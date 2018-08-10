European heatwave
A sunflower blooms in between dried-out ones during hot summer weather on a field near the village of Benken, Switzerland August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Boats lie on the dried up lakebed of the Edersee reservoir near Asel, Germany, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A house is seen burned after the fires in Monchique, Portugal August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Swans are caught at Hamburg's inner city lake Alster August 7, 2018. Due to hot weather the swans are collected from waterways around the northern city of Hamburg, Germany, and taken to quarters where they usually spend the winter. REUTERS/Fabian...more
Cows drink water from the Lac d'Hongrin during an ongoing drought near Chateau d'Oex, Switzerland, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A man cycles during hot summer weather on a bridge crossing over the dried river bed of the Toess river near the village of Wila, Switzerland August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on the Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Fish, found dead in the Rhine River, lie in a box in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The bridge of Asel is seen at the dried up lakebed of the Edersee reservoir near Asel, Germany, August 7, 2018. The bridge, which was flooded in 1914, appears during low levels of water. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A boy plays in a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A local grocery store invited customers for a sleepover to cool off as the heatwave continues in Helsinki, Finland August 4, 2018. Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa/via REUTERS
People walk in Greenwich Park, London, Britain, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Sightseeing boats sit at the Elbe river in Dresden after water levels dropped to an extreme low this summer, Germany July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Fanny Brodersen
People relax at a swimming pool in Donaukanal channel in central Vienna, Austria, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
People fill bottles with water at the Barcaccia fountain in Spain Square as temperature soars throughout the country, in Rome, Italy August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
An aerial view shows people at a beach on the shores of lake Silbersee (Silver Lake) during a long-lasting heatwave over central Europe in Haltern, Germany, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A police water cannon type WaWe-10000 is used to hose water on alley trees, as a drought and heatwave continues in Central Europe, in Bochum, Germany, July 31, 2018 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A skateboarder skates in the dry fountains of the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace, in central London, Britain July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A sunbather lays on the dry grass in St James's Park, in central London, Britain July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People cool off at the beach during the heatwave in the southeastern coastal town of Benidorm, Spain, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Damage from a forest fire is seen in Pyharanta, Western Finland July 19, 2018. Roni Lehti/Lehtikuva via Reuters
The partially dried riverbed of Rhine is pictured in front of the skyline of Dusseldorf, Germany, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People cool off in the water during a hot summer day in Warsaw, Poland August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People watch a wildfire raging in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Dried-out farmland is pictured near Brandis, south of Berlin, Germany, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Fire departments and volunteers work to control a forest fire in Pyharanta, Western Finland July 19, 2018. Roni Lehti/Lehtikuva via Reuters
Smoke from a wildfire burning outside Athens is seen over the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman enjoys the warm weather while paddling on the Pallasjarvi lake in Kittila, Lapland, Finland July 18, 2018. Otto Ponto/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS
