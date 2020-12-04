Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 4, 2020 | 2:53pm EST

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

A female soldier's goggles are covered with vapor after handling bodies of coronavirus victims in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A female soldier's goggles are covered with vapor after handling bodies of coronavirus victims in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A female soldier's goggles are covered with vapor after handling bodies of coronavirus victims in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
1 / 17
Physiotherapist Adrien adjusts his protective suit as he prepares to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Physiotherapist Adrien adjusts his protective suit as he prepares to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France,...more

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Physiotherapist Adrien adjusts his protective suit as he prepares to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 17
Medical workers in protective suits rest after hours of treating patients suffering from the coronavirus in an ICU at Hospital Juarez de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Medical workers in protective suits rest after hours of treating patients suffering from the coronavirus in an ICU at Hospital Juarez de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits rest after hours of treating patients suffering from the coronavirus in an ICU at Hospital Juarez de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
3 / 17
Medical workers arrive to visit a home of a patient suspected to be suffering from the coronavirus to carry out a swab test, as a part of an initiative by the Spallazani hospital to help people who struggle to leave their homes, in Rome, Italy, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Medical workers arrive to visit a home of a patient suspected to be suffering from the coronavirus to carry out a swab test, as a part of an initiative by the Spallazani hospital to help people who struggle to leave their homes, in Rome, Italy,...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Medical workers arrive to visit a home of a patient suspected to be suffering from the coronavirus to carry out a swab test, as a part of an initiative by the Spallazani hospital to help people who struggle to leave their homes, in Rome, Italy, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
4 / 17
Professor Carole Ichai, head of the ICU, is seen where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Professor Carole Ichai, head of the ICU, is seen where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
Professor Carole Ichai, head of the ICU, is seen where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
5 / 17
A medical specialist puts on PPE at the Vologda City Hospital Number 1 in Vologda, Russia, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A medical specialist puts on PPE at the Vologda City Hospital Number 1 in Vologda, Russia, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
A medical specialist puts on PPE at the Vologda City Hospital Number 1 in Vologda, Russia, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
6 / 17
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 17
A healthcare worker wearing PPE is seen during a testing campaign for the coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A healthcare worker wearing PPE is seen during a testing campaign for the coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
A healthcare worker wearing PPE is seen during a testing campaign for the coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
8 / 17
A member of the medical staff removes a face mask after treating a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A member of the medical staff removes a face mask after treating a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
A member of the medical staff removes a face mask after treating a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
9 / 17
A medical staff member works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A medical staff member works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
A medical staff member works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
10 / 17
Members of the medical staff listen to a briefing about the coronavirus situation in the city at the department where patients suffering from the disease are treated, in the ICU at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Members of the medical staff listen to a briefing about the coronavirus situation in the city at the department where patients suffering from the disease are treated, in the ICU at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2020....more

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Members of the medical staff listen to a briefing about the coronavirus situation in the city at the department where patients suffering from the disease are treated, in the ICU at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
11 / 17
French anesthesiologist, Caroline Tesse, 34, wearing a protective suit and face mask, works in the ICU where people suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Cambrai hospital, France, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French anesthesiologist, Caroline Tesse, 34, wearing a protective suit and face mask, works in the ICU where people suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Cambrai hospital, France, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
French anesthesiologist, Caroline Tesse, 34, wearing a protective suit and face mask, works in the ICU where people suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Cambrai hospital, France, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
12 / 17
Medical workers collect a swab sample from a boy to be tested for the coronavirus n Klang, Malaysia, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Medical workers collect a swab sample from a boy to be tested for the coronavirus n Klang, Malaysia, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Medical workers collect a swab sample from a boy to be tested for the coronavirus n Klang, Malaysia, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Close
13 / 17
A healthcare worker cleans his mask after collecting a sample from a person at a temporary testing site for the coronavirus in Mexico City, Mexico, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A healthcare worker cleans his mask after collecting a sample from a person at a temporary testing site for the coronavirus in Mexico City, Mexico, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A healthcare worker cleans his mask after collecting a sample from a person at a temporary testing site for the coronavirus in Mexico City, Mexico, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
14 / 17
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
15 / 17
A medical specialist wearing protective gear works at the intensive care unit of the Vologda City Hospital Number 1, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Vologda, Russia, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A medical specialist wearing protective gear works at the intensive care unit of the Vologda City Hospital Number 1, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Vologda, Russia, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
A medical specialist wearing protective gear works at the intensive care unit of the Vologda City Hospital Number 1, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Vologda, Russia, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
16 / 17
A healthcare worker reads a patient’s chart as healthcare personnel treat people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A healthcare worker reads a patient’s chart as healthcare personnel treat people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
A healthcare worker reads a patient’s chart as healthcare personnel treat people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Next Slideshows

The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

11:52am EST
Dreaming of a COVID Christmas

Dreaming of a COVID Christmas

Santa makes socially distant appearances all over the world as people prepare for the holiday season during the coronavirus pandemic.

11:00am EST
Bangladesh ships Rohingya refugees to remote island despite outcry

Bangladesh ships Rohingya refugees to remote island despite outcry

Bangladesh naval vessels carried about 1,600 Rohingya refugees to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal despite complaints by refugees and rights groups that...

9:11am EST
Pictures of the year: Royals

Pictures of the year: Royals

Our top royals photos in 2020.

7:52am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

Dreaming of a COVID Christmas

Dreaming of a COVID Christmas

Santa makes socially distant appearances all over the world as people prepare for the holiday season during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh ships Rohingya refugees to remote island despite outcry

Bangladesh ships Rohingya refugees to remote island despite outcry

Bangladesh naval vessels carried about 1,600 Rohingya refugees to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal despite complaints by refugees and rights groups that some were being coerced.

Pictures of the year: Royals

Pictures of the year: Royals

Our top royals photos in 2020.

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Our top fashion photos in 2020.

Myanmar monk offers temple sanctuary for threatened snakes

Myanmar monk offers temple sanctuary for threatened snakes

Buddhist monk Wilatha, 69, has created a refuge for scores of snakes that might otherwise be killed or destined for the black market at the Seikta Thukha TetOo monastery in Yangon.

One country, one picture, one year

One country, one picture, one year

Each country that Reuters covered in 2020, captured in just one image.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Our top landscape images in 2020.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast