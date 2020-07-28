Faces from America's protest frontlines

A protester blocks the view while another protester was detained by NYPD after pepper spraying another protester and police near the area known as the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" that has been established to protest the New York Police Department and...more

A protester blocks the view while another protester was detained by NYPD after pepper spraying another protester and police near the area known as the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" that has been established to protest the New York Police Department and in support of "Black Lives Matter" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, in New York City, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close