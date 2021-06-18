Edition:
Thu Jun 17, 2021

Extreme drought hits western U.S.

Houseboats are anchored in low water levels at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Low water levels due to drought are seen in the Hoover Dam reservoir of Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
Trees burned during the 2020 Bear fire, and low water levels are visible at Lake Oroville, which is the second largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Signs notify a boat launch is closed because of low water levels due to drought in the Hoover Dam reservoir of Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
An aerial view shows low water levels at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Low water levels due to drought are seen in the Hoover Dam reservoir of Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
A floating security barrier is seen at a section that used to be underwater at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
An aerial view shows houseboats anchored in low water levels at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
A boat launch ramp is closed because of low water levels at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
An areal view of Bidwell Bar Bridge shows the water level at Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California, which is now at less than 50 percent capacity, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Low water levels due to drought are seen in the Hoover Dam reservoir of Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
An aerial view shows weeds growing from a boat launch ramp at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
A sign notifies a boat launch is closed because of low water levels due to drought in the Hoover Dam reservoir of Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. June 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
Dryland is visible, at a section that is normally underwater, on the banks of Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Houseboats removed because current low water levels might damage them, sit on a parking lot at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Low water levels are visible at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
An aerial view shows houseboats anchored in low water levels at Lake Oroville, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Dryland is visible, at a section that is normally underwater, on the banks of Lake Oroville, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Houseboats are anchored in low water levels at Lake Oroville, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Low water levels are visible at Lake Oroville near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Houseboats are anchored in low water levels at Lake Oroville near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
A buoy and its concrete anchor lay on the dry ground at Lake Oroville near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerruci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Low water levels are visible under the Enterprise Bridge at Lake Oroville near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
