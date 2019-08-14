Edition:
'Eye for an eye': Hong Kongers protest with patches

Anti-extradition bill protesters wear eye patches in solidarity with a young female medic who was hospitalized after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during earlier clashes with police inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, China August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui neighborhood in Hong Kong, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
An anti-extradition bill demonstrator attends a protest at the departure hall of Hong Kong airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui neighborhood in Hong Kong, August 11, 2019.REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets petitioners outside her office in Hong Kong, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester covers one eye with gauze during a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester covers her eye with gauze during a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the departure hall of Hong Kong airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
