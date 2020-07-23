Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Beads of sweat run down the forehead of a healthcare worker wearing protective gear after she took swabs for a rapid antigen test from residents at a residential apartment in Ahmedabad, India, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A health worker takes a break from her work at a temporary field hospital set up by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Health workers help each other as they remove their PPE after the cremation of the body of Prof. Charles Kariuki who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in Nairobi, Kenya July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A member of the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS) workers' union participates in a protest asking for quarantine measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in San Salvador, El Salvador July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
The employee of a funeral parlor uses her phone while waiting to pick up the body of a person who died from the coronavirus outside the San Juan de Dios hospital in Guatemala City, Guatemala, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Registered nurse Maggie Anderson (R) joins other nurses from three HCA Healthcare facilities to hold a protest to highlight practices during the pandemic at St. Petersburg General Hospital, where coronavirus patients are being treated, in St....more
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a break while waiting for people to test in New Delhi, India July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Nurses react as a mariachi band serenades the medical staff of the Regional General Hospital No. 66 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A French doctor, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient at a testing site in Cambrai, France, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A medical worker, wearing protective suit and face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient at a drive-through testing site in Laval, in Mayenne department, France, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A medical worker, wearing protective suit and face mask, takes a break at a drive-through testing site near the hospital in Laval, in Mayenne department, France, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A healthcare worker holds a fan to cool his colleague after he felt dizzy during a check up campaign at a slum area in Mumbai, India July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Mary Ticona, a nurse of the Los Andes Hospital talks to the media in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
French health workers attend a protest in Nice as part of a nationwide day of actions to urge the French government to improve wages and invest in public hospitals, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis in France, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Overheated, a healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for the coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A health worker applauds outside St Thomas' Hospital on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the NHS, in London, Britain, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A medical worker wearing PPE relaxes in front of an air cooler, at a center to conduct coronavirus tests in New Delhi, India, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Iraqi doctor Haidar Ali Musa al-Hasani, internal medicine specialist, is disinfected after checking cases of the coronavirus, at Al-Hakim Hospital in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Cuban doctors sit prior to a farewell ceremony before departing to Kuwait to assist their coronavirus outbreak, in Havana, Cuba June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Jan Claire Dorado, 30, a doctor assigned to the COVID-19 Emergency Room of East Avenue Medical Center, bonds with her family's cat from behind the small plastic window in her makeshift isolation room, made to protect her family from potential...more
A paramedic wears protective gear before collecting nasal swab samples from people tested for the coronavirus in Karachi, Pakistan July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A member of the health personnel with the medical charity Medecin Sans Frontieres or Doctors Without Borders (MSF) gets ready at the dressing area before attending to patients infected with the coronavirus in Port-au-Prince, Haiti June 23, 2020....more
Doctor Nathalie Dukes puts on personal protective equipment (PPE) as she tests the measures taken by the practice to receive suspected coronavirus patients at Freshney Green Primary Care Centre in Grimsby, Britain June 9, 2020. Daniel...more
Ali Salam Abdullah, an Iraqi doctor, wears a protective face mask and gloves, as he works at a blood bank in Basra, Iraq June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
Indigenous doctor Eldo Gomes, from Mura ethnicity, talks with his colleagues at the Hospital Nilton Lins, which inaugurated an exclusive area for indigenous people to be treated for the coronavirus in Manaus, Brazil June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
The mother of Andres Garcia Gonzalez, a nurse working at the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) who died of COVID-19, is embraced by a Red Cross paramedic during his wake in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Nurse Eva Fiori reacts as she updates medical records of patients suffering from the coronavirus at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Emilio Ribas Institute in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
