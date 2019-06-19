Exhausted polar bear wanders into Siberian city
A stray polar bear is seen in the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia June 17, 2019. A starving polar bear has strayed hundreds of miles from its natural Arctic habitat and wandered, exhausted, into the major Russian industrial city of Norilsk in...more
A stray polar bear is seen at a garbage dump in Norilsk. The female bear, visibly weak and seemingly ill, lay despondently on the ground for hours on Tuesday in Norilsk's suburbs, its feet caked in mud, occasionally rising to sniff around for food....more
A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. Oleg Krashevsky, a local wildlife expert who filmed the polar bear close-up, said it was unclear what had brought the animal to the city, although it was possible it had simply got lost. He said it had watery...more
A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. Climate change has been damaging polar bears' sea-ice habitats and forced them to scavenge more for food on land, bringing them into contact with people and inhabited areas. REUTERS/Irina...more
A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. A state of emergency was declared in a remote inhabited area of northern Russian earlier this year when dozens of hungry polar bears were seen scavenging for food and entering public buildings and...more
A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. Local residents in the city known for nickel production came out to photograph the bear and look at it as police prevented them from getting too close. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Yarinskiy
A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. State wildlife experts are expected to arrive in Norilsk on Wednesday to assess the bear's condition. Krashevsky said it was not clear what would be done with the polar bear as it looked too weak to be taken...more
A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Yarinskiy
