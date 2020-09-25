Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Doctor Pedro Archer is pictured outside a hospital during the coronavirus outbreak, in Niteroi, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A hospital staffer works at a coronavirus ward amid a surge in new cases that has forced Israel into a second nationwide lockdown, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Tel Aviv, Israel September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Mairi Breen Rothman, CNM, DM. Certified Nurse-Midwife. Director, M.A.M.A.S., Inc. poses for a portrait in Takoma Park, May 17, 2020. "While it does feel weird to be attending births in a spacesuit, I find that when the birth is approaching, the...more
A medical worker is seen in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Clinique Bouchard-ELSAN private hospital in Marseille, France, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A health worker takes a swap sample at an antigen test station for the coronavirus in Vienna, Austria, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Members of the medical staff treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the ICU of the General University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Tarik Sheibani, 47, an Iraqi doctor and director of Al-Amal Hospital wears a face mask as he poses for a photo at the Hospital, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A paediatrician wearing a protective suit takes a swab sample from a kid for a coronavirus test in front of his medical office in Berlin, Germany September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A medical worker, wearing a protective face mask, works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Clinique Bouchard-ELSAN private hospital in Marseille, France, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Britta Brennan, emergency nurse, and Arvind Suguness, MD, Pulmonary, Sleep, and Critical Care, pose for a portrait in Washington, April 24, 2020. Britta Brennan: "There are hardly words to describe what healthcare professionals are going through at...more
A nurse wearing a protective face mask and goggles poses in the ICU of a hospital amid the coronavirus outbreak in Brussels, Belgium September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A nurse adjusts the protective suit of her colleague at the coronavirus treatment unit of a hospital in Brussels, Belgium September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Nurse Vanessa Castro removes her face mask as she reaches home after a night shift in Central Hospital in Maracay in Venezuela September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Medical workers wear personal protective equipment as they get ready to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus at the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Registered nurse Annie Rigelhaupt (L), clinical nurse Zoe Bendixen (C) and registered nurse Melody Jones in Washington, May 3, 2020. Annie Rigelhaupt: "Going into work, I actually feel an overwhelming sense of guilt and confusion these days. I'm 18...more
Dr. Mabel Diaz gestures before checking on coronavirus patients in an ICU, at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A health worker is seen in the ICU at the CHIREC Delta Hospital in Brussels, Belgium August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A health worker wearing a protective suit attends to a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 testing site of the Helsinki University Hospital in Helsinki, Finland July 31, 2020. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander/via REUTERS
A nurse works inside a field hospital built on a soccer stadium in Machakos in Kenya, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A medical worker works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Clinique Bouchard-ELSAN private hospital in Marseille, France, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
