Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 9, 2020 | 12:49pm EDT

Europe records 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time

Europe surpassed 100,000 daily reported COVID-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and United Kingdom saw no respite in the mounting number of infections. Pictured: A patient in the intensive care unit of City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov &nbsp; &nbsp;

Europe surpassed 100,000 daily reported COVID-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and United Kingdom saw no respite in the mounting number of infections. Pictured: A patient in the intensive care unit of City...more

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Europe surpassed 100,000 daily reported COVID-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and United Kingdom saw no respite in the mounting number of infections. Pictured: A patient in the intensive care unit of City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov    
Close
1 / 23
The epicenter of the outbreak in the European region has moved to the United Kingdom, Russia, Spain and France which have reported at least over 10,000 cases each in the last three days. Pictured: A social distancing marker among autumn leaves in St. Albans, Britain, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

The epicenter of the outbreak in the European region has moved to the United Kingdom, Russia, Spain and France which have reported at least over 10,000 cases each in the last three days. Pictured: A social distancing marker among autumn leaves in St....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
The epicenter of the outbreak in the European region has moved to the United Kingdom, Russia, Spain and France which have reported at least over 10,000 cases each in the last three days. Pictured: A social distancing marker among autumn leaves in St. Albans, Britain, October 8.  REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
2 / 23
Cases throughout Europe have been steadily rising over the past week even as new infections in worst-affected countries such as India and Brazil have shown signs of slowing down. Pictured: People line up in front of a doctor's practice for a coronavirus test in Berlin, Germany, October 9. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Cases throughout Europe have been steadily rising over the past week even as new infections in worst-affected countries such as India and Brazil have shown signs of slowing down. Pictured: People line up in front of a doctor's practice for a...more

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Cases throughout Europe have been steadily rising over the past week even as new infections in worst-affected countries such as India and Brazil have shown signs of slowing down. Pictured: People line up in front of a doctor's practice for a coronavirus test in Berlin, Germany, October 9. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Close
3 / 23
Italy, in the southern region of Europe, recorded over 4,000 cases for the first time since April when the country was slammed by virus. The daily number of cases in the country has been consistently rising for three months. Pictured: A healthcare worker walks past cars at a coronavirus test center in Rome, Italy, October 8. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy, in the southern region of Europe, recorded over 4,000 cases for the first time since April when the country was slammed by virus. The daily number of cases in the country has been consistently rising for three months. Pictured: A healthcare...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Italy, in the southern region of Europe, recorded over 4,000 cases for the first time since April when the country was slammed by virus. The daily number of cases in the country has been consistently rising for three months. Pictured: A healthcare worker walks past cars at a coronavirus test center in Rome, Italy, October 8. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
4 / 23
Russia reported its highest daily coronavirus cases ever since the last record in May on Friday, prompting Moscow authorities to mull closing bars and nightclubs. Pictured: A woman speaks on a phone at City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia reported its highest daily coronavirus cases ever since the last record in May on Friday, prompting Moscow authorities to mull closing bars and nightclubs. Pictured: A woman speaks on a phone at City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients...more

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Russia reported its highest daily coronavirus cases ever since the last record in May on Friday, prompting Moscow authorities to mull closing bars and nightclubs. Pictured: A woman speaks on a phone at City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 23
Spain's government invoked a state of emergency on Friday to impose a partial lockdown on Madrid. Pictured: Spanish soldiers work as COVID-19 trackers behind glass panels at El Goloso army base in Madrid, October 7. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Spain's government invoked a state of emergency on Friday to impose a partial lockdown on Madrid. Pictured: Spanish soldiers work as COVID-19 trackers behind glass panels at El Goloso army base in Madrid, October 7. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Spain's government invoked a state of emergency on Friday to impose a partial lockdown on Madrid. Pictured: Spanish soldiers work as COVID-19 trackers behind glass panels at El Goloso army base in Madrid, October 7. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
6 / 23
Europe currently has recorded over 16% of total global coronavirus cases and nearly 22% of deaths worldwide due to the virus. Pictured: A waiter stands next to customers at a restaurant in Naples, where masks are required outdoors 24 hours a day and bars and restaurants are required to close at 11.00.p.m., October 6. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Europe currently has recorded over 16% of total global coronavirus cases and nearly 22% of deaths worldwide due to the virus. Pictured: A waiter stands next to customers at a restaurant in Naples, where masks are required outdoors 24 hours a day and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Europe currently has recorded over 16% of total global coronavirus cases and nearly 22% of deaths worldwide due to the virus. Pictured: A waiter stands next to customers at a restaurant in Naples, where masks are required outdoors 24 hours a day and bars and restaurants are required to close at 11.00.p.m., October 6. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Close
7 / 23
Russia reported 12,126 new infections, pushing the overall total to 1,272,238. The previous record daily rise was 11,656 cases on May 11, when strict lockdown measures were in force across most of the vast country. Pictured: Medical specialists transport a person on a stretcher into an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus on the outskirts of Moscow, October 7. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia reported 12,126 new infections, pushing the overall total to 1,272,238. The previous record daily rise was 11,656 cases on May 11, when strict lockdown measures were in force across most of the vast country. Pictured: Medical specialists...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Russia reported 12,126 new infections, pushing the overall total to 1,272,238. The previous record daily rise was 11,656 cases on May 11, when strict lockdown measures were in force across most of the vast country. Pictured: Medical specialists transport a person on a stretcher into an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus on the outskirts of Moscow, October 7. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 23
With 850 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people, the Madrid area has Europe's highest infection rate. Pictured: A woman applauds nurses as they protest during a strike demanding better working conditions outside La Paz hospital in Madrid, Spain, October 7. REUTERS/Juan Medina

With 850 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people, the Madrid area has Europe's highest infection rate. Pictured: A woman applauds nurses as they protest during a strike demanding better working conditions outside La Paz hospital in Madrid, Spain,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
With 850 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people, the Madrid area has Europe's highest infection rate. Pictured: A woman applauds nurses as they protest during a strike demanding better working conditions outside La Paz hospital in Madrid, Spain, October 7. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
9 / 23
On Thursday, when daily reported cases breached the 100,000 mark, Eastern Europe was the worst affected region with over 33,600 daily reported cases. Pictured: A plainclothes police officer instructs a vendor to adjust his mask over his nose, as stated by Romanian law, in Bucharest, October 7. Inquam Photos/George Calin

On Thursday, when daily reported cases breached the 100,000 mark, Eastern Europe was the worst affected region with over 33,600 daily reported cases. Pictured: A plainclothes police officer instructs a vendor to adjust his mask over his nose, as...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
On Thursday, when daily reported cases breached the 100,000 mark, Eastern Europe was the worst affected region with over 33,600 daily reported cases. Pictured: A plainclothes police officer instructs a vendor to adjust his mask over his nose, as stated by Romanian law, in Bucharest, October 7. Inquam Photos/George Calin
Close
10 / 23
Russian authorities have recommended people stay at home this weekend, but currently have no lockdown in place and the Kremlin has said there are no plans to impose one for now. Pictured: Leonid, a volunteer, attends to patients at the City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian authorities have recommended people stay at home this weekend, but currently have no lockdown in place and the Kremlin has said there are no plans to impose one for now. Pictured: Leonid, a volunteer, attends to patients at the City Clinical...more

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Russian authorities have recommended people stay at home this weekend, but currently have no lockdown in place and the Kremlin has said there are no plans to impose one for now. Pictured: Leonid, a volunteer, attends to patients at the City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 23
Russia's health minister has said the country hopes to start mass vaccinations in October, with the Sputnik V vaccine already registered and another due to be registered later this month. The speed of Russia's vaccine rollout has elicited concern from scientists about its safety and efficacy. Pictured: An interior view shows the Krylatskoye indoor ice skating arena following the decision of local authorities to turn it into a temporary hospital in Moscow, October 5. Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency

Russia's health minister has said the country hopes to start mass vaccinations in October, with the Sputnik V vaccine already registered and another due to be registered later this month. The speed of Russia's vaccine rollout has elicited concern...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Russia's health minister has said the country hopes to start mass vaccinations in October, with the Sputnik V vaccine already registered and another due to be registered later this month. The speed of Russia's vaccine rollout has elicited concern from scientists about its safety and efficacy. Pictured: An interior view shows the Krylatskoye indoor ice skating arena following the decision of local authorities to turn it into a temporary hospital in Moscow, October 5. Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency
Close
12 / 23
The United Kingdom recorded more than 17,000 cases on Thursday with the country's Health Minister Matt Hancock warning that the United Kingdom was at a "perilous moment". Many parts of northern England, Wales and Scotland have introduced tougher restrictions on social interaction to try to curb the growing spread of the disease. Pictured: People stand in line to get tested for COVID-19 in Liverpool, October 6. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The United Kingdom recorded more than 17,000 cases on Thursday with the country's Health Minister Matt Hancock warning that the United Kingdom was at a "perilous moment". Many parts of northern England, Wales and Scotland have introduced tougher...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
The United Kingdom recorded more than 17,000 cases on Thursday with the country's Health Minister Matt Hancock warning that the United Kingdom was at a "perilous moment". Many parts of northern England, Wales and Scotland have introduced tougher restrictions on social interaction to try to curb the growing spread of the disease. Pictured: People stand in line to get tested for COVID-19 in Liverpool, October 6. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
13 / 23
Belgium too enforced stricter controls on gatherings after new infections surged in the country. New coronavirus cases rose more than 2.6 times since the beginning of October. COVID-19 has already claimed over 10,000 lives in the country, which has a population of 11 million people. Pictured: Medical personnel work as patients suffering from coronavirus are treated at CHIREC St Anne-St Remi Clinic in Brussels, Belgium, October 6. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgium too enforced stricter controls on gatherings after new infections surged in the country. New coronavirus cases rose more than 2.6 times since the beginning of October. COVID-19 has already claimed over 10,000 lives in the country, which has a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Belgium too enforced stricter controls on gatherings after new infections surged in the country. New coronavirus cases rose more than 2.6 times since the beginning of October. COVID-19 has already claimed over 10,000 lives in the country, which has a population of 11 million people. Pictured: Medical personnel work as patients suffering from coronavirus are treated at CHIREC St Anne-St Remi Clinic in Brussels, Belgium, October 6. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
14 / 23
Italy has the second-highest death toll in the continent, with 36,083 dying since the outbreak erupted in February. Pictured: People wearing face masks in Rome, where face coverings must be worn at all times outdoors, October 6. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy has the second-highest death toll in the continent, with 36,083 dying since the outbreak erupted in February. Pictured: People wearing face masks in Rome, where face coverings must be worn at all times outdoors, October 6. REUTERS/Guglielmo...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Italy has the second-highest death toll in the continent, with 36,083 dying since the outbreak erupted in February. Pictured: People wearing face masks in Rome, where face coverings must be worn at all times outdoors, October 6. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
15 / 23
Among the 10 countries inEastern Europe, including Ukraine, Russia and the Czech Republic, eight posted record increases in cases in the past week. Pictured: People arrive in a car to be tested for the coronavirus at a newly opened drive-in sampling station in Prague, Czech Republic, October 7. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Among the 10 countries inEastern Europe, including Ukraine, Russia and the Czech Republic, eight posted record increases in cases in the past week. Pictured: People arrive in a car to be tested for the coronavirus at a newly opened drive-in sampling...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Among the 10 countries inEastern Europe, including Ukraine, Russia and the Czech Republic, eight posted record increases in cases in the past week. Pictured: People arrive in a car to be tested for the coronavirus at a newly opened drive-in sampling station in Prague, Czech Republic, October 7. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
16 / 23
In Europe, daily cases averaged around 78,000 cases since the beginning of October, compared with an average of 47,500 cases in September. Pictured: People walk at the Arenas de Barcelona shopping mall in Barcelona, Spain, October 7. REUTERS/Albert Gea

In Europe, daily cases averaged around 78,000 cases since the beginning of October, compared with an average of 47,500 cases in September. Pictured: People walk at the Arenas de Barcelona shopping mall in Barcelona, Spain, October 7. REUTERS/Albert...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
In Europe, daily cases averaged around 78,000 cases since the beginning of October, compared with an average of 47,500 cases in September. Pictured: People walk at the Arenas de Barcelona shopping mall in Barcelona, Spain, October 7. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
17 / 23
Britain has been reeling under a double whammy of coronavirus cases skyrocketing and an alarming case-to-fatality rate of 7%, among the highest in the world. More than six of every 10,000 people have died due to the virus in the country. Pictured: Musicians perform near the houses of Parliament during a protest highlighting their inability to perform live or work during the pandemic, in London, October 6. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain has been reeling under a double whammy of coronavirus cases skyrocketing and an alarming case-to-fatality rate of 7%, among the highest in the world. More than six of every 10,000 people have died due to the virus in the country. Pictured:...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Britain has been reeling under a double whammy of coronavirus cases skyrocketing and an alarming case-to-fatality rate of 7%, among the highest in the world. More than six of every 10,000 people have died due to the virus in the country. Pictured: Musicians perform near the houses of Parliament during a protest highlighting their inability to perform live or work during the pandemic, in London, October 6. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
18 / 23
Italy has registered 5,372 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, the first time the country has exceeded 5,000 cases in a single day since March. Pictured: Women wearing face masks sit at a restaurant in Trastevere, Rome, October 6. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy has registered 5,372 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, the first time the country has exceeded 5,000 cases in a single day since March. Pictured: Women wearing face masks sit at a restaurant...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Italy has registered 5,372 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, the first time the country has exceeded 5,000 cases in a single day since March. Pictured: Women wearing face masks sit at a restaurant in Trastevere, Rome, October 6. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
19 / 23
Thanks to one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, the Italian government managed to get the contagion under control by the summer, but new infections have been picking up for the last three months and are now rising strongly, doubling in the last week. Pictured: People wearing face masks lean on a balcony of the Colosseum in Rome, October 6. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Thanks to one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, the Italian government managed to get the contagion under control by the summer, but new infections have been picking up for the last three months and are now rising strongly, doubling in the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Thanks to one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, the Italian government managed to get the contagion under control by the summer, but new infections have been picking up for the last three months and are now rising strongly, doubling in the last week. Pictured: People wearing face masks lean on a balcony of the Colosseum in Rome, October 6. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
20 / 23
Russian officials said on Friday that 201 people had died of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 22,257. Pictured: A medical specialist pushes a person in a wheelchair outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus on the outskirts of Moscow, October 7. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian officials said on Friday that 201 people had died of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 22,257. Pictured: A medical specialist pushes a person in a wheelchair...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Russian officials said on Friday that 201 people had died of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 22,257. Pictured: A medical specialist pushes a person in a wheelchair outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus on the outskirts of Moscow, October 7. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
21 / 23
The average daily number of COVID-19 cases in England has doubled in a week, a survey showed on Friday, as scientists warned that action was needed to avert a calamitous and unnecessary spike in deaths. Pictured: A health worker takes a swab from a man at a testing facility in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, October 6. REUTERS/Carl Recine

The average daily number of COVID-19 cases in England has doubled in a week, a survey showed on Friday, as scientists warned that action was needed to avert a calamitous and unnecessary spike in deaths. Pictured: A health worker takes a swab from a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
The average daily number of COVID-19 cases in England has doubled in a week, a survey showed on Friday, as scientists warned that action was needed to avert a calamitous and unnecessary spike in deaths. Pictured: A health worker takes a swab from a man at a testing facility in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, October 6. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
22 / 23
Belgium too enforced stricter controls on gatherings after new infections surged in the country. New coronavirus cases rose more than 2.6 times since the beginning of October. COVID-19 has already claimed over 10,000 lives in the country, which has a population of 11 million people. Pictured: A patients suffering from coronavirus is treated at CHIREC St Anne-St Remi Clinic in Brussels, October 6. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgium too enforced stricter controls on gatherings after new infections surged in the country. New coronavirus cases rose more than 2.6 times since the beginning of October. COVID-19 has already claimed over 10,000 lives in the country, which has a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Belgium too enforced stricter controls on gatherings after new infections surged in the country. New coronavirus cases rose more than 2.6 times since the beginning of October. COVID-19 has already claimed over 10,000 lives in the country, which has a population of 11 million people. Pictured: A patients suffering from coronavirus is treated at CHIREC St Anne-St Remi Clinic in Brussels, October 6. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Next Slideshows

Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Police and demonstrators clash during protests and labor strikes against a polarizing new jobs law passed in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

11:48am EDT
Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Azerbaijan says Azeri cities outside Nagorno-Karabakh have been struck, and both sides say the other has hit civilian areas. Each denies targeting civilians.

11:20am EDT
Hurricane Delta churns across Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Delta churns across Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Delta, the latest in a record-breaking series of violent storms, grows into a Category 3 storm over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

10:19am EDT
Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

The 2020 Nobel Prize winners so far.

9:28am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Storm-weary Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta

Storm-weary Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta approaches the Gulf Coast, threatening to add misery to residents struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago.

Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Police and demonstrators clash during protests and labor strikes against a polarizing new jobs law passed in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Azerbaijan says Azeri cities outside Nagorno-Karabakh have been struck, and both sides say the other has hit civilian areas. Each denies targeting civilians.

Hurricane Delta churns across Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Delta churns across Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Delta, the latest in a record-breaking series of violent storms, grows into a Category 3 storm over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

The 2020 Nobel Prize winners so far.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Midway, masks and social distancing at Mississippi State Fair

Midway, masks and social distancing at Mississippi State Fair

The Mississippi State Fair gets underway during the coronavirus outbreak with lower occupancy, sanitizer, masks and social distancing.

Alarm grows as Armenian-Azeri fighting threatens wider war

Alarm grows as Armenian-Azeri fighting threatens wider war

The renewed fighting has increased concern that Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a defense pact with Armenia, could be sucked into the conflict.

Key moments from the Harris-Pence vice presidential debate

Key moments from the Harris-Pence vice presidential debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, taxes, the Supreme Court and climate change.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast