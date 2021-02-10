Europe blasted with snow and freezing temperatures
Skier Nathan practices ski down the Montmartre hill near the Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris, France, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Antony Paone
A tree stands in a snow-covered field, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in Buxton, Britain, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A frozen road sign and hedgerow are covered in icicles, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in Shenley, Hertfordshire, Britain February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A view shows the snow-covered Bay of Mont Saint-Michel in the French western region of Normandy, France, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A frozen lamppost is seen in a park in Enghien, Belgium, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A child slides down a snow-covered path near stairs at the Butte Montmartre in Paris as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hits a large northern part of the country, France, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
People walk near a frozen river following snowfall in Berlin, Germany, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Cows are photographed on a snow-covered meadow in Plounevez-Moedec in the French western region of Brittany, as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hits a large northern part of the country, France, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit...more
A woman gets out of the Serpentine lake at Hyde Park, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in London, Britain, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Chairs are seen in the snow-covered Tuileries Garden in Paris as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hits a large northern part of the country, France, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Homeless men have their dinner next to tents made available by Civil Protection in a gymnasium to shelter homeless people in Nantes as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hits northern France, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A view shows a street near the Arc de Triomphe, as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hits a large northern part of the country, in Paris, France, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People enjoy the snow at Devil's Dyke, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, on the South Downs Way, Saddlescombe, Britain, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Adam Oliver
A girl walks among snow-covered bushes in a park in Enghien, Belgium, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Women wear protective masks while they have a snowball fight in Thames Barrier Park, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in London, Britain February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Steven Watt
Snowmen are seen as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in London, Britain February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Steven Watt
Seb Shower snowboards down Parliament Hill in Hampstead Heath, during a snowfall in London, Britain, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Dogs play in the snow as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in London, Britain February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Steven Watt
A member of the Household Cavalry is seen at their post in Horseguards, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in London, Britain, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A windmill is seen in a Dutch town after a heavy snowfall in Zaanse Schans, Netherlands February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A woman stands on the Spree river embankment during a snowfall in Berlin, Germany, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A field covered with snow is seen, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, near Oldham, Britain, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
A woman cross-country skis across the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People sledge down a hill at the Gateshead Angel of the North sculpture, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in Gateshead, Britain, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith
One of the two 18-month-old twin pandas plays in snow at Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A view shows the village of Tardinghen with the snow-covered "Cap Blanc Nez" cliff in the background as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hits northern France, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Snowfall and stormy weather hits the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, Denmark, February 9, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/Pelle Rink via REUTERS
Cars are pictured at rush hour traffic on A100 highway during a snowfall in Berlin, Germany, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A boy sledges at Moulin Moor near Pitlochry as storm Darcy approaches the country, in Scotland, Britain, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A woman exercises on snow-covered stairs of the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People walk with a dog past deer during snowfall as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in Sevenoaks, Britain, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A statue is seen covered with icicles and frozen water on the fountain of Trafalgar Square, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in London, Britain, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley
A man wearing a balaclava walks through Trafalgar Square during a snowfall, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in London, Britain, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley
A woman takes a photo of a snow covered tree in the Franconian Lake District near Pleinfeld, Germany, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Snowmen are seen on a snow-covered car during snowfall in Dortmund, Germany, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Trucks are seen stuck in traffic after heavy snowfall, in highway A7 near Fulda, Germany, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Canals are seen after heavy snowfall in Amsterdam, Netherlands February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
One-year-old Louis wears protective cloth as his family walks in the snow near Muenster, Germany, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lars Berg
A woman pulls a sled on a snow-covered Petrin hill in Prague, Czech Republic, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Horses stand on a meadow in the snow in Zirndorf near Nuremberg, Germany, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
A homeless man called John sits on the South Bank in front of the Houses of Parliament during snowfall in London, Britain February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People push a car out of the snow after it got stuck at a petrol station near Muenster, Germany, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lars Berg
A child makes angels in the snow after heavy snowfall in Amsterdam, Netherlands February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Doll heads look through a snowy window in Nijmegen, Netherlands February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Snow covers Moulin Moor near Pitlochry as storm Darcy approaches the country, in Scotland, Britain, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
