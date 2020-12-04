Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
A female soldier's goggles are covered with vapor after handling bodies of coronavirus victims in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Physiotherapist Adrien adjusts his protective suit as he prepares to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France,...more
Medical workers in protective suits rest after hours of treating patients suffering from the coronavirus in an ICU at Hospital Juarez de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Medical workers arrive to visit a home of a patient suspected to be suffering from the coronavirus to carry out a swab test, as a part of an initiative by the Spallazani hospital to help people who struggle to leave their homes, in Rome, Italy,...more
Professor Carole Ichai, head of the ICU, is seen where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A medical specialist puts on PPE at the Vologda City Hospital Number 1 in Vologda, Russia, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A healthcare worker wearing PPE is seen during a testing campaign for the coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A member of the medical staff removes a face mask after treating a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A medical staff member works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Members of the medical staff listen to a briefing about the coronavirus situation in the city at the department where patients suffering from the disease are treated, in the ICU at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2020....more
French anesthesiologist, Caroline Tesse, 34, wearing a protective suit and face mask, works in the ICU where people suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Cambrai hospital, France, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Medical workers collect a swab sample from a boy to be tested for the coronavirus n Klang, Malaysia, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A healthcare worker cleans his mask after collecting a sample from a person at a temporary testing site for the coronavirus in Mexico City, Mexico, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A medical specialist wearing protective gear works at the intensive care unit of the Vologda City Hospital Number 1, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Vologda, Russia, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A healthcare worker reads a patient’s chart as healthcare personnel treat people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
