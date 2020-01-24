Edition:
Explosion rips through Houston neighborhood

A drone image of damage at the site of an explosion in Houston, Texas. A massive explosion at a machine shop ripped through a Houston neighborhood early Friday morning, killing at least two people and damaging homes while sending out blast waves for miles. REUTERS/DroneBase

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
Fransisco Castrejon, 62, stands inside his house, damaged by a warehouse explosion nearby in Houston, Texas, January 24. The explosion devastated a neighborhood in northwest Houston, leaving behind collapsed and smoldering wreckage and knocking several homes off their foundations. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
A damaged building is seen at the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing grounds. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said early indications pointed to a leak of propylene gas, a colorless, flammable, liquefied gas with several industrial uses. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
Juan Diaz, 62, looks around inside his house, damaged by a warehouse explosion nearby in Houston. Diaz said he was sleeping in bed when the explosion happened with the blast shattering the window glass, which fell on him. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
Damage to a home is pictured near the scene of an explosion in Houston. Numerous homes had their windows blown in. Others were surrounded by shattered piles of debris. One woman told KPRC her roof collapsed and she needed to be rescued by neighbors. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
A ceiling fan lies on a bed, which fell due to the blast, at the house of Juan Diaz, 62, in Houston. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
Juan Diaz, 62, stands inside his house, damaged by the warehouse explosion nearby in Houston. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
The bed of Juan Diaz, 62, covered with debris. Diaz said he was sleeping in bed when the explosion happened with the blast shattering the window glass, which fell on him. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
Fransisco Castrejon, 62, stands inside his house, damaged by the warehouse explosion. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
Damage to homes near the scene of the explosion. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
Juan Diaz, 62, stands inside his house, damaged by the warehouse explosion. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
