Pictures | Tue May 1, 2018 | 3:25pm EDT

Facebook's F8 conference

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
1 / 11
2 / 11
3 / 11
4 / 11
5 / 11
6 / 11
7 / 11
8 / 11
9 / 11
10 / 11
11 / 11
