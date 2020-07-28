Faces from America's protest frontlines
U.S. Army veteran Roxanne Crump reacts after being affected by tear gas during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A woman raises her finger at police officers during a rally organized by supporters of law enforcement that was confronted by counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality in Denver, Colorado, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Demonstrators assist a woman affected by tear gas during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A protester reacts to milk poured on his eyes after being tear gassed during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A police officer watches over a crowd of supporters of law enforcement as they clash with counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality, in Denver, Colorado, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A mother stands between federal law enforcement officers and protesters during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
DonQuenick Beasley pleads for police officers to leave during a rally organized by supporters of law enforcement that was confronted by counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality in Denver, Colorado, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin...more
An officer from the New York Police Department is seen injured after attempting to detain a protester smearing paint on the Black Lives Matter mural outside of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew...more
A protester blocks the view while another protester was detained by NYPD after pepper spraying another protester and police near the area known as the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" that has been established to protest the New York Police Department and...more
A demonstrator holds a megaphone as he leads a chant during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A mother poses for a picture during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Demonstrator Camillo Massagli is seen injured during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A demonstrator reacts to tear gas inside a vehicle during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Joyce Howard of Los Angeles joins in with local fast food workers, ride-share drivers, and long-term care workers during a caravan protest as part of a nationwide strike for Black lives in Los Angeles, California, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman receives medical attention after being injured during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Protesters disagree over the presence of an American flag during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A protester wears a face mask that calls for the termination of the officers who arrested Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colorado, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Orion Crabb holds his head back as a medic works to remove tear gas from his eyes during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Protester and violinist, Stephanie Gangemi, continues to play music to honor Elijah McClain, as Aurora Police form a line and standoff with protesters during a vigil in Aurora, Colorado, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A person reacts as Seattle Police reclaim the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, including their East Precinct, in Seattle, Washington, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People protest in the street outside a protest to defund the police in a place they are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo...more
Twana and her baby Bonita pose for a portrait near the White House as racial inequality protests continue, in Washington, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A demonstrator is helped after he was maced during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence...more
A man has his hair braided at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, in New York City, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Sheneen McClain, the mother of Elijah McClain, weeps at a demonstration protesting the death of her son and racial inequality in Aurora, Colorado, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A man poses for a portrait near a mural built at the scene of the death, in Minneapolis police custody, of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man with milk on his face after being maced by Florissant police is seen during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, June...more
Mariana Brhane (R) receives a hug after speaking at a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Boston, Massachusetts, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A protester looks towards riot police as demonstrators and police face off at Lafayette Park in front of the White House after police clashed with demonstrators trying to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson in the park during racial...more
A woman with a red hand painted on her face, which calls attention to the high rates of indigenous women who are murdered or missing, raises a sign in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement at a protest against racial inequality in the...more
A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask takes part in a Black Lives Matter protest in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A woman and a baby take part in the Black Mamas March as racial inequality protests continue in Washington, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A man bleeds from his head after being injured at a pro-law enforcement rally that clashed with counter protesters demonstrating against racial inequality, in Denver, Colorado, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A protester reacts as water is poured on his face after being tear gassed during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A protestor talks on a phone in her tent as she occupies St. Louis City hall during a protest against Mayor Lyda Krewson, who has been the subject of calls for her to resign, in St Louis, Missouri, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A person protests in support of a Groves High School Black fellow student, who was jailed due to a probation violation of not keeping up with her online schoolwork, in front of the Oakland County Circuit Court and Prosecutor's Office n the Detroit...more
A protester chants slogans during a protest to defund the police in a place they are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Shaun Scott, a filmmaker, writer and former city council candidate, speaks as protesters gather at Magnuson Park to call for the defunding of police and reinvestment in community before marching to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan's home in Seattle,...more
Zeke Thomas and his son Jay pose for a portrait as they take part in a protest against racial inequality in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Krystel Johnson, 26, poses for a portrait as hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
