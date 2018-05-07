Edition:
Eurovision: the contenders

Russia's Julia Samoylova. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Cyprus's Eleni Foureira.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Ukraine's Melovin. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Switzerland's ZiBBZ. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Azerbaijan's Aisel. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Poland's Gromee feat. Lukas Meijer. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Israel's Netta.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Portugal's Claudia Pascoal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Montenegro's Vanja Radovanovic. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
San Marino's Jessika. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Hungary's AWS. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Denmark's Rasmussen. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Slovenia's Lea Sirk. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Moldova's DoReDoS. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
France's Madame Monsieur. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Australia's Jessica Mauboy. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Italy's Ermal Meta and Fabrizio Moro. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Germany's Michael Schulte. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Norway's Alexander Rybak. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Bulgaria's EQUINOX.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Austria's Cesar Sampson.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
The Netherlands' Waylon. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Cristina Caramarcu of Romania's The Humans. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Ireland's Ryan O'Shaughnessy. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Armenia's Sevak Khanagyan.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Finland's Saara Aalto.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Greece's Yianna Terzi.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Spain's Amaia and Alfred. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Iceland's Ari Olafsson. � REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Sweden's Benjamin Ingrosso. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Latvia's Laura Rizzotto. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Macedonia's Eye Cue.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Georgia's Ethno-Jazz Band Iriao. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Belarus's ALEKSEEV.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Croatia's Franka.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Czech Republic's Mikolas Josef. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
Estonia's Elina Nechayeva.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Belgium's Sennek.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Lithuania's Ieva Zasimauskaite.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Serbia's Sanja Ilic & Balkanika. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Malta's Christabelle. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
United Kingdom's SuRie. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Albania's Eugent Bushpepa. � REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
