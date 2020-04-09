Faces of Seattle's coronavirus frontline
Medical staff pose for a portrait at Harborview Medical Center during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in a combination of photos in Seattle, Washington, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Hannah Smith, a nurse in the cardiac catheterization lab. "I work in the cardiac cath lab and am so grateful for how the Seattle community has come together. We got this - six feet away of course," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Farnoosh Rahmani, a respiratory therapist who operates ventilators for patients. REUTERS/David Ryder
Sophie Miller, an internal medicine physician. REUTERS/David Ryder
Ebou Cham, an anesthetist. REUTERS/David Ryder
Colette Totten, a nurse who works with COVID-19 patients. REUTERS/David Ryder
Christopher Ledesma, an emergency services nurse. REUTERS/David Ryder
Sarah Fauquet, a critical care services nurse. REUTERS/David Ryder
Seila Vorn, a medical assistant. "United as one," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Teresa Bryant, a polysomnographic technician. REUTERS/David Ryder
Shikha Bharati, a nurse practitioner that monitors the hospital's own employees for COVID-19 symptoms. REUTERS/David Ryder
Maricon Nibre, a nurse who has lost six patients to COVID-19. I brought six people home but I held their hand and they held my heart. I will still try to bring more patients home with God s help, she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Mackenzie Gray, a nurse who works with COVID-19 patients. REUTERS/David Ryder
Amelia Idor, a surgical assistant. REUTERS/David Ryder
Julia Kilcoyne, a nurse in acute care services. "I work in acute care and have also been a trained observer in the ED in ICU. I have been on our Covid unit as well. Harborview has taken COVID-19 as a great team," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Brigitte Ebert, a nurse. REUTERS/David Ryder
Krystarah Graishe, a medical assistant. REUTERS/David Ryder
Amadou Jawara, a surgical assistant. REUTERS/David Ryder
Lance Biggers, a nurse in critical care services. REUTERS/David Ryder
Joel Castrellon, a nurse anesthetist. REUTERS/David Ryder
Jaime Wykle, a nurse in acute care services working as a trained observer to ensure proper safety practices and equipment are used. REUTERS/David Ryder
Stephen Edwin Lundgren, a program coordinator who fields patients' concerns. REUTERS/David Ryder
Jill Rasmussen-Baker, director of spiritual care. It's a real privilege to serve at this time that involves so much heartbreak and fear with sacred moments of connection in the midst of all this, she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Michael Del Pozzi, a plumber. REUTERS/David Ryder
Mike Prince, a sous chef. "We got this," he says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Brittney Campbell, a surgical nurse. REUTERS/David Ryder
Adrianna Silva, a nurse in critical care services. "Our patients will always be our first priority," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Leo Campa, a food service staff member who serves meals to COVID-19 patients. REUTERS/David Ryder
