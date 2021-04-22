Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day
Extinction Rebellion DC protesters push pink wheel barrows full of cow manure to dump outside the White House to protest President Biden's climate plan on Earth Day, April 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
