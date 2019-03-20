Europe's first underwater restaurant
An inside view of the underwater restaurant Under in Baaly, Norway March 19, 2019. Situated on the southern tip of Norway, the restaurant looks like a large concrete tube partly submerged in the North Sea. It is called Under, which also means...more
A general view of the underwater restaurant Under in Baaly, Norway March 18. Entering Under initially feels like going into a sauna, as wooden planks cover its upper section, but an eight-metre flight of stairs leads down to a large dining area that...more
People look on during a media event in the underwater restaurant Under in Baaly, Norway March 19. The restaurant is laid out so there are minimal reflections in the glass wall, which fills the room with natural light during the day, filtered by the...more
An inside view of the underwater restaurant Under in Baaly, Norway March 19. There are only a handful of underwater restaurants around the world, mainly found in tropical waters like the Maldives in the Indian Ocean. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos
"Under", a semi-submerged restaurant beneath the waters of the North Atlantic in Lindesnes, south west of Oslo, Norway March 19. NTB Scanpix/Tor Erik Schroder via REUTERS
A man looks on during a media event at the underwater restaurant Under in Baaly, Norway March 19. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos
"Under", a semi-submerged restaurant beneath the waters of the North Atlantic in Lindesnes, south west of Oslo, Norway March 19. NTB Scanpix/Tor Erik Schroder via REUTERS
People look on during a media event in the underwater restaurant Under in Baaly, Norway March 19. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos
Interiors of "Under", a semi-submerged restaurant beneath the waters of the North Atlantic in Lindesnes, south west of Oslo, Norway March 19. NTB Scanpix/Tor Erik Schroder via REUTERS
A general view of the underwater restaurant Under in Baaly, Norway March 19. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos
