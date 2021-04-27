Exploding oxygen tank sparks deadly fire at COVID hospital in Baghdad

People look on at Ibn Khatib hospital after a fire in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. More than 80 people were killed in the fire that began with an exploding oxygen tank at a COVID-19 hospital, fueling the anger of Iraqis who say their government and...more

People look on at Ibn Khatib hospital after a fire in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. More than 80 people were killed in the fire that began with an exploding oxygen tank at a COVID-19 hospital, fueling the anger of Iraqis who say their government and political class's inability to improve services and root out state-wide corruption ultimately ends in loss of human life. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

