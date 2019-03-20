Europe's first underwater restaurant

An inside view of the underwater restaurant Under in Baaly, Norway March 19, 2019. Situated on the southern tip of Norway, the restaurant looks like a large concrete tube partly submerged in the North Sea. It is called Under, which also means...more

An inside view of the underwater restaurant Under in Baaly, Norway March 19, 2019. Situated on the southern tip of Norway, the restaurant looks like a large concrete tube partly submerged in the North Sea. It is called Under, which also means "wonder" in Norwegian. It was designed by Norwegian architecture firm Snoehetta, which also created the Opera house in Oslo and the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

