Pictures | Wed Feb 10, 2021

Europe blasted with snow and freezing temperatures

Skier Nathan practices ski down the Montmartre hill near the Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris, France, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Antony Paone

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
A tree stands in a snow-covered field, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in Buxton, Britain, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
A frozen road sign and hedgerow are covered in icicles, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in Shenley, Hertfordshire, Britain February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
A view shows the snow-covered Bay of Mont Saint-Michel in the French western region of Normandy, France, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
A frozen lamppost is seen in a park in Enghien, Belgium, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A child slides down a snow-covered path near stairs at the Butte Montmartre in Paris as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hits a large northern part of the country, France, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
People walk near a frozen river following snowfall in Berlin, Germany, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Cows are photographed on a snow-covered meadow in Plounevez-Moedec in the French western region of Brittany, as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hits a large northern part of the country, France, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
A woman gets out of the Serpentine lake at Hyde Park, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in London, Britain, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Chairs are seen in the snow-covered Tuileries Garden in Paris as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hits a large northern part of the country, France, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Homeless men have their dinner next to tents made available by Civil Protection in a gymnasium to shelter homeless people in Nantes as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hits northern France, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A view shows a street near the Arc de Triomphe, as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hits a large northern part of the country, in Paris, France, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
People enjoy the snow at Devil's Dyke, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, on the South Downs Way, Saddlescombe, Britain, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Adam Oliver

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A girl walks among snow-covered bushes in a park in Enghien, Belgium, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Women wear protective masks while they have a snowball fight in Thames Barrier Park, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in London, Britain February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Steven Watt

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Snowmen are seen as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in London, Britain February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Steven Watt

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Seb Shower snowboards down Parliament Hill in Hampstead Heath, during a snowfall in London, Britain, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Dogs play in the snow as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in London, Britain February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Steven Watt

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A member of the Household Cavalry is seen at their post in Horseguards, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in London, Britain, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A windmill is seen in a Dutch town after a heavy snowfall in Zaanse Schans, Netherlands February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A woman stands on the Spree river embankment during a snowfall in Berlin, Germany, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A field covered with snow is seen, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, near Oldham, Britain, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A woman cross-country skis across the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, February 9, 2021.  REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
People sledge down a hill at the Gateshead Angel of the North sculpture, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in Gateshead, Britain, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
One of the two 18-month-old twin pandas plays in snow at Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A view shows the village of Tardinghen with the snow-covered "Cap Blanc Nez" cliff in the background as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hits northern France, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Snowfall and stormy weather hits the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, Denmark, February 9, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/Pelle Rink via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Cars are pictured at rush hour traffic on A100 highway during a snowfall in Berlin, Germany, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A boy sledges at Moulin Moor near Pitlochry as storm Darcy approaches the country, in Scotland, Britain, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
A woman exercises on snow-covered stairs of the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, February 8, 2021.  REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
People walk with a dog past deer during snowfall as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in Sevenoaks, Britain, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A statue is seen covered with icicles and frozen water on the fountain of Trafalgar Square, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in London, Britain, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A man wearing a balaclava walks through Trafalgar Square during a snowfall, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in London, Britain, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A woman takes a photo of a snow covered tree in the Franconian Lake District near Pleinfeld, Germany, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Snowmen are seen on a snow-covered car during snowfall in Dortmund, Germany, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Trucks are seen stuck in traffic after heavy snowfall, in highway A7 near Fulda, Germany, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Canals are seen after heavy snowfall in Amsterdam, Netherlands February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
One-year-old Louis wears protective cloth as his family walks in the snow near Muenster, Germany, February 7, 2021.    REUTERS/Lars Berg

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
A woman pulls a sled on a snow-covered Petrin hill in Prague, Czech Republic, February 8, 2021.  REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Horses stand on a meadow in the snow in Zirndorf near Nuremberg, Germany, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A homeless man called John sits on the South Bank in front of the Houses of Parliament during snowfall in London, Britain February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
People push a car out of the snow after it got stuck at a petrol station near Muenster, Germany, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lars Berg

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
A child makes angels in the snow after heavy snowfall in Amsterdam, Netherlands February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Doll heads look through a snowy window in Nijmegen, Netherlands February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Snow covers Moulin Moor near Pitlochry as storm Darcy approaches the country, in Scotland, Britain, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
