Extinction Rebellion disrupt London City Airport

An Extinction Rebellion protester stands on the top of the roof during a demonstration at London City Airport, October 10. A protester lay on top of a plane while another forced a jet to turn around on the runway as climate change activists descended on London City Airport on Thursday, causing some flight disruption as the number of arrests this week topped 1,000. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

