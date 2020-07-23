Edition:
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Beads of sweat run down the forehead of a healthcare worker wearing protective gear after she took swabs for a rapid antigen test from residents at a residential apartment in Ahmedabad, India, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
A health worker takes a break from her work at a temporary field hospital set up by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Health workers help each other as they remove their PPE after the cremation of the body of Prof. Charles Kariuki who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in Nairobi, Kenya July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
A member of the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS) workers' union participates in a protest asking for quarantine measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in San Salvador, El Salvador July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
The employee of a funeral parlor uses her phone while waiting to pick up the body of a person who died from the coronavirus outside the San Juan de Dios hospital in Guatemala City, Guatemala, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Registered nurse Maggie Anderson (R) joins other nurses from three HCA Healthcare facilities to hold a protest to highlight practices during the pandemic at St. Petersburg General Hospital, where coronavirus patients are being treated, in St. Petersburg, Florida, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a break while waiting for people to test in New Delhi, India July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
Nurses react as a mariachi band serenades the medical staff of the Regional General Hospital No. 66 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
A French doctor, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient at a testing site in Cambrai, France, July 9, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
A medical worker, wearing protective suit and face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient at a drive-through testing site in Laval, in Mayenne department, France, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
A medical worker, wearing protective suit and face mask, takes a break at a drive-through testing site near the hospital in Laval, in Mayenne department, France, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A healthcare worker holds a fan to cool his colleague after he felt dizzy during a check up campaign at a slum area in Mumbai, India July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Mary Ticona, a nurse of the Los Andes Hospital talks to the media in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
French health workers attend a protest in Nice as part of a nationwide day of actions to urge the French government to improve wages and invest in public hospitals, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis in France, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Overheated, a healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for the coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
A health worker applauds outside St Thomas' Hospital on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the NHS, in London, Britain, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2020
A medical worker wearing PPE relaxes in front of an air cooler, at a center to conduct coronavirus tests in New Delhi, India, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Iraqi doctor Haidar Ali Musa al-Hasani, internal medicine specialist, is disinfected after checking cases of the coronavirus, at Al-Hakim Hospital in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Cuban doctors sit prior to a farewell ceremony before departing to Kuwait to assist their coronavirus outbreak, in Havana, Cuba June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Jan Claire Dorado, 30, a doctor assigned to the COVID-19 Emergency Room of East Avenue Medical Center, bonds with her family's cat from behind the small plastic window in her makeshift isolation room, made to protect her family from potential exposure to the virus, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
A paramedic wears protective gear before collecting nasal swab samples from people tested for the coronavirus in Karachi, Pakistan July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
A member of the health personnel with the medical charity Medecin Sans Frontieres or Doctors Without Borders (MSF) gets ready at the dressing area before attending to patients infected with the coronavirus in Port-au-Prince, Haiti June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Doctor Nathalie Dukes puts on personal protective equipment (PPE) as she tests the measures taken by the practice to receive suspected coronavirus patients at Freshney Green Primary Care Centre in Grimsby, Britain June 9, 2020. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Ali Salam Abdullah, an Iraqi doctor, wears a protective face mask and gloves, as he works at a blood bank in Basra, Iraq June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Indigenous doctor Eldo Gomes, from Mura ethnicity, talks with his colleagues at the Hospital Nilton Lins, which inaugurated an exclusive area for indigenous people to be treated for the coronavirus in Manaus, Brazil June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
The mother of Andres Garcia Gonzalez, a nurse working at the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) who died of COVID-19, is embraced by a Red Cross paramedic during his wake in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Nurse Eva Fiori reacts as she updates medical records of patients suffering from the coronavirus at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Emilio Ribas Institute in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
