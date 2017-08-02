Explosion at Minneapolis school
Emergency personnel put water on the scene of a school building collapse at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota, August 2, 2017. Five people were injured, including one critically, and two people were missing after a building collapsed at a...more
Damage to the building is seen as emergency personnel work the scene of a school building collapse at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Smoke hangs in the air as emergency personnel work the scene. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Emergency personnel put water on the scene. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Emergency personnel work at the scene. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Police stand next to a cordon outside the Minnehaha Academy. Adam Carter/WCCO RADIO/via REUTERS
Smoke hangs in the air as emergency personnel work the scene. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Emergency personnel work at the scene. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Emergency vehicles attend the scene outside the Minnehaha Academy. Steven Appelget/via REUTERS
Emergency vehicles attend the scene. Steven Appelget/via REUTERS
Emergency vehicles attend the scene. Syd Davenport-Fey/via REUTERS
