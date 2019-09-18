Ex-campaign chief defends Trump at chaotic impeachment hearing
Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager and close confidant, takes his seat to testify at the start of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee's first hearing of their impeachment investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more
Chairman Jerrold Nadler and ranking member Doug Collins are seen as Corey Lewandowski testifies in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. Corey Lewandowski, a Trump confidant eyeing a run as a Republican...more
Corey Lewandowski is given a copy of the Mueller Report as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. "The president didn't ask me to do anything illegal and he never asked me to keep anything secret," Lewandowski told the...more
Chairman Jerrold Nadler and ranking member Doug Collins are seen as former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testifies in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger.
Corey Lewandowski confers with his personal attorney Peter Chavkin as he testifies during the U.S. House Judiciary Committee's first hearing of their impeachment investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. Lewandowski told...more
Corey Lewandowski testifies before a House Judiciary Committee during a hearing on "Presidential Obstruction of Justice and Abuse of Power," in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. Lewandowski confirmed...more
A prepared statement evoking executive privilege regarding conversations with President Trump is highlighted and read by Corey Lewandowski as he testifies before a House Judiciary Committee during a hearing on "Presidential Obstruction of Justice and...more
Rep. Jim Jordan and ranking member Doug Collins speak as Corey Lewandowski testifies in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. Lewandowski also told the committee that he regarded as "a joke" Trump's...more
Chairman Jerrold Nadler speaks as former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testifies in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. The committee s Democratic chairman, Jerrold Nadler, called...more
Corey Lewandowski testifies in front of a displayed excerpt from the Mueller report on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Ranking Republican committee member Rep Doug Collins delivers an opening statement before Corey Lewandowski delivers testimony at the start of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee's impeachment investigation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more
U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler speaks before Corey Lewandowski testifies prior to the House Judiciary Committee's first hearing of their impeachment investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019....more
Ranking member Doug Collins speaks beside Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler as Corey Lewandowski testifies in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
A message dictated by President Donald Trump meant for former United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions is displayed as Corey Lewandowski testifies before the House Judiciary Committee during a hearing on "Presidential Obstruction of Justice and...more
Corey Lewandowski confers with his personal attorney Peter Chavkin as he appears before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee's impeachment investigation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Corey Lewandowski testifies before a House Judiciary Committee during a hearing on "Presidential Obstruction of Justice and Abuse of Power," in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah...more
Ranking member Doug Collins speaks beside Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler as Corey Lewandowski testifies in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Corey Lewandowski is sworn in to testify at the start of the House Judiciary Committee's impeachment investigation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
