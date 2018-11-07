Everyday frogs
A frog playing pool is pictured at the Frog Museum, a collection of 108 stuffed frogs in scenes portraying everyday life in the 19th-century and made by Francois Perrier, in Estavayer-le-Lac, Switzerland November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Frogs representing eating at an electorate diner are pictured at the Frog Museum. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Frogs eating a family dinner. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A frog riding a squirrel. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A frog writing documents. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Frogs playing dominos. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Frogs attending school. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Frogs playing a family scene. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Frogs playing cards. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Overview of the Frog Museum, a collection of 108 stuffed frogs in scenes portraying everyday life in the 19th-century and made by Francois Perrier, in Estavayer-le-Lac, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
