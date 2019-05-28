EU parliament elections
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage reacts to the results for the European Parliamentary election in Southampton, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Polling station staff look on as Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian prime minister and leader of Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party, gestures near the registration tables during the European Parliament election in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo...more
A man votes with ripped up ballots during the Belgian general and regional elections, and for the European Parliament elections in Limal, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A dog stands next to its owner as he exits the polling booth, during the European Parliament and local elections at a polling station in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Party members celebrate during the Liberal party (Liberalerna) election night watch party in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg/via REUTERS
Boris Johnson leaves his home, following the results of the European Parliament elections, in Thame, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Italian Deputy Prime Minister and leader of far-right League party Matteo Salvini kisses a crucifix as he speaks during his European Parliament election night event in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Party members celebrate during the Sweden Democrat's (Sverigedemokraterna) election night watch party in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund/via REUTERS
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban applauds following the preliminary results of the European Parliament election in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
"Junts x Catalunya" members raise up an "Estelada" flag (Catalan separatist flag) as they celebrate the results of the European Parliament elections in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage and newly elected Members of the European Parliament from Brexit Party attend a news conference following the results of the European Parliament elections, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Socialist party (PSOE) candidate for European elections Josep Borrell and Spanish acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez embrace as they address the media following election results at the party headquarters in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Observers watch ballot papers being counted at the UK South East Region European Election count in Southampton, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Germany's anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader Joerg Meuthen reacts on first exit polls following the European Parliament election in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz arrives for a meeting after European Parliament elections at the Austrian People's Party (OeVP) headquarters in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Social Democratic Party (SPD) supporters react on first exit polls following the European Parliament election in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses the head of a well-wisher after casting his ballot as part of the vote for the European parliamentary election in Le Touquet, France. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
A European "yellow vests" protester is detained by police during the last day of the European Parliament elections in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen, and his wife Solrun Loekke Rasmussen during the European Parliament elections 2019 election party at Christiansborg in Copenhagen, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen/ via REUTERS
A journalist reports from the League party headquarters after the end of EU election voting, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A child looks on from inside a booth as voters cast ballots during the European Parliament election at the Aalborghallen arena, in Aalborg, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
European Council President Donald Tusk, next to his wife Malgorzata Tusk, casts his vote during the European Parliament Elections at a polling station in Sopot, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A kid in a Spider-Man costume stands next to a ballot table for the European Parliament election at a polling station in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Nuns arrive to cast their votes in the European Parliament elections at a polling station in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
People prepare their ballots during the European Parliament Elections, in Henin-Beaumont, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Manfred Weber, candidate of the European People's Party (EPP) for the next European Commission President, reacts during the EPP's European Parliament election night, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy leaves a polling station on bike after voting for the European elections, in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A woman dressed in a traditional costume casts her vote in European Parliament election in Bunschoten-Spakenburg, the Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip greet people as they arrive to vote in the European Parliament Elections, taking place despite Brexit uncertainty, in Sonning, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A dog is pictured outside a polling station, where Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May voted in the European Parliament Elections, in Sonning, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
