Faces of North Korea
Women work at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill in Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Girls play guitars at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man looks through the foggy window of a tram in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People react as they see North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade marking the 105th anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung's birth, in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers chat at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory in Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A boy sits next to a woman inside a subway station in Pyongyang, October 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman carries a flower in central Pyongyang, October 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People wait for a bus in central Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman travels on an escalator to enter a subway station in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A patient rests in a room of the Pyongyang Maternity Hospital, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A construction worker at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm just outside Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women work in the Kim Jong-suk Pyongyang Silk Mill in Pyongyang, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Men share an ice-cream in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A driver and a passenger look out from inside a taxi in Pyongyang, October 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women work at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm outside Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Military officers follow a mass dance event marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father, Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children play in the kindergarden at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm outside Pyongyang, May 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man wears a pin with pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People walk between buildings in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A soldier salutes from inside a vehicle carrying a missile as it drives past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade in Pyongyang, April 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean girls walk along an alley on the banks of Yalu River, in Sakchu county, January 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A man reads newspapers displayed inside a subway station in Pyongyang, October 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A dancer dressed as a soldier takes part in a gala show in Pyongyang, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Next Slideshows
Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season
About 7,000 houses and businesses still lack power, after Maria leveled a grid that was ill-maintained before the storm.
E3 gaming expo
Inside the 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar
Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since December 2017.
MORE IN PICTURES
World Cup fans
Fans from around the world in Russia for the World Cup.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Hundreds still missing in Guatemala
Emergency personnel search for the nearly 200 still missing after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted on June 3, killing at least 109 people, burying villagers in scalding ash.
Russia 5 - Saudi Arabia 0
Host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia in the first match of the 2018 World Cup.
World Cup in Kenya prison
As part of their rehabilitation, inmates at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in rural Kenya are playing their own version of the World Cup, with teams named after the countries competing at the real thing.
World Cup opening ceremony
The opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup.
Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season
About 7,000 houses and businesses still lack power, after Maria leveled a grid that was ill-maintained before the storm.
Classic World Cup moments
Memorable moments from every World Cup.
North Korea's missiles
Inside the evolution of North Korea's secretive missile program.