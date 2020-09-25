Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Britta Brennan, emergency nurse, and Arvind Suguness, MD, Pulmonary, Sleep, and Critical Care, pose for a portrait in Washington, April 24, 2020. Britta Brennan: "There are hardly words to describe what healthcare professionals are going through at this time. I recently described it as the feeling you get when you walk under a busy bridge. You know this bridge is sturdy, you've walked under it before, no logical part of your brain thinks anything bad will happen. Yet part of you has a moment of panic - what if this bridge collapses while I'm under it? The thought is fleeting and you continue on. That is how I feel when I walk into the room of a critically ill COVID-positive patient. The strangest thing about the practice of medicine in a pandemic is how the disease robs patients of their individuality. In the intensive care unit, patients are often rendered unconscious to allow the ventilator to breathe for them, and so those of us who work in these units often grasp at the small details of each patient to remind ourselves that they have a life beyond this illness: the color their nails are painted when they arrive, the way their hair is arranged or, if we're lucky, the stories their loved ones tell us about them." Arvind Suguness: "All of this is more difficult in a pandemic. At height of the surge in Washington, D.C., when entire intensive care units were filled with patients suffering from an identical disease, it became difficult to recall the particulars of each individual's story. With patients turned face down to help oxygen get into their blood, I would often go days without seeing a person's face. And without family able to visit until their loved ones were approaching death, I often knew little about who the people I cared for were before they were sick...This pandemic will be a touchstone event for my generation of medical professionals. Many years from now, when our nation has hopefully learned many lessons from the senseless loss of hundreds of thou

