Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
A member of the medical staff removes a face mask after treating a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A patient suffering from the coronavirus lies in a bed at Clinical Hospital Center "Dr Dragisa Misovic" in Belgrade, Serbia, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Members of the medical staff listen to a briefing about the coronavirus situation in the city at the department where patients suffering from the disease are treated, in the ICU at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2020....more
Physiotherapist Adrien adjusts his protective suit as he prepares to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France,...more
Medical workers in protective suits rest after hours of treating patients suffering from the coronavirus in an ICU at Hospital Juarez de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A medical worker prepares to take care of a patient infected with COVID-19 at the ICU of Ramon y Cajal hospital in Madrid, Spain October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Medical workers in protective suits stand outside the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Hospital Juarez de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A medical worker helps a colleague to write his name on a personal protective equipment before going in an coronavirus ICU at the San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome, Italy, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A nurse looks on as she treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A member of the medical personnel of NAAB Ambulance company wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) waits at the Clinic Europe to transport a COVID-19 patient in Brussels, Belgium October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A member of the medical personnel at the CHU de Liege hospital gives a thumbs up as they treat patients suffering from the coronavirus in Liege, Belgium October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
