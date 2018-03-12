Faces of North Korea
Women work at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill in Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Girls play guitars at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man looks through the foggy window of a tram in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People react as they see North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade marking the 105th anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung's birth, in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers chat at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory in Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A boy sits next to a woman inside a subway station in Pyongyang, October 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman carries a flower in central Pyongyang, October 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People wait for a bus in central Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman travels on an escalator to enter a subway station in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A patient rests in a room of the Pyongyang Maternity Hospital, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A construction worker at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm just outside Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women work in the Kim Jong-suk Pyongyang Silk Mill in Pyongyang, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Men share an ice-cream in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A driver and a passenger look out from inside a taxi in Pyongyang, October 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women work at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm outside Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Military officers follow a mass dance event marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father, Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children play in the kindergarden at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm outside Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man wears a pin with pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People walk between buildings in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A soldier salutes from inside a vehicle carrying a missile as it drives past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean girls walk along an alley on the banks of Yalu River, in Sakchu county, January 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A man reads newspapers displayed inside a subway station in Pyongyang, October 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A dancer dressed as a soldier takes part in a gala show in Pyongyang, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
