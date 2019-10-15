Extinction Rebellion activists defy police ban on London protests
Police officers carry away an activist as Extinction Rebellion protesters block a road with caravan in central London, Britain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Co-founder of the Extinction Rebellion group, Gail Bradbrook, places a sign atop the doorway into the Department of Transport, during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Co-founder of the Extinction Rebellion group, Gail Bradbrook, uses a hammer and a screwdriver as she tries to break a window atop the doorway into the Department of Transport, during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 15, 2019....more
A police officer stands next to a climate activist attached to a caravan as Extinction Rebellion protesters block a road in central London, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Co-founder of the Extinction Rebellion group, Gail Bradbrook, reacts as she is removed from atop the doorway into the Department of Transport, during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Co-founder of the Extinction Rebellion group, Gail Bradbrook, sits atop the doorway into the Department of Transport, during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers remove a volunteer with the Extinction Rebellion who was protesting the role of banks in financing fossil fuel projects undermining the 2015 Paris Agreement to curb climate change, in London, October 14, 2019. Louise Jasper via...more
Police officers detain co-founder of the Extinction Rebellion group, Gail Bradbrook, after she was removed from atop the doorway into the Department of Transport, during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry...more
A protester reads a mock-up newspaper as they block the road during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Bank, in the City of London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A police officer tries to remove a woman after she attached herself with an adhesive to the building of Department of Transport, during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Children wave an Extinction Rebellion flag during a demonstration, in the City of London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A protester eats fake money outside the BlackRock office during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in the City of London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
"Red Brigade" activists walk during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration, in London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A protester lies on the ground after she glued herself to revolving door of Barclays Bank during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in Canary Wharf, London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A protester eats fake money outside the BlackRock office during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in the City of London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Protester hold placards during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration, in the City of London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers detain an activist as they block the road during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Bank, in the City of London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officer are seen as protesters block the road during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Bank, in the City of London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A protester talks with a police officer as they block the road during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Bank, in the City of London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A protester holds a placard as they block the road during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Bank, in the City of London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Protesters block the road during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Bank, in the City of London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Climate change activists attend an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in London, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Climate change activists attend an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in London, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
"Red Brigade" activists attend an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in London, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Next Slideshows
Typhoon Hagibis slams Japan
The Japanese government has sent thousands of soldiers and rescue workers to save stranded residents in the destruction left by Typhoon Hagibis.
On the Canada election campaign trail
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of...
The Kurdish fight against Islamic State
Archival images of Kurdish involvement in the campaign against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
Hong Kong protesters plead for U.S. help
Tens of thousands of mostly young pro-democracy activists rallied in Hong Kong in the first legal protest since the introduction of colonial-era emergency laws...
MORE IN PICTURES
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Our latest photos as Turkey presses its military offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria
Typhoon Hagibis slams Japan
The Japanese government has sent thousands of soldiers and rescue workers to save stranded residents in the destruction left by Typhoon Hagibis.
On the Canada election campaign trail
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.
The Kurdish fight against Islamic State
Archival images of Kurdish involvement in the campaign against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
Hong Kong protesters plead for U.S. help
Tens of thousands of mostly young pro-democracy activists rallied in Hong Kong in the first legal protest since the introduction of colonial-era emergency laws and pleaded for help from the United States.
Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures
Ecuador's President Moreno agrees to swap a law that ended decades-old fuel subsidies for new legislation that will direct more resources to the needy, part of a deal he struck with protest leaders to end a spate of violence that has roiled the Andean nation.
The 2019 Nobel Prize winners
The 2019 Nobel Prize winners so far.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this week.
Queen Elizabeth opens British Parliament
Queen Elizabeth opens Britain's Parliament in a day of elaborate pageantry in Westminster.