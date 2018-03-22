Exodus from Ghouta
A girl looks at the camera during evacuations from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy looks through a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An elderly woman sits in a wheelchair during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A woman holds a child during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A girl looks out of a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A girl holds her belongings during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A girl looks out of a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 19. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People who fled eastern Ghouta gather as they receive aid from Russian forces at a shelter in Adra, near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian army soldier distributes aid from Russian forces to civilians who fled eastern Ghouta, at a shelter in Adra near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man reacts as he hugs a child during evacuation in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 19. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People walk with their belongings as they flee the rebel-held town of Hammouriyeh, in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, March 15. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
An elderly woman sits in a wheelchair in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 15. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A child looks out of a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 19. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured man is seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 15. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, March 15. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man holds a child in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 15. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man gestures as they flee the rebel-held town of Hammouriyeh, in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, March 15. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man carries his belongings in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, March 15. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Children look through a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 13. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy holds a suitcase during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 13. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
