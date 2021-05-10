Europe slowly reopens as 200 millionth vaccine dose delivered
A waiter serves wine to a customer at the terrace of a restaurant by the Navigli canal, as much of the country becomes a 'yellow zone', easing coronavirus disease restrictions and allowing bars and restaurants to serve clients at outdoor tables, in...more
People gather in a "macrobotellon" (drinking and dancing session) on a street, as the state of emergency decreed by the Spanish Government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus gets lifted in Barcelona. Spain, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman takes picture of a sculpture as she visits the Capitoline Museums on the day of its reopening, as much of the country becomes a 'yellow zone', easing coronavirus restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
People relax at Landswehrkanal in Kreuzberg District on a sunny, warm day in Berlin, Germany, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
People drink and eat in outdoor street dining areas, as lockdown restrictions are eased amidst the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Soho, London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man makes noise with the engine of his motorbike, in the middle of a crowd gathering on Flagey Square to celebrate the end of the curfew, as Belgium reopens their outdoor space, including terraces of bars and restaurants, after closing down for...more
A hairdresser serves a customer at Dylan Bradshaw hair salon, as a phased reopening following Government guidance begins, after an extended lockdown in Dublin, Ireland, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman takes a picture at the National Gallery of Ireland, as a phased reopening following Government guidance begins, after an extended lockdown in Dublin, Ireland, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People take selfies outside the Colosseum on the day of its reopening, as much of the country becomes a 'yellow zone', easing restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Servers carry drink trays as restaurants and markets reopen for business after coronavirus vaccinations reached 60% of the adult population, in Valletta, Malta May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A woman relaxes at the Szechenyi thermal bath as the restrictions are eased for those who have COVID-19 immunity card, in Budapest, Hungary, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People exercise at a fitness centre as the country allows indoor facilities to reopen, in Copenhagen, Denmark May 6, 2021. Philip Davali/ Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
A man has his hair washed at Butcher Otoko's barbershop, as a phased reopening following Government guidance begins in Dublin, Ireland, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A person rides a bike at the Tempelhofer Feld, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Berlin, Germany, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang
A bartender, wearing a protective face mask is pictured at Bar Friday, as night clubs reopen at 50 percent capacity in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva
People sit at an outdoor patio as restaurants and markets reopened for business after coronavirus vaccinations reached 60% of the adult population, in Valletta, Malta May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A general view of a beach during the official reopening of beaches to the public, following the easing of measures in Athens, Greece, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Sales assistant Jodie Kennelly holds a dress in Arnotts department store, as a phased reopening by appointment shopping following Government guidance begins, after an extended lockdown in Dublin, Ireland, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Shopper Jessica Campbell looks at clothes at Arnotts department store, as a phased reopening by appointment shopping following Government guidance begins, after an extended lockdown in Dublin, Ireland, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People wear face masks as they wait for the beginning of the show at the Teatro Vascello on the day of its reopening, as much of the country becomes a 'yellow zone' easing restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
People enjoy aperitivo evening drinks sitting down at a bar by the Navigli canal as much of the country becomes a 'yellow zone', easing coronavirus restrictions allowing bars and restaurants to serve clients at outdoor tables, in Milan, Italy, April...more
People gather in a "macrobotellon" (drinking and dancing session) on a street, as the state of emergency decreed by the Spanish government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is lifted in Barcelona. Spain, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People enjoy the sun on a beach at the Isar river, as the number of coronavirus infections decreases in Munich, Germany, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
People keeping social distance queue outside a Penneys clothes shop, as a phased reopening by appointment shopping following Government guidance begins, after an extended lockdown in Dublin, Ireland, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man wearing a protective face mask disinfects a sunbed during the official reopening of beaches to the public, following the easing of measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Athens, Greece, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Tourists visit the archaeological site of the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, as it reopens to the public after much of the country became a "yellow zone", loosening coronavirus restrictions, in Pompeii, Italy, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A waiter carries food during lunch on a terrace of a restaurant, as much of the country becomes a 'yellow zone', easing coronavirus restrictions and allowing bars and restaurants to serve clients at outdoor tables, in Rome, Italy, April 26, 2021....more
People wearing protective face masks queue to enter a shopping arcade as non-essential shops and services reopen for business after a seven-week-long shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, in Valletta, Malta April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Darrin...more
People relax in the sunshine, as lockdown restrictions are eased amidst the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in St. James's Park, London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
