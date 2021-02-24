Exhausted by COVID-19 fight, Portuguese nurses struggle to pay bills
Nurse Ines Lopes arrives to work the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) during the coronavirus pandemic in Lisbon, Portugal, February 18, 2021. At midnight nurse Ines Lopes and her colleagues start the night shift taking care...more
Nurse Ines Lopes prepares to leave home for the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 18, 2021. Politicians, celebrities and people across Portugal have spent much of the coronavirus pandemic praising frontline health...more
Nurse Ines Lopes prepares her dinner before the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 18, 2021. "They (politicians) say we are the best in the world but then there are no salary increases," Lopes, 30, told Reuters in the...more
Nurse Ines Lopes prepares to leave home for the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 18, 2021. There are nearly 45,500 nurses at the national health service (SNS) split into three professional categories. Nearly half,...more
Nurse Ines Lopes arrives at the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital, Intensive Care Unit in Lisbon, Portugal, February 18, 2021. Lopes graduated from nursing school in 2012 amid an economic crisis and spent a year looking for work. As Portugal froze...more
Nurse Ines Lopes arrives to work the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital, Intensive Care Unit in Lisbon, Portugal, February 18, 2021. Lopes' salary has remained the same since she started. Now she is bracing for the economic impact of the pandemic,...more
Nurse Ines Lopes speaks with a nurse during the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. Last year, a total of 1,230 nurses asked the Nurses' Order for the paperwork to be able to work abroad. In January, the...more
Nurse Ines Lopes prepares to enter a COVID-19 patient room at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Nurse Ines Lopes prepares to enter a COVID-19 patient room at the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Nurse Ines Lopes is seen in a room with a COVID-19 patient at the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Nurse Ines Lopes works in a room with a COVID-19 patient at the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Nurse Ines Lopes leaves a COVID-19 patient room at the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Nurse Ines Lopes looks at a picture wall of Intensive Care Unit medical staff during the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Nurse Ines Lopes prepares medication at the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Nurse Ines Lopes checks the patients' vitals from the nurseling room during the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Nurse Ines Lopes works at Sao Jose Hospital, Intensive Care Unit in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Nurse Ines Lopes checks her phone during the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Nurse Ines Lopes works the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Nurse Ines Lopes with her fellow nurses eat at the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Nurse Ines Lopes works the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Nurse Ines Lopes works in a room with a COVID-19 patient during the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Nurse Ines Lopes is seen in a room with a COVID-19 patient at the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Nurse Ines Lopes enters a COVID-19 patient room at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Nurse Ines Lopes works in a room with a COVID-19 patient at the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Nurse Ines Lopes goes home before her night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
