Europe slowly reopens as 200 millionth vaccine dose delivered

A man makes noise with the engine of his motorbike, in the middle of a crowd gathering on Flagey Square to celebrate the end of the curfew, as Belgium reopens their outdoor space, including terraces of bars and restaurants, after closing down for months due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, in central Brussels, Belgium, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

