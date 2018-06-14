Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 14, 2018 | 1:10pm EDT

Faces of North Korea

Women work at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill in Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women work at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill in Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Women work at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill in Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 24
Girls play guitars at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Girls play guitars at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Girls play guitars at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 24
A man looks through the foggy window of a tram in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man looks through the foggy window of a tram in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
A man looks through the foggy window of a tram in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 24
People react as they see North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade marking the 105th anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung's birth, in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People react as they see North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade marking the 105th anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung's birth, in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
People react as they see North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade marking the 105th anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung's birth, in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
4 / 24
Workers chat at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory in Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Workers chat at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory in Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Workers chat at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory in Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 24
A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2009
A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
6 / 24
A boy sits next to a woman inside a subway station in Pyongyang, October 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A boy sits next to a woman inside a subway station in Pyongyang, October 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A boy sits next to a woman inside a subway station in Pyongyang, October 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 24
A woman carries a flower in central Pyongyang, October 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman carries a flower in central Pyongyang, October 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A woman carries a flower in central Pyongyang, October 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 24
People wait for a bus in central Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People wait for a bus in central Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
People wait for a bus in central Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 24
A woman travels on an escalator to enter a subway station in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman travels on an escalator to enter a subway station in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
A woman travels on an escalator to enter a subway station in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 24
A patient rests in a room of the Pyongyang Maternity Hospital, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A patient rests in a room of the Pyongyang Maternity Hospital, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
A patient rests in a room of the Pyongyang Maternity Hospital, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 24
A construction worker at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm just outside Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A construction worker at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm just outside Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
A construction worker at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm just outside Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 24
Women work in the Kim Jong-suk Pyongyang Silk Mill in Pyongyang, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Women work in the Kim Jong-suk Pyongyang Silk Mill in Pyongyang, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2012
Women work in the Kim Jong-suk Pyongyang Silk Mill in Pyongyang, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
13 / 24
Men share an ice-cream in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Men share an ice-cream in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Men share an ice-cream in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 24
A driver and a passenger look out from inside a taxi in Pyongyang, October 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A driver and a passenger look out from inside a taxi in Pyongyang, October 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A driver and a passenger look out from inside a taxi in Pyongyang, October 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 24
Women work at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm outside Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women work at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm outside Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Women work at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm outside Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
16 / 24
Military officers follow a mass dance event marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father, Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Military officers follow a mass dance event marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father, Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
Military officers follow a mass dance event marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father, Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
17 / 24
Children play in the kindergarden at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm outside Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Children play in the kindergarden at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm outside Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Children play in the kindergarden at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm outside Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
18 / 24
A man wears a pin with pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man wears a pin with pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
A man wears a pin with pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
19 / 24
People walk between buildings in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People walk between buildings in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
People walk between buildings in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
20 / 24
A soldier salutes from inside a vehicle carrying a missile as it drives past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A soldier salutes from inside a vehicle carrying a missile as it drives past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
A soldier salutes from inside a vehicle carrying a missile as it drives past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
21 / 24
North Korean girls walk along an alley on the banks of Yalu River, in Sakchu county, January 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

North Korean girls walk along an alley on the banks of Yalu River, in Sakchu county, January 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
North Korean girls walk along an alley on the banks of Yalu River, in Sakchu county, January 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Close
22 / 24
A man reads newspapers displayed inside a subway station in Pyongyang, October 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man reads newspapers displayed inside a subway station in Pyongyang, October 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A man reads newspapers displayed inside a subway station in Pyongyang, October 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
23 / 24
A dancer dressed as a soldier takes part in a gala show in Pyongyang, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A dancer dressed as a soldier takes part in a gala show in Pyongyang, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2012
A dancer dressed as a soldier takes part in a gala show in Pyongyang, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season

Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season

Next Slideshows

Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season

Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season

About 7,000 houses and businesses still lack power, after Maria leveled a grid that was ill-maintained before the storm.

10:30am EDT
E3 gaming expo

E3 gaming expo

Inside the 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

Jun 13 2018
Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

Jun 12 2018
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since December 2017.

Jun 12 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

World Cup fans

World Cup fans

Fans from around the world in Russia for the World Cup.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Emergency personnel search for the nearly 200 still missing after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted on June 3, killing at least 109 people, burying villagers in scalding ash.

Russia 5 - Saudi Arabia 0

Russia 5 - Saudi Arabia 0

Host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia in the first match of the 2018 World Cup.

World Cup in Kenya prison

World Cup in Kenya prison

As part of their rehabilitation, inmates at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in rural Kenya are playing their own version of the World Cup, with teams named after the countries competing at the real thing.

World Cup opening ceremony

World Cup opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup.

Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season

Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season

About 7,000 houses and businesses still lack power, after Maria leveled a grid that was ill-maintained before the storm.

Classic World Cup moments

Classic World Cup moments

Memorable moments from every World Cup.

North Korea's missiles

North Korea's missiles

Inside the evolution of North Korea's secretive missile program.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast