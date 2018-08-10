Exodus from Venezuela

Daniel from Venezuela, who has worked at an oil company, poses after showing his passport or identity card at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. Venezuela is in the grip of a severe economic crisis, with people going...more

Daniel from Venezuela, who has worked at an oil company, poses after showing his passport or identity card at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 9, 2018. Venezuela is in the grip of a severe economic crisis, with people going short of food, medicines and other essentials, and periodic waves of protests against the country's leftist president, Nicolas Maduro. Hundreds of thousands of refugees from Venezuela have fled a severe economic and political crisis over the past 18 months, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in Colombia on August 8. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close