the European People's Party (EPP) for the next European Commission President, reacts during the EPP's European Parliament election night, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy leaves a polling station on bike after voting for the European elections, in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Thursday, May 23, 2019
A woman dressed in a traditional costume casts her vote in European Parliament election in Bunschoten-Spakenburg, the Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Thursday, May 23, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip greet people as they arrive to vote in the European Parliament Elections, taking place despite Brexit uncertainty, in Sonning, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, May 23, 2019
A dog is pictured outside a polling station, where Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May voted in the European Parliament Elections, in Sonning, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, May 23, 2019
