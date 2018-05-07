Eurovision: the contenders
Russia's Julia Samoylova. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Cyprus's Eleni Foureira.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Ukraine's Melovin. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Switzerland's ZiBBZ. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Azerbaijan's Aisel. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Poland's Gromee feat. Lukas Meijer. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Israel's Netta.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Portugal's Claudia Pascoal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Montenegro's Vanja Radovanovic. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
San Marino's Jessika. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Hungary's AWS. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Denmark's Rasmussen. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Slovenia's Lea Sirk. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Moldova's DoReDoS. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
France's Madame Monsieur. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Australia's Jessica Mauboy. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Italy's Ermal Meta and Fabrizio Moro. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Germany's Michael Schulte. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Norway's Alexander Rybak. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Bulgaria's EQUINOX.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Austria's Cesar Sampson.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
The Netherlands' Waylon. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Cristina Caramarcu of Romania's The Humans. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Ireland's Ryan O'Shaughnessy. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Armenia's Sevak Khanagyan.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Finland's Saara Aalto.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Greece's Yianna Terzi.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Spain's Amaia and Alfred. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Iceland's Ari Olafsson. � REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Sweden's Benjamin Ingrosso. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Latvia's Laura Rizzotto. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Macedonia's Eye Cue.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Georgia's Ethno-Jazz Band Iriao. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Belarus's ALEKSEEV.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Croatia's Franka.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Czech Republic's Mikolas Josef. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Estonia's Elina Nechayeva.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Belgium's Sennek.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lithuania's Ieva Zasimauskaite.� REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Serbia's Sanja Ilic & Balkanika. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Malta's Christabelle. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
United Kingdom's SuRie. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Albania's Eugent Bushpepa. � REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
