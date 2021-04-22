Edition:
Extremely rare two-headed calf born in North Macedonia

A two-headed calf  is seen at a barn in Lazec, North Macedonia, April 20. The calf has fused skulls, two pairs of eyes, two mouths, one pair of ears, and sucks milk simultaneously with two mouths. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

"Early in the morning we heard that the cow was about to deliver. When she delivered, we saw the calf was rather extraordinary, with two heads," said the farmer Vasko Petrovski. "We immediately called on the veterinarian, he came and said it was a very natural phenomenon. The calf is functioning normally." REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

"I will keep it as long as it is alive, no matter how long. We will do everything to ensure this." REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A two-headed calf is taken care of by its owner, Vasko Petrevski, at a barn in Lazec, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Local media quoted veterinarians as saying cases of polycephaly are rare and the calf only has a small chance of long-term survival. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

