Evacuee's flight out of coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Staff wearing protective suits check passengers arriving to board a flight, chartered by the U.S. State Department to evacuate Americans and Canadians from China due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in China, February 7, 2020. Among them was Canadian citizen Edward Wang and his mother. He was eager to be back in Canada and nervous about the lack of hospital beds in Wuhan. The outbreak has killed more than 600 people. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

