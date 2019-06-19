Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 19, 2019 | 10:50am EDT

Exhausted polar bear wanders into Siberian city

A stray polar bear is seen in the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia June 17, 2019. A starving polar bear has strayed hundreds of miles from its natural Arctic habitat and wandered, exhausted, into the major Russian industrial city of Norilsk in northern Siberia. REUTERS/Irina Yarinskaya/Zapolyarnaya Pravda

A stray polar bear is seen in the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia June 17, 2019. A starving polar bear has strayed hundreds of miles from its natural Arctic habitat and wandered, exhausted, into the major Russian industrial city of Norilsk in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A stray polar bear is seen in the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia June 17, 2019. A starving polar bear has strayed hundreds of miles from its natural Arctic habitat and wandered, exhausted, into the major Russian industrial city of Norilsk in northern Siberia. REUTERS/Irina Yarinskaya/Zapolyarnaya Pravda
Close
1 / 8
A stray polar bear is seen at a garbage dump in Norilsk. The female bear, visibly weak and seemingly ill, lay despondently on the ground for hours on Tuesday in Norilsk's suburbs, its feet caked in mud, occasionally rising to sniff around for food. It is the first polar bear seen in the city in more than 40 years, according to local environmentalists. REUTERS/Yuri Chvanov

A stray polar bear is seen at a garbage dump in Norilsk. The female bear, visibly weak and seemingly ill, lay despondently on the ground for hours on Tuesday in Norilsk's suburbs, its feet caked in mud, occasionally rising to sniff around for food....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A stray polar bear is seen at a garbage dump in Norilsk. The female bear, visibly weak and seemingly ill, lay despondently on the ground for hours on Tuesday in Norilsk's suburbs, its feet caked in mud, occasionally rising to sniff around for food. It is the first polar bear seen in the city in more than 40 years, according to local environmentalists. REUTERS/Yuri Chvanov
Close
2 / 8
A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. Oleg Krashevsky, a local wildlife expert who filmed the polar bear close-up, said it was unclear what had brought the animal to the city, although it was possible it had simply got lost. He said it had watery eyes and could clearly not see well. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Yarinskiy

A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. Oleg Krashevsky, a local wildlife expert who filmed the polar bear close-up, said it was unclear what had brought the animal to the city, although it was possible it had simply got lost. He said it had watery...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. Oleg Krashevsky, a local wildlife expert who filmed the polar bear close-up, said it was unclear what had brought the animal to the city, although it was possible it had simply got lost. He said it had watery eyes and could clearly not see well. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Yarinskiy
Close
3 / 8
A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. Climate change has been damaging polar bears' sea-ice habitats and forced them to scavenge more for food on land, bringing them into contact with people and inhabited areas. REUTERS/Irina Yarinskaya/Zapolyarnaya Pravda

A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. Climate change has been damaging polar bears' sea-ice habitats and forced them to scavenge more for food on land, bringing them into contact with people and inhabited areas. REUTERS/Irina...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. Climate change has been damaging polar bears' sea-ice habitats and forced them to scavenge more for food on land, bringing them into contact with people and inhabited areas. REUTERS/Irina Yarinskaya/Zapolyarnaya Pravda
Close
4 / 8
A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. A state of emergency was declared in a remote inhabited area of northern Russian earlier this year when dozens of hungry polar bears were seen scavenging for food and entering public buildings and homes. REUTERS/Irina Yarinskaya/Zapolyarnaya Pravda

A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. A state of emergency was declared in a remote inhabited area of northern Russian earlier this year when dozens of hungry polar bears were seen scavenging for food and entering public buildings and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. A state of emergency was declared in a remote inhabited area of northern Russian earlier this year when dozens of hungry polar bears were seen scavenging for food and entering public buildings and homes. REUTERS/Irina Yarinskaya/Zapolyarnaya Pravda
Close
5 / 8
A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. Local residents in the city known for nickel production came out to photograph the bear and look at it as police prevented them from getting too close. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Yarinskiy

A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. Local residents in the city known for nickel production came out to photograph the bear and look at it as police prevented them from getting too close. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Yarinskiy

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. Local residents in the city known for nickel production came out to photograph the bear and look at it as police prevented them from getting too close. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Yarinskiy
Close
6 / 8
A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. State wildlife experts are expected to arrive in Norilsk on Wednesday to assess the bear's condition. Krashevsky said it was not clear what would be done with the polar bear as it looked too weak to be taken back to its natural habitat. REUTERS/Irina Yarinskaya/Zapolyarnaya Pravda

A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. State wildlife experts are expected to arrive in Norilsk on Wednesday to assess the bear's condition. Krashevsky said it was not clear what would be done with the polar bear as it looked too weak to be taken...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. State wildlife experts are expected to arrive in Norilsk on Wednesday to assess the bear's condition. Krashevsky said it was not clear what would be done with the polar bear as it looked too weak to be taken back to its natural habitat. REUTERS/Irina Yarinskaya/Zapolyarnaya Pravda
Close
7 / 8
A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Yarinskiy

A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Yarinskiy

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Yarinskiy
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign in Florida

Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign in Florida

Next Slideshows

Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign in Florida

Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign in Florida

President Donald Trump formally kicks off his 2020 re-election campaign in the battleground state of Florida.

8:05am EDT
Women's World Cup: Day 12

Women's World Cup: Day 12

Highlights from June 18 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Jun 18 2019
White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were...

Jun 18 2019
MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Jun 18 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign in Florida

Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign in Florida

President Donald Trump formally kicks off his 2020 re-election campaign in the battleground state of Florida.

Women's World Cup: Day 12

Women's World Cup: Day 12

Highlights from June 18 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Royals, races and headwear at the annual racing event that draws around 300,000 people over five days.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Two strong earthquakes shake southwest China

Two strong earthquakes shake southwest China

Two strong earthquakes, roughly 30 minutes apart, hit the southwestern province of Sichuan late on Monday, with shaking felt in key regional cities, such as the provincial capital of Chengdu and the metropolis of Chongqing.

Millions of Canadians cheer Toronto Raptors in NBA victory parade

Millions of Canadians cheer Toronto Raptors in NBA victory parade

The Toronto Raptors return to Toronto for a victory parade after winning the NBA Finals.

Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

Highlights from the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast