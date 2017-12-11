Explosion rocks New York's Port Authority
Police officers stand outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Police officers stand outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Commuters exit the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin
An FBI agent arrives on the scene outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police and fire crews block off the streets near the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin
An armored police truck occupies the street outside of the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin
Police officers stand outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A passer-by looks over the police tape outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Commuters exit the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin
Fire crews stand outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police and fire crews block off the streets near the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin
Police officers stand outside the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A police vehicle is seen near to the Port Authority in this still image picture obtained from social media video. Instagram/JOSEPH ZAGAMI/Handout via REUTERS
Homeland Security officials speak with police officers outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Commuters exit the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin
Police cars block the street outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Police officers stand on a closed West 42nd Street near the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) looks on as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A police officer walks down the street outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
