Facebook's F8 conference
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Internet celebrity dog @jiffpom is wheeled on stage during a presentation. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about a dating feature. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Guests listen as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about video chat. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Internet celebrity dog @jiffpom is wheeled on stage. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Facebook Chief Product Officer Chris Cox speaks. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about Messenger. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Guests enter to atttend Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's keynote speech at Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
Political standoff in Armenia
The leader of an Armenian protest movement that forced the country�s veteran leader to step down announces a nationwide campaign of civil disobedience after the...
World of Warcraft comes to life
Fans of 'World of Warcraft' bring the computer game into the real world in a Czech Republic forest.
Where Harry and Meghan's love blossomed in Botswana
In an exclusive Botswana safari camp where Prince Harry took Meghan Markle on a romantic getaway last year, guests wake to the sound of doves cooing in the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo
A 22-story abandoned office building occupied by hundreds of squatters was engulfed in flames and collapsed in the center of Brazil's largest city.
Political standoff in Armenia
The leader of an Armenian protest movement that forced the country�s veteran leader to step down announces a nationwide campaign of civil disobedience after the ruling party thwarted his bid to take over as prime minister.
World of Warcraft comes to life
Fans of 'World of Warcraft' bring the computer game into the real world in a Czech Republic forest.
May Day around the world
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
NSync gets a star
Boy band 'NSync is awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Pictures of the month: Sports
Our top sports photos from the month of April.
Caravan members seek U.S. asylum
Eight women and children from a caravan of hundreds of Central American migrants have sought asylum in the United States.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.