Europe records 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time
Europe surpassed 100,000 daily reported COVID-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and United Kingdom saw no respite in the mounting number of infections. Pictured: A patient in the intensive care unit of City...more
The epicenter of the outbreak in the European region has moved to the United Kingdom, Russia, Spain and France which have reported at least over 10,000 cases each in the last three days. Pictured: A social distancing marker among autumn leaves in St....more
Cases throughout Europe have been steadily rising over the past week even as new infections in worst-affected countries such as India and Brazil have shown signs of slowing down. Pictured: People line up in front of a doctor's practice for a...more
Italy, in the southern region of Europe, recorded over 4,000 cases for the first time since April when the country was slammed by virus. The daily number of cases in the country has been consistently rising for three months. Pictured: A healthcare...more
Russia reported its highest daily coronavirus cases ever since the last record in May on Friday, prompting Moscow authorities to mull closing bars and nightclubs. Pictured: A woman speaks on a phone at City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients...more
Spain's government invoked a state of emergency on Friday to impose a partial lockdown on Madrid. Pictured: Spanish soldiers work as COVID-19 trackers behind glass panels at El Goloso army base in Madrid, October 7. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Europe currently has recorded over 16% of total global coronavirus cases and nearly 22% of deaths worldwide due to the virus. Pictured: A waiter stands next to customers at a restaurant in Naples, where masks are required outdoors 24 hours a day and...more
Russia reported 12,126 new infections, pushing the overall total to 1,272,238. The previous record daily rise was 11,656 cases on May 11, when strict lockdown measures were in force across most of the vast country. Pictured: Medical specialists...more
With 850 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people, the Madrid area has Europe's highest infection rate. Pictured: A woman applauds nurses as they protest during a strike demanding better working conditions outside La Paz hospital in Madrid, Spain,...more
On Thursday, when daily reported cases breached the 100,000 mark, Eastern Europe was the worst affected region with over 33,600 daily reported cases. Pictured: A plainclothes police officer instructs a vendor to adjust his mask over his nose, as...more
Russian authorities have recommended people stay at home this weekend, but currently have no lockdown in place and the Kremlin has said there are no plans to impose one for now. Pictured: Leonid, a volunteer, attends to patients at the City Clinical...more
Russia's health minister has said the country hopes to start mass vaccinations in October, with the Sputnik V vaccine already registered and another due to be registered later this month. The speed of Russia's vaccine rollout has elicited concern...more
The United Kingdom recorded more than 17,000 cases on Thursday with the country's Health Minister Matt Hancock warning that the United Kingdom was at a "perilous moment". Many parts of northern England, Wales and Scotland have introduced tougher...more
Belgium too enforced stricter controls on gatherings after new infections surged in the country. New coronavirus cases rose more than 2.6 times since the beginning of October. COVID-19 has already claimed over 10,000 lives in the country, which has a...more
Italy has the second-highest death toll in the continent, with 36,083 dying since the outbreak erupted in February. Pictured: People wearing face masks in Rome, where face coverings must be worn at all times outdoors, October 6. REUTERS/Guglielmo...more
Among the 10 countries inEastern Europe, including Ukraine, Russia and the Czech Republic, eight posted record increases in cases in the past week. Pictured: People arrive in a car to be tested for the coronavirus at a newly opened drive-in sampling...more
In Europe, daily cases averaged around 78,000 cases since the beginning of October, compared with an average of 47,500 cases in September. Pictured: People walk at the Arenas de Barcelona shopping mall in Barcelona, Spain, October 7. REUTERS/Albert...more
Britain has been reeling under a double whammy of coronavirus cases skyrocketing and an alarming case-to-fatality rate of 7%, among the highest in the world. More than six of every 10,000 people have died due to the virus in the country. Pictured:...more
Italy has registered 5,372 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, the first time the country has exceeded 5,000 cases in a single day since March. Pictured: Women wearing face masks sit at a restaurant...more
Thanks to one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, the Italian government managed to get the contagion under control by the summer, but new infections have been picking up for the last three months and are now rising strongly, doubling in the...more
Russian officials said on Friday that 201 people had died of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 22,257. Pictured: A medical specialist pushes a person in a wheelchair...more
The average daily number of COVID-19 cases in England has doubled in a week, a survey showed on Friday, as scientists warned that action was needed to avert a calamitous and unnecessary spike in deaths. Pictured: A health worker takes a swab from a...more
