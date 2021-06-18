Extreme drought hits western U.S.
Houseboats are anchored in low water levels at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California, June 16,...more
Low water levels due to drought are seen in the Hoover Dam reservoir of Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
Trees burned during the 2020 Bear fire, and low water levels are visible at Lake Oroville, which is the second largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near...more
Signs notify a boat launch is closed because of low water levels due to drought in the Hoover Dam reservoir of Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
An aerial view shows low water levels at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. ...more
Low water levels due to drought are seen in the Hoover Dam reservoir of Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
A floating security barrier is seen at a section that used to be underwater at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near...more
An aerial view shows houseboats anchored in low water levels at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville,...more
A boat launch ramp is closed because of low water levels at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville,...more
An areal view of Bidwell Bar Bridge shows the water level at Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California, which is now at less than 50 percent capacity, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Low water levels due to drought are seen in the Hoover Dam reservoir of Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
An aerial view shows weeds growing from a boat launch ramp at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville,...more
A sign notifies a boat launch is closed because of low water levels due to drought in the Hoover Dam reservoir of Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
Dryland is visible, at a section that is normally underwater, on the banks of Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity near...more
Houseboats removed because current low water levels might damage them, sit on a parking lot at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35%...more
Low water levels are visible at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. ...more
An aerial view shows houseboats anchored in low water levels at Lake Oroville, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Dryland is visible, at a section that is normally underwater, on the banks of Lake Oroville, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Houseboats are anchored in low water levels at Lake Oroville, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Low water levels are visible at Lake Oroville near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Houseboats are anchored in low water levels at Lake Oroville near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
A buoy and its concrete anchor lay on the dry ground at Lake Oroville near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerruci
Low water levels are visible under the Enterprise Bridge at Lake Oroville near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Next Slideshows
Naomi Osaka through the years
A look at the tennis career of world number two Naomi Osaka, who has withdrawn from this month's Wimbledon championships for personal reasons but will return...
Best of the Euro 2020
Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.
Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission
Three Chinese astronauts flew to an unfinished space station in China's first crewed mission since 2016, expanding the country's already growing near-Earth...
MORE IN PICTURES
Naomi Osaka through the years
A look at the tennis career of world number two Naomi Osaka, who has withdrawn from this month's Wimbledon championships for personal reasons but will return for the Tokyo Olympics.
Best of Berlinale Summer Special
Highlights from the International Film Festival in Berlin.
Best of the Euro 2020
Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.
Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission
Three Chinese astronauts flew to an unfinished space station in China's first crewed mission since 2016, expanding the country's already growing near-Earth presence and challenging U.S. leadership in orbital space.
Hong Kong's Apple Daily newsroom raided over national security law
Five hundred Hong Kong police officers sifted through reporters' computers and notebooks at pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, the first case in which authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the national security law.
Biden takes first trip abroad as president
U.S. President Joe Biden takes his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.
Biden and Putin meet in Geneva for summit
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to hold arms control and cyber-security talks, recording small gains and big differences at a first summit they both described as pragmatic rather than friendly.
Masks, hats and horses at the Royal Ascot
Royals and racegoers show off their best hats and masks at the annual racing event, with a capacity of 12,000 guests per day due to COVID.