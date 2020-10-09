Europe records 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time

Thanks to one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, the Italian government managed to get the contagion under control by the summer, but new infections have been picking up for the last three months and are now rising strongly, doubling in the...more

Thanks to one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, the Italian government managed to get the contagion under control by the summer, but new infections have been picking up for the last three months and are now rising strongly, doubling in the last week. Pictured: People wearing face masks lean on a balcony of the Colosseum in Rome, October 6. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

