Pictures | Sat Feb 8, 2020 | 1:10am EST

Evacuee's flight out of coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Staff wearing protective suits check passengers arriving to board a flight, chartered by the U.S. State Department to evacuate Americans and Canadians from China due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in China, February 7, 2020. Among them was Canadian citizen Edward Wang and his mother. He was eager to be back in Canada and nervous about the lack of hospital beds in Wuhan. The outbreak has killed more than 600 people. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
A road to Wuhan Tianhe International Airport is seen deserted. "You imagine things like this happening in war zones," Edward Wang said, speaking before the flights left. "It feels so surreal." Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Security officers check passengers arriving to board a flight in Wuhan. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Passengers queue to board a cargo plane in Wuhan. While most of the passengers are Canadian citizens because of rules set by the Chinese government, Canadian authorities said some permanent residents would be allowed on board to accompany minors. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Staff wearing protective masks wait at a desk marked with a Canadian flag to check passengers in Wuhan. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Staff wearing protective suits wait to check passengers arriving to board a flight in Wuhan. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Passengers wait to board a flight at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
A cargo plane, chartered by the U.S. State Department to evacuate Americans and Canadians, is parked next to a terminal. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
A worker in protective gear looks down the the walkway to a cargo plane at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Staff from the U.S. embassy walk in a cargo plane during the boarding process. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Passengers enter a cargo plane. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Staff from the U.S. embassy walk in a cargo plane during the boarding process. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Luggage is piled in a cargo plane. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Staff from the U.S. embassy board a cargo plane in Wuhan. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Canada Border Services Agency agents await Canadians before they board a second aircraft to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
An ambulance stands by as Canadians who had been evacuated board a second aircraft to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, Canada. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) agents await passengers disembarking on a walkway from a cargo plane at Vancouver International Airport, Canada. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Canadians ride a shuttle bus from an American charter plane to another taking them to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Flight attendants wearing protective clothing and masks serve snacks to Canadians on another aircraft taking them to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton, from Vancouver International Airport. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer wearing a mask checks Canadians en route to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton from Richmond, Canada. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Canadian Forces personnel stand by to assist Canadians as they disembark at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton in Trenton, Ontario, Canada. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Canadians board a bus after they disembarked in Trenton, Canada. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Canadian Forces personnel load luggage onto a bus for Canadians as they disembark from another aircraft at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Chairs and a children's play area are set aside for Canadians at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton. All evacuees will be quarantined on the Trenton, Ontario base for two weeks, separated from each other in a building that resembles a small hotel, with families kept together. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Canadians arrive in a hangar at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton. Courtesy of Edward Wang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
