Pictures | Wed Aug 2, 2017 | 2:45pm EDT

Explosion at Minneapolis school

Emergency personnel put water on the scene of a school building collapse at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota, August 2, 2017. Five people were injured, including one critically, and two people were missing after a building collapsed at a Christian private school in Minneapolis following a gas explosion on Wednesday, authorities said. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Damage to the building is seen as emergency personnel work the scene of a school building collapse at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Smoke hangs in the air as emergency personnel work the scene. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Emergency personnel put water on the scene. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Emergency personnel work at the scene. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Police stand next to a cordon outside the Minnehaha Academy. Adam Carter/WCCO RADIO/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Smoke hangs in the air as emergency personnel work the scene. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Emergency personnel work at the scene. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Emergency vehicles attend the scene outside the Minnehaha Academy. Steven Appelget/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Emergency vehicles attend the scene. Steven Appelget/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Emergency vehicles attend the scene. Syd Davenport-Fey/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
