Extinction Rebellion disrupt London City Airport
A protester, who Extinction Rebellion says is former Paralympic athlete James Brown, lies on top of a British Airways plane at London City Airport, October 10. Protest organizers Extinction Rebellion had vowed to occupy the airport's terminal and...more
An Extinction Rebellion protester stands on the top of the roof during a demonstration at London City Airport, October 10. A protester lay on top of a plane while another forced a jet to turn around on the runway as climate change activists descended...more
Extinction Rebellion protesters with bikes block a roundabout during a demonstration, near London City Airport, October 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Extinction Rebellion protesters dressed as airport marshalls block the road during a demonstration, near London City Airport, October 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers detain an Extinction Rebellion protester during a demonstration, near London City Airport, October 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A police officer unglues an Extinction Rebellion protester's hand during a demonstration, near London City Airport, October 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Extinction Rebellion protesters block the road outside of the airport during a demonstration at London City Airport, October 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An Extinction Rebellion protester holds a placard during a demonstration at London City Airport, October 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers detain Extinction Rebellion protester during a demonstration at London City Airport, October 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An Extinction Rebellion protester helps a fellow protester to reach the top of the roof during a demonstration at London City Airport, October 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Security personnel remove a protester, who Extinction Rebellion says is former Paralympic athlete James Brown, lying on top of a British Airways plane at London City Airport, October 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Extinction Rebellion protesters with bikes block a roundabout during a demonstration, near London City Airport, October 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers detain an Extinction Rebellion protester during a demonstration, near London City Airport, October 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Extinction Rebellion protesters block the road outside of the airport during a demonstration at London City Airport, October 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers detain an Extinction Rebellion protester during a demonstration, near London City Airport, October 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers detain an Extinction Rebellion protester during a demonstration at London City Airport, October 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers detain Extinction Rebellion protestors during a demonstration at London City Airport, October. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A police officer checks on an Extinction Rebellion protester with bikes as they block a roundabout during a demonstration, near London City Airport, October 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Extinction Rebellion protesters with bikes block a roundabout during a demonstration, near London City Airport, October 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An Extinction Rebellion protester stands on the top of the roof during a demonstration at London City Airport, October 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
