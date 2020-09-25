Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 25, 2020

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Doctor Pedro Archer is pictured outside a hospital during the coronavirus outbreak, in Niteroi, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
A hospital staffer works at a coronavirus ward amid a surge in new cases that has forced Israel into a second nationwide lockdown, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Tel Aviv, Israel September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Mairi Breen Rothman, CNM, DM. Certified Nurse-Midwife. Director, M.A.M.A.S., Inc. poses for a portrait in Takoma Park, May 17, 2020. "While it does feel weird to be attending births in a spacesuit, I find that when the birth is approaching, the birthing person and I both forget to notice what we're wearing, and the emotional distance that I feared would come with full PPE does not happen. In the end, we are still connected, a midwife attending an amazing person who is producing a brand new human being, and all the struggle, courage, pain, beauty and awe that this miracle entails." REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
A medical worker is seen in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Clinique Bouchard-ELSAN private hospital in Marseille, France, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
A health worker takes a swap sample at an antigen test station for the coronavirus in Vienna, Austria, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Members of the medical staff treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the ICU of the General University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Tarik Sheibani, 47, an Iraqi doctor and director of Al-Amal Hospital wears a face mask as he poses for a photo at the Hospital, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A paediatrician wearing a protective suit takes a swab sample from a kid for a coronavirus test in front of his medical office in Berlin, Germany September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
A medical worker, wearing a protective face mask, works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Clinique Bouchard-ELSAN private hospital in Marseille, France, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Britta Brennan, emergency nurse, and Arvind Suguness, MD, Pulmonary, Sleep, and Critical Care, pose for a portrait in Washington, April 24, 2020. Britta Brennan: "There are hardly words to describe what healthcare professionals are going through at this time. I recently described it as the feeling you get when you walk under a busy bridge. You know this bridge is sturdy, you've walked under it before, no logical part of your brain thinks anything bad will happen. Yet part of you has a moment of panic - what if this bridge collapses while I'm under it? The thought is fleeting and you continue on. That is how I feel when I walk into the room of a critically ill COVID-positive patient. The strangest thing about the practice of medicine in a pandemic is how the disease robs patients of their individuality. In the intensive care unit, patients are often rendered unconscious to allow the ventilator to breathe for them, and so those of us who work in these units often grasp at the small details of each patient to remind ourselves that they have a life beyond this illness: the color their nails are painted when they arrive, the way their hair is arranged or, if we're lucky, the stories their loved ones tell us about them." Arvind Suguness: "All of this is more difficult in a pandemic. At height of the surge in Washington, D.C., when entire intensive care units were filled with patients suffering from an identical disease, it became difficult to recall the particulars of each individual's story. With patients turned face down to help oxygen get into their blood, I would often go days without seeing a person's face. And without family able to visit until their loved ones were approaching death, I often knew little about who the people I cared for were before they were sick...This pandemic will be a touchstone event for my generation of medical professionals. Many years from now, when our nation has hopefully learned many lessons from the senseless loss of hundreds of thou

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
A nurse wearing a protective face mask and goggles poses in the ICU of a hospital amid the coronavirus outbreak in Brussels, Belgium September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A nurse adjusts the protective suit of her colleague at the coronavirus treatment unit of a hospital in Brussels, Belgium September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Nurse Vanessa Castro removes her face mask as she reaches home after a night shift in Central Hospital in Maracay in Venezuela September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Medical workers wear personal protective equipment as they get ready to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus at the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Registered nurse Annie Rigelhaupt (L), clinical nurse Zoe Bendixen (C) and registered nurse Melody Jones in Washington, May 3, 2020. Annie Rigelhaupt: "Going into work, I actually feel an overwhelming sense of guilt and confusion these days. I'm 18 weeks pregnant so I'm a nurse that is considered exempt from working on COVID units. That places me instead on the 'clean ICU' with other pregnant and many immunocompromised nurses. However I still pass through my home unit ICU to access my locker, clock in and clock out, which is a COVID ICU. There, I get a glimpse of the exhaustion and desperation of my old team and coworkers. It makes me feel helpless and extremely guilty that I get to continue my work life, job duties and pay in much the same way it was pre-coronavirus. It feels extremely unfair. I see the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual toll this virus is taking on my coworkers. I see how their workload has doubled, even tripled, not to mention the risks and loss they are exposed to. Equally, I feel frustrated and confused, as even on the 'clean unit' us pregnant and immunocompromised nurses are still working side by side with transporters, doctors, respiratory therapists, patient care techs and others nurses that are moving between COVID and non-COVID units. As you may imagine, cleaning, turning, restraining, intubating, coding patients, etc does not allow for any distancing. So in many ways it feels to me that I could and should be more help to my team on a COVID unit simply because I am barely protected where I'm currently working, and don't even know my status (as the hospital does not offer testing) or even if I've already been exposed if I have immunity. My doctor however does not advise me to work outside of the clean unit, which makes me feel helpless." Zoe Bendixen: "I feel apprehensive going into work, about whether I'll have the equipment and PPE necessary to do my job, about the potential bad outcomes for the pregnant people and newborns I ta

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Dr. Mabel Diaz gestures before checking on coronavirus patients in an ICU, at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
A health worker is seen in the ICU at the CHIREC Delta Hospital in Brussels, Belgium August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
A health worker wearing a protective suit attends to a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 testing site of the Helsinki University Hospital in Helsinki, Finland July 31, 2020. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
A nurse works inside a field hospital built&nbsp;on a soccer stadium in Machakos in Kenya, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
A medical worker works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Clinique Bouchard-ELSAN private hospital in Marseille, France, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
