Pictures | Tue Apr 27, 2021 | 4:49pm EDT

Exploding oxygen tank sparks deadly fire at COVID hospital in Baghdad

People look on at Ibn Khatib hospital after a fire in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. More than 80 people were killed in the fire that began with an exploding oxygen tank at a COVID-19 hospital, fueling the anger of Iraqis who say their government and political class's inability to improve services and root out state-wide corruption ultimately ends in loss of human life. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A patient suffering COVID-19 is prepared for evacuation in an ambulance outside Ibn Khatib hospital, after a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A member of Iraqi security forces walks at Ibn Khatib hospital after a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is prepared for evacuation in an ambulance outside Ibn Khatib hospital, after a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
People gather inside Ibn Khatib hospital after a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
People and medical staff members walk at Ibn Khatib hospital after a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
People gather outside Ibn Khatib hospital after a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is prepared for evacuation in an ambulance outside Ibn Khatib hospital, after a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
People inspect the site at Ibn Khatib hospital after a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A mourner is consoled during the funeral of a man killed in the hospital fire in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Mourners bury the body of a victim at a cemetery in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Mourners offer funeral prayers to a victim before burial at a cemetery in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
A mourner reacts during the funeral of a victim in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Members of Iraqi security forces stand guard outside Ibn Khatib hospital where a fire was sparked by an oxygen tank explosion, in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Saba Kareem

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
A view shows the facade of a burnt building at Ibn Khatib hospital where a fire was sparked by an oxygen tank explosion, in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Saba Kareem

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Yousef Jabbar, an Iraqi man who was injured and lost his grandmother in the fire, stands at the main entrance of the hospital in Baghdad, Iraq, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is prepared for evacuation in an ambulance outside Ibn Khatib hospital, after a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Cars are seen outside Ibn Khatib hospital where a fire was sparked by an oxygen tank explosion, in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Saba Kareem

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Mourners ride on a truck as they sit next to the coffin of a man killed in the fire during his funeral in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Mourners carry the coffin of a man killed in the fire, before burial at a cemetery in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Mourners pray during the burial of a man killed in the fire, at a cemetery in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Mourners carry the body of a man killed in the fire, during his funeral in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Mourners carry the coffin of a man killed in the fire, during his funeral in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Mourners pray next to the coffins of people who were killed in the fire in Najaf, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Mourners attend the funeral of people who were killed in the fire in Najaf, Iraq, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
