Pictures | Mon Dec 11, 2017 | 10:45am EST

Explosion rocks New York's Port Authority

Police officers stand outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Police officers stand outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Police officers stand outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Police officers stand outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Commuters exit the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin

Commuters exit the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Commuters exit the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin
An FBI agent arrives on the scene outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police and fire crews block off the streets near the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
An armored police truck occupies the street outside of the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Police officers stand outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A passer-by looks over the police tape outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Commuters exit the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Fire crews stand outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Police and fire crews block off the streets near the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Police officers stand outside the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A police vehicle is seen near to the Port Authority in this still image picture obtained from social media video. Instagram/JOSEPH ZAGAMI/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Homeland Security officials speak with police officers outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Commuters exit the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Police cars block the street outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Police officers stand on a closed West 42nd Street near the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) looks on as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A police officer walks down the street outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
