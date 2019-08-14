'Eye for an eye': Hong Kongers protest with patches
Anti-extradition bill protesters wear eye patches in solidarity with a young female medic who was hospitalized after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during earlier clashes with police inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, China...more
An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui neighborhood in Hong Kong, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An anti-extradition bill demonstrator attends a protest at the departure hall of Hong Kong airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui neighborhood in Hong Kong, August 11, 2019.REUTERS/Issei Kato
An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets petitioners outside her office in Hong Kong, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-extradition bill protester covers one eye with gauze during a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-extradition bill protester covers her eye with gauze during a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the departure hall of Hong Kong airport, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-extradition bill protester wears an eyepatch inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
