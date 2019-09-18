Ex-campaign chief defends Trump at chaotic impeachment hearing

Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager and close confidant, takes his seat to testify at the start of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee's first hearing of their impeachment investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more

Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager and close confidant, takes his seat to testify at the start of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee's first hearing of their impeachment investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 17, 2019. Lewandowski acknowledged that his former boss enlisted him to try to limit the Russia election interference inquiry but defended Trump and tangled with Democrats during pugnacious testimony to a U.S. congressional panel mulling whether to impeach the president. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

