Pictures | Wed Sep 18, 2019 | 2:45pm EDT

Ex-campaign chief defends Trump at chaotic impeachment hearing

Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager and close confidant, takes his seat to testify at the start of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee's first hearing of their impeachment investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. Lewandowski acknowledged that his former boss enlisted him to try to limit the Russia election interference inquiry but defended Trump and tangled with Democrats during pugnacious testimony to a U.S. congressional panel mulling whether to impeach the president. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Chairman Jerrold Nadler and ranking member Doug Collins are seen as Corey Lewandowski testifies in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. Corey Lewandowski, a Trump confidant eyeing a run as a Republican for the U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, testified under subpoena to the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee at a contentious hearing that once again exposed America's gaping partisan divisions ahead of the 2020 presidential election. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Corey Lewandowski is given a copy of the Mueller Report as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. "The president didn't ask me to do anything illegal and he never asked me to keep anything secret," Lewandowski told the Democratic-led committee during a hearing spanning about 5-1/2 hours. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Chairman Jerrold Nadler and ranking member Doug Collins are seen as former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testifies in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Corey Lewandowski confers with his personal attorney Peter Chavkin as he testifies during the U.S. House Judiciary Committee's first hearing of their impeachment investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. Lewandowski told frustrated Democrats that he would refuse to answer questions about his conversations with Trump that Democrats view as evidence of obstruction of justice - a potential impeachment charge - and often dodged their queries. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Corey Lewandowski testifies before a House Judiciary Committee during a hearing on "Presidential Obstruction of Justice and Abuse of Power," in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. Lewandowski confirmed that Trump had asked him in 2017, when he held no government post, to tell then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the top U.S. law enforcement officer, to limit the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia inquiry in a way that would have ended scrutiny of Trump's 2016 campaign. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
A prepared statement evoking executive privilege regarding conversations with President Trump is highlighted and read by Corey Lewandowski as he testifies before a House Judiciary Committee during a hearing on "Presidential Obstruction of Justice and Abuse of Power," in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Rep. Jim Jordan and ranking member Doug Collins speak as Corey Lewandowski testifies in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. Lewandowski also told the committee that he regarded as "a joke" Trump's remark to him that the president would fire Sessions if the attorney general did not meet with Lewandowski. Sessions, who eventually was fired by Trump in 2018, ultimately did not meet with Lewandowski. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Chairman Jerrold Nadler speaks as former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testifies in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. The committee s Democratic chairman, Jerrold Nadler, called Lewandowski s conduct at the hearing completely unacceptable and was considering seeking to hold him in contempt of Congress. REUTERS/Sa.rah Silbiger

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Corey Lewandowski testifies in front of a displayed excerpt from the Mueller report on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Ranking Republican committee member Rep Doug Collins delivers an opening statement before Corey Lewandowski delivers testimony at the start of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee's impeachment investigation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler speaks before Corey Lewandowski testifies prior to the House Judiciary Committee's first hearing of their impeachment investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Ranking member Doug Collins speaks beside Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler as Corey Lewandowski testifies in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
A message dictated by President Donald Trump meant for former United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions is displayed as Corey Lewandowski testifies before the House Judiciary Committee during a hearing on "Presidential Obstruction of Justice and Abuse of Power," in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Corey Lewandowski confers with his personal attorney Peter Chavkin as he appears before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee's impeachment investigation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Corey Lewandowski testifies before a House Judiciary Committee during a hearing on "Presidential Obstruction of Justice and Abuse of Power," in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Ranking member Doug Collins speaks beside Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler as Corey Lewandowski testifies in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Corey Lewandowski is sworn in to testify at the start of the House Judiciary Committee's impeachment investigation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
