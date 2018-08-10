Edition:
Exodus from Venezuela

A Venezuelan man and his son sleep along a street as they wait to show their passports or identity cards the next day, at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. Nearly 33,000 Venezuelans had asked for asylum in Brazil as of April 30, while another 25,000 had entered the country by other means, including humanitarian visas, labor and migration visas, UNHCR spokesman William Spindler told reporters in Geneva. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
A Venezuelan man and his son sleep along a street as they wait to show their passports or identity cards the next day, at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. Nearly 33,000 Venezuelans had asked for asylum in Brazil as of April 30, while another 25,000 had entered the country by other means, including humanitarian visas, labor and migration visas, UNHCR spokesman William Spindler told reporters in Geneva. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Daniel from Venezuela, who has worked at an oil company, poses after showing his passport or identity card at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. Venezuela is in the grip of a severe economic crisis, with people going short of food, medicines and other essentials, and periodic waves of protests against the country's leftist president, Nicolas Maduro. Hundreds of thousands of refugees from Venezuela have fled a severe economic and political crisis over the past 18 months, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in Colombia on August 8. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Daniel from Venezuela, who has worked at an oil company, poses after showing his passport or identity card at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. Venezuela is in the grip of a severe economic crisis, with people going short of food, medicines and other essentials, and periodic waves of protests against the country's leftist president, Nicolas Maduro. Hundreds of thousands of refugees from Venezuela have fled a severe economic and political crisis over the past 18 months, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in Colombia on August 8. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Dulce from Venezuela poses with her instrument after she obtained a refugee status, through the Federal Police and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. The massive influx of Venezuelans have overwhelmed state social services in Roraima, Brazil, and caused a growing humanitarian crisis. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Dulce from Venezuela poses with her instrument after she obtained a refugee status, through the Federal Police and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. The massive influx of Venezuelans have overwhelmed state social services in Roraima, Brazil, and caused a growing humanitarian crisis. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelans rest along a street as they wait to show their passports or identity cards the next day, at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. A Brazilian federal appeals court judge on August 7 overturned a ruling barring Venezuelan immigrants fleeing economic and political turmoil from entering Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Venezuelans rest along a street as they wait to show their passports or identity cards the next day, at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. A Brazilian federal appeals court judge on August 7 overturned a ruling barring Venezuelan immigrants fleeing economic and political turmoil from entering Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Venezuelan woman and her children sleep along a street as they wait to show their passports or identity cards the next day, at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
A Venezuelan woman and her children sleep along a street as they wait to show their passports or identity cards the next day, at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Venezuelan man, whose eye is infected with conjunctivitis (pink eye), holds his son next to their luggage after showing their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
A Venezuelan man, whose eye is infected with conjunctivitis (pink eye), holds his son next to their luggage after showing their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelan migrants stand in line to register their exit from Colombia before entering into Ecuador, at the Rumichaca International Bridge, Colombia August 9, 2018. Thousands of Venezuelans overwhelmed the Ecuadorean-Colombian border high in the Andean mountains on August 9, as fears of border closings led to a sudden surge in migrants from the ravaged OPEC-member country. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Venezuelan migrants stand in line to register their exit from Colombia before entering into Ecuador, at the Rumichaca International Bridge, Colombia August 9, 2018. Thousands of Venezuelans overwhelmed the Ecuadorean-Colombian border high in the Andean mountains on August 9, as fears of border closings led to a sudden surge in migrants from the ravaged OPEC-member country. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
Venezuelan migrants eat their food in a shelter in Cucuta, Colombia August 8, 2018. Ecuador's government on August 8 declared a state of emergency in three provinces due to a jump in Venezuelans who arrived through Colombia. Authorities said up to 4,500 Venezuelans had crossed daily since the weekend, up from around 500 to 1,000 people previously. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Venezuelan migrants eat their food in a shelter in Cucuta, Colombia August 8, 2018. Ecuador's government on August 8 declared a state of emergency in three provinces due to a jump in Venezuelans who arrived through Colombia. Authorities said up to 4,500 Venezuelans had crossed daily since the weekend, up from around 500 to 1,000 people previously. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Venezuelan migrants stand in line to register their exit from Colombia before entering into Ecuador, at the Rumichaca International Bridge, Colombia August 9, 2018. Impoverished Venezuelans often take days-long bus rides across South America because they cannot afford flights. Most migrants cross into Colombia with only the possessions they can carry. Many are underfed and in need of medical care. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Venezuelan migrants stand in line to register their exit from Colombia before entering into Ecuador, at the Rumichaca International Bridge, Colombia August 9, 2018. Impoverished Venezuelans often take days-long bus rides across South America because they cannot afford flights. Most migrants cross into Colombia with only the possessions they can carry. Many are underfed and in need of medical care. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
Women serve food in a refuge for Venezuelan immigrants in Cucuta, Colombia August 8, 2018. In one of his final acts in office, former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos last week gave more than 400,000 Venezuelans permission to stay in the country for up to two years. The migrants will have access to certain social services like public healthcare. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Women serve food in a refuge for Venezuelan immigrants in Cucuta, Colombia August 8, 2018. In one of his final acts in office, former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos last week gave more than 400,000 Venezuelans permission to stay in the country for up to two years. The migrants will have access to certain social services like public healthcare. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley visits a shelter for Venezuelan migrants in Cucuta, Colombia August 8, 2018. Colombia, whose relations with Maduro are often frigid, has accepted the bulk of migrants from Venezuela, and 200,000 Colombians who had been living in Venezuela have returned home, according to Colombian figures. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley visits a shelter for Venezuelan migrants in Cucuta, Colombia August 8, 2018. Colombia, whose relations with Maduro are often frigid, has accepted the bulk of migrants from Venezuela, and 200,000 Colombians who had been living in Venezuela have returned home, according to Colombian figures. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Venezuelans wait for a medical inspection before they apply for refugee status, through the Federal Police and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Venezuelans wait for a medical inspection before they apply for refugee status, through the Federal Police and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelans are pictured after showing their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Venezuelans are pictured after showing their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelans queue in line to show their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Venezuelans queue in line to show their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Venezuelan man cleans a tie and a dark jacket to sell it along the street after showing his passport or identity card at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A Venezuelan man cleans a tie and a dark jacket to sell it along the street after showing his passport or identity card at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Venezuelan man carries his luggage after showing his passport or identity card at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A Venezuelan man carries his luggage after showing his passport or identity card at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A military officer delivers a Venezuelan family's passports along with a medical inspection before they apply for refugee status, through the Federal Police and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A military officer delivers a Venezuelan family's passports along with a medical inspection before they apply for refugee status, through the Federal Police and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelan children play as they and their fathers (not pictured) wait to apply for refugee status, through the Federal Police and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Venezuelan children play as they and their fathers (not pictured) wait to apply for refugee status, through the Federal Police and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Venezuelan woman holds her son as he receives a free vaccination given by a volunteer after showing their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
A Venezuelan woman holds her son as he receives a free vaccination given by a volunteer after showing their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Venezuelan family wait to show their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A Venezuelan family wait to show their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Venezuelan woman sits on a chair along the street after showing her passport or identity card at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A Venezuelan woman sits on a chair along the street after showing her passport or identity card at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelans queue in line to show their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Venezuelans queue in line to show their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A military officer (R) talks to Venezuelans as they queue to show their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
A military officer (R) talks to Venezuelans as they queue to show their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelans queue in line to show their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Venezuelans queue in line to show their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Venezuelan woman wears a cap with the colours of Venezuelan flag as she drinks coffee with milk after receiving a free vaccination and showing her passport at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
A Venezuelan woman wears a cap with the colours of Venezuelan flag as she drinks coffee with milk after receiving a free vaccination and showing her passport at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) talks with Venezuelans as they queue in line to receive a vaccine after showing their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
A member of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) talks with Venezuelans as they queue in line to receive a vaccine after showing their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Military officers pour coffee with milk into plastic cups as a Venezuelan boy looks at them at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Military officers pour coffee with milk into plastic cups as a Venezuelan boy looks at them at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelans drink coffee with milk after receiving a free vaccinations after showing their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Venezuelans drink coffee with milk after receiving a free vaccinations after showing their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelans are pictured on the border with Venezuela, seen from the Brazilian city of Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Venezuelans are pictured on the border with Venezuela, seen from the Brazilian city of Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Venezuelan woman receives a free vaccination given by a volunteer after showing her passport at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
A Venezuelan woman receives a free vaccination given by a volunteer after showing her passport at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
