Pictures | Tue Oct 15, 2019 | 11:55am EDT

Extinction Rebellion activists defy police ban on London protests

Police officers carry away an activist as Extinction Rebellion protesters block a road with caravan in central London, Britain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Co-founder of the Extinction Rebellion group, Gail Bradbrook, places a sign atop the doorway into the Department of Transport, during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Co-founder of the Extinction Rebellion group, Gail Bradbrook, uses a hammer and a screwdriver as she tries to break a window atop the doorway into the Department of Transport, during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A police officer stands next to a climate activist attached to a caravan as Extinction Rebellion protesters block a road in central London, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Co-founder of the Extinction Rebellion group, Gail Bradbrook, reacts as she is removed from atop the doorway into the Department of Transport, during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Co-founder of the Extinction Rebellion group, Gail Bradbrook, sits atop the doorway into the Department of Transport, during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Police officers remove a volunteer with the Extinction Rebellion who was protesting the role of banks in financing fossil fuel projects undermining the 2015 Paris Agreement to curb climate change, in London, October 14, 2019. Louise Jasper via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Police officers detain co-founder of the Extinction Rebellion group, Gail Bradbrook, after she was removed from atop the doorway into the Department of Transport, during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A protester reads a mock-up newspaper as they block the road during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Bank, in the City of London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
A police officer tries to remove a woman after she attached herself with an adhesive to the building of Department of Transport, during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Children wave an Extinction Rebellion flag during a demonstration, in the City of London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
A protester eats fake money outside the BlackRock office during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in the City of London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
"Red Brigade" activists walk during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration, in London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
A protester lies on the ground after she glued herself to revolving door of Barclays Bank during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in Canary Wharf, London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
A protester eats fake money outside the BlackRock office during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in the City of London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Protester hold placards during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration, in the City of London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Police officers detain an activist as they block the road during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Bank, in the City of London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Police officer are seen as protesters block the road during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Bank, in the City of London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
A protester talks with a police officer as they block the road during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Bank, in the City of London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
A protester holds a placard as they block the road during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Bank, in the City of London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Protesters block the road during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Bank, in the City of London, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Climate change activists attend an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in London, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
Climate change activists attend an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in London, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
"Red Brigade" activists attend an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in London, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
