Exhausted polar bear wanders into Siberian city

A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. Oleg Krashevsky, a local wildlife expert who filmed the polar bear close-up, said it was unclear what had brought the animal to the city, although it was possible it had simply got lost. He said it had watery...more

A stray polar bear is seen in Norilsk. Oleg Krashevsky, a local wildlife expert who filmed the polar bear close-up, said it was unclear what had brought the animal to the city, although it was possible it had simply got lost. He said it had watery eyes and could clearly not see well. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Yarinskiy

Close