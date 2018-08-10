Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 9, 2018 | 8:40pm EDT

European heatwave

A sunflower blooms in between dried-out ones during hot summer weather on a field near the village of Benken, Switzerland August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A sunflower blooms in between dried-out ones during hot summer weather on a field near the village of Benken, Switzerland August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
A sunflower blooms in between dried-out ones during hot summer weather on a field near the village of Benken, Switzerland August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
1 / 28
Boats lie on the dried up lakebed of the Edersee reservoir near Asel, Germany, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Boats lie on the dried up lakebed of the Edersee reservoir near Asel, Germany, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Boats lie on the dried up lakebed of the Edersee reservoir near Asel, Germany, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
2 / 28
A house is seen burned after the fires in Monchique, Portugal August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

A house is seen burned after the fires in Monchique, Portugal August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A house is seen burned after the fires in Monchique, Portugal August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Close
3 / 28
Swans are caught at Hamburg's inner city lake Alster August 7, 2018. Due to hot weather the swans are collected from waterways around the northern city of Hamburg, Germany, and taken to quarters where they usually spend the winter. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Swans are caught at Hamburg's inner city lake Alster August 7, 2018. Due to hot weather the swans are collected from waterways around the northern city of Hamburg, Germany, and taken to quarters where they usually spend the winter. REUTERS/Fabian...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Swans are caught at Hamburg's inner city lake Alster August 7, 2018. Due to hot weather the swans are collected from waterways around the northern city of Hamburg, Germany, and taken to quarters where they usually spend the winter. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
4 / 28
Cows drink water from the Lac d'Hongrin during an ongoing drought near Chateau d'Oex, Switzerland, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Cows drink water from the Lac d'Hongrin during an ongoing drought near Chateau d'Oex, Switzerland, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Cows drink water from the Lac d'Hongrin during an ongoing drought near Chateau d'Oex, Switzerland, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
5 / 28
A man cycles during hot summer weather on a bridge crossing over the dried river bed of the Toess river near the village of Wila, Switzerland August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A man cycles during hot summer weather on a bridge crossing over the dried river bed of the Toess river near the village of Wila, Switzerland August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A man cycles during hot summer weather on a bridge crossing over the dried river bed of the Toess river near the village of Wila, Switzerland August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
6 / 28
People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on the Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on the Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on the Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
7 / 28
Fish, found dead in the Rhine River, lie in a box in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Fish, found dead in the Rhine River, lie in a box in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Fish, found dead in the Rhine River, lie in a box in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
8 / 28
The bridge of Asel is seen at the dried up lakebed of the Edersee reservoir near Asel, Germany, August 7, 2018. The bridge, which was flooded in 1914, appears during low levels of water. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The bridge of Asel is seen at the dried up lakebed of the Edersee reservoir near Asel, Germany, August 7, 2018. The bridge, which was flooded in 1914, appears during low levels of water. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
The bridge of Asel is seen at the dried up lakebed of the Edersee reservoir near Asel, Germany, August 7, 2018. The bridge, which was flooded in 1914, appears during low levels of water. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
9 / 28
A boy plays in a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A boy plays in a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A boy plays in a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
10 / 28
A local grocery store invited customers for a sleepover to cool off as the heatwave continues in Helsinki, Finland August 4, 2018. Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa/via REUTERS

A local grocery store invited customers for a sleepover to cool off as the heatwave continues in Helsinki, Finland August 4, 2018. Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A local grocery store invited customers for a sleepover to cool off as the heatwave continues in Helsinki, Finland August 4, 2018. Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 28
People walk in Greenwich Park, London, Britain, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People walk in Greenwich Park, London, Britain, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
People walk in Greenwich Park, London, Britain, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
12 / 28
Sightseeing boats sit at the Elbe river in Dresden after water levels dropped to an extreme low this summer, Germany July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Fanny Brodersen

Sightseeing boats sit at the Elbe river in Dresden after water levels dropped to an extreme low this summer, Germany July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Fanny Brodersen

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Sightseeing boats sit at the Elbe river in Dresden after water levels dropped to an extreme low this summer, Germany July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Fanny Brodersen
Close
13 / 28
People relax at a swimming pool in Donaukanal channel in central Vienna, Austria, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

People relax at a swimming pool in Donaukanal channel in central Vienna, Austria, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
People relax at a swimming pool in Donaukanal channel in central Vienna, Austria, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
14 / 28
People fill bottles with water at the Barcaccia fountain in Spain Square as temperature soars throughout the country, in Rome, Italy August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

People fill bottles with water at the Barcaccia fountain in Spain Square as temperature soars throughout the country, in Rome, Italy August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
People fill bottles with water at the Barcaccia fountain in Spain Square as temperature soars throughout the country, in Rome, Italy August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
15 / 28
An aerial view shows people at a beach on the shores of lake Silbersee (Silver Lake) during a long-lasting heatwave over central Europe in Haltern, Germany, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

An aerial view shows people at a beach on the shores of lake Silbersee (Silver Lake) during a long-lasting heatwave over central Europe in Haltern, Germany, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
An aerial view shows people at a beach on the shores of lake Silbersee (Silver Lake) during a long-lasting heatwave over central Europe in Haltern, Germany, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
16 / 28
A police water cannon type WaWe-10000 is used to hose water on alley trees, as a drought and heatwave continues in Central Europe, in Bochum, Germany, July 31, 2018 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A police water cannon type WaWe-10000 is used to hose water on alley trees, as a drought and heatwave continues in Central Europe, in Bochum, Germany, July 31, 2018 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
A police water cannon type WaWe-10000 is used to hose water on alley trees, as a drought and heatwave continues in Central Europe, in Bochum, Germany, July 31, 2018 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
17 / 28
A skateboarder skates in the dry fountains of the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace, in central London, Britain July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A skateboarder skates in the dry fountains of the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace, in central London, Britain July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
A skateboarder skates in the dry fountains of the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace, in central London, Britain July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
18 / 28
A sunbather lays on the dry grass in St James's Park, in central London, Britain July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A sunbather lays on the dry grass in St James's Park, in central London, Britain July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
A sunbather lays on the dry grass in St James's Park, in central London, Britain July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
19 / 28
People cool off at the beach during the heatwave in the southeastern coastal town of Benidorm, Spain, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

People cool off at the beach during the heatwave in the southeastern coastal town of Benidorm, Spain, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
People cool off at the beach during the heatwave in the southeastern coastal town of Benidorm, Spain, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
20 / 28
Damage from a forest fire is seen in Pyharanta, Western Finland July 19, 2018. Roni Lehti/Lehtikuva via Reuters

Damage from a forest fire is seen in Pyharanta, Western Finland July 19, 2018. Roni Lehti/Lehtikuva via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
Damage from a forest fire is seen in Pyharanta, Western Finland July 19, 2018. Roni Lehti/Lehtikuva via Reuters
Close
21 / 28
The partially dried riverbed of Rhine is pictured in front of the skyline of Dusseldorf, Germany, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The partially dried riverbed of Rhine is pictured in front of the skyline of Dusseldorf, Germany, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
The partially dried riverbed of Rhine is pictured in front of the skyline of Dusseldorf, Germany, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
22 / 28
People cool off in the water during a hot summer day in Warsaw, Poland August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People cool off in the water during a hot summer day in Warsaw, Poland August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
People cool off in the water during a hot summer day in Warsaw, Poland August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
23 / 28
People watch a wildfire raging in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

People watch a wildfire raging in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
People watch a wildfire raging in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
24 / 28
Dried-out farmland is pictured near Brandis, south of Berlin, Germany, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Dried-out farmland is pictured near Brandis, south of Berlin, Germany, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Dried-out farmland is pictured near Brandis, south of Berlin, Germany, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
25 / 28
Fire departments and volunteers work to control a forest fire in Pyharanta, Western Finland July 19, 2018. Roni Lehti/Lehtikuva via Reuters

Fire departments and volunteers work to control a forest fire in Pyharanta, Western Finland July 19, 2018. Roni Lehti/Lehtikuva via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
Fire departments and volunteers work to control a forest fire in Pyharanta, Western Finland July 19, 2018. Roni Lehti/Lehtikuva via Reuters
Close
26 / 28
Smoke from a wildfire burning outside Athens is seen over the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Smoke from a wildfire burning outside Athens is seen over the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Smoke from a wildfire burning outside Athens is seen over the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
27 / 28
A woman enjoys the warm weather while paddling on the Pallasjarvi lake in Kittila, Lapland, Finland July 18, 2018. Otto Ponto/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

A woman enjoys the warm weather while paddling on the Pallasjarvi lake in Kittila, Lapland, Finland July 18, 2018. Otto Ponto/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
A woman enjoys the warm weather while paddling on the Pallasjarvi lake in Kittila, Lapland, Finland July 18, 2018. Otto Ponto/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

Next Slideshows

Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed at least 259 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of...

7:05pm EDT
Argentina Senate rejects legalizing abortion

Argentina Senate rejects legalizing abortion

Argentine senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, pushing back against a groundswell of support from a surging abortion rights movement.

4:05pm EDT
Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.

3:35pm EDT
Israeli-Palestinian fighting escalates

Israeli-Palestinian fighting escalates

Israeli aircraft struck more than 150 targets in Gaza overnight and Palestinian militants fired scores of rockets including a long-range missile deep into...

3:30pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

One year ago in Charlottesville

One year ago in Charlottesville

A look back at the weekend hundreds of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and others descended upon Charlottesville, Virginia, ending with the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer when James Fields rammed his car into counter-protesters.

Charlottesville confronts identity one year after clashes

Charlottesville confronts identity one year after clashes

Scenes from the Virginia town one year after deadly clashes at a white nationalist rally killed one woman, underscoring deep racial and economic inequities that have long divided this picturesque college town.

Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed at least 259 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of Lombok.

Argentina Senate rejects legalizing abortion

Argentina Senate rejects legalizing abortion

Argentine senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, pushing back against a groundswell of support from a surging abortion rights movement.

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Israeli-Palestinian fighting escalates

Israeli-Palestinian fighting escalates

Israeli aircraft struck more than 150 targets in Gaza overnight and Palestinian militants fired scores of rockets including a long-range missile deep into Israel, escalating fighting despite talks on a truce to avert an all-out conflict.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Wildfires rage across Portugal

Wildfires rage across Portugal

Over 1,400 firefighters, 450 fire engines and more than a dozen aircraft fight wildfires across Portugal.

Former child soldiers released from past

Former child soldiers released from past

Former child soldiers, recruited by armed groups in South Sudan's brutal civil war, take part in a release ceremony as part of their rehabilitation.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast