Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 22, 2018 | 12:00pm EDT

Exodus from Ghouta

A girl looks at the camera during evacuations from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A girl looks at the camera during evacuations from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 22, 2018
A girl looks at the camera during evacuations from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
1 / 20
A boy looks through a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy looks through a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 22, 2018
A boy looks through a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
2 / 20
An elderly woman sits in a wheelchair during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An elderly woman sits in a wheelchair during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 22, 2018
An elderly woman sits in a wheelchair during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
3 / 20
A woman holds a child during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A woman holds a child during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 22, 2018
A woman holds a child during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
4 / 20
A girl looks out of a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A girl looks out of a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 22, 2018
A girl looks out of a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
5 / 20
A girl holds her belongings during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A girl holds her belongings during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 22, 2018
A girl holds her belongings during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
6 / 20
A girl looks out of a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 19. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A girl looks out of a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 19. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 22, 2018
A girl looks out of a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 19. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
7 / 20
People who fled eastern Ghouta gather as they receive aid from Russian forces at a shelter in Adra, near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People who fled eastern Ghouta gather as they receive aid from Russian forces at a shelter in Adra, near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
People who fled eastern Ghouta gather as they receive aid from Russian forces at a shelter in Adra, near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
8 / 20
A Syrian army soldier distributes aid from Russian forces to civilians who fled eastern Ghouta, at a shelter in Adra near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian army soldier distributes aid from Russian forces to civilians who fled eastern Ghouta, at a shelter in Adra near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A Syrian army soldier distributes aid from Russian forces to civilians who fled eastern Ghouta, at a shelter in Adra near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
9 / 20
A man reacts as he hugs a child during evacuation in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 19. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man reacts as he hugs a child during evacuation in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 19. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
A man reacts as he hugs a child during evacuation in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 19. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
10 / 20
People walk with their belongings as they flee the rebel-held town of Hammouriyeh, in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, March 15. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People walk with their belongings as they flee the rebel-held town of Hammouriyeh, in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, March 15. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
People walk with their belongings as they flee the rebel-held town of Hammouriyeh, in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, March 15. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
11 / 20
An elderly woman sits in a wheelchair in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 15. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An elderly woman sits in a wheelchair in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 15. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
An elderly woman sits in a wheelchair in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 15. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
12 / 20
A child looks out of a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 19. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A child looks out of a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 19. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
A child looks out of a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 19. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
13 / 20
An injured man is seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 15. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured man is seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 15. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
An injured man is seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 15. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
14 / 20
A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, March 15. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, March 15. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, March 15. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
15 / 20
A man holds a child in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 15. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man holds a child in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 15. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
A man holds a child in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 15. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
16 / 20
A man gestures as they flee the rebel-held town of Hammouriyeh, in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, March 15. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A man gestures as they flee the rebel-held town of Hammouriyeh, in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, March 15. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
A man gestures as they flee the rebel-held town of Hammouriyeh, in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, March 15. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
17 / 20
A man carries his belongings in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, March 15. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A man carries his belongings in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, March 15. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
A man carries his belongings in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, March 15. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
18 / 20
Children look through a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 13. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children look through a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 13. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Children look through a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 13. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
19 / 20
A boy holds a suitcase during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 13. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy holds a suitcase during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 13. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
A boy holds a suitcase during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 13. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Blasting into space

Blasting into space

Next Slideshows

Blasting into space

Blasting into space

The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft journeys to the International Space Station.

Mar 22 2018
Winter in spring

Winter in spring

Millions of commuters along the U.S. East Coast face another round of heavy snow, ice and wind gusts.

Mar 22 2018
Daily life in Haiti

Daily life in Haiti

Life on the streets of Haiti eight years after an earthquake displaced 1.5 million residents.

Mar 22 2018
Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls

Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls

Islamist militants free scores of kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls, driving them back into the town where they had been captured a month ago.

Mar 21 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top news photography this past week.

World Water Day

World Water Day

A look at the world's relationship with water during World Water Day on March 22.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Blasting into space

Blasting into space

The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft journeys to the International Space Station.

Winter in spring

Winter in spring

Millions of commuters along the U.S. East Coast face another round of heavy snow, ice and wind gusts.

Daily life in Haiti

Daily life in Haiti

Life on the streets of Haiti eight years after an earthquake displaced 1.5 million residents.

Tokyo Fashion Week

Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls

Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls

Islamist militants free scores of kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls, driving them back into the town where they had been captured a month ago.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast