Exhausted by COVID-19 fight, Portuguese nurses struggle to pay bills

Nurse Ines Lopes arrives to work the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital, Intensive Care Unit in Lisbon, Portugal, February 18, 2021. Lopes' salary has remained the same since she started. Now she is bracing for the economic impact of the pandemic, which was harder to fight due to a shortage of nurses and doctors. "There have been many governments but it's always the same thing," Lopes said. "Everyone is feeling down." The Socialist government "unfroze" career progression in the public sector in 2018, but it could take a nurse up to a decade to get enough awards points for a pay rise under the system. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

