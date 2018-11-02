Edition:
Faces of the caravan

A woman holds her son as she waits to get into Mexico, near the border gate between Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
A migrant from El Salvador prays near the border gate between Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman., Guatemala, November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
Transgender migrant Nati Vanegas, aged 18 from Honduras, has makeup applied whilst resting in a makeshift camp in Juchitan, Mexico, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Luis Acosta holds 5-year-old Angel Jesus, both from Honduras, as a caravan of migrants from Central America en route to the United States crossed through the Suchiate River into Mexico from Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
A migrant man gestures while resting in a makeshift camp in Juchitan, Mexico, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Oscar Martinez, 37, migrant from Honduras, carries his son Dilan, 3, while they walk along the road to Huixtla, near Tapachula, Mexico, October 31, 2018. "I'm traveling with my entire family, my three children and my wife. We are going to U.S. looking for a better future for our children", Martinez said. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Central American migrants wait on the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala to crosses into Mexico to continue his trip, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Solmy Rosales from Honduras holds her baby Anahi Rosales, 2, while taking a short rest on the ground in the predawn hours as they walk north with other migrants as part of a caravan traveling to the U.S., near Huixtla, Mexico November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
Glenda Escobar, 33, a migrant from Honduras, takes a ride in a vintage car with her children Adonai and Denzel, as they walk to Pijijiapan from Mapastepec, Mexico, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Migrant Anna-Maria Sadillon, aged 55, bathes in a fresh water stream, as she takes rest in Tapanatepec, Mexico, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Raul, 22, a Honduran migrant, holds a chicken before cooking it as he waits to cross into Mexico to continue his trip, in Tecun Uman, Mexico October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2018
Honduran migrants hike in the forest after crossing the Lempa river, in the border line between Honduras and Guatemala to join a caravan trying to reach the U.S, in Guatemala October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
A Honduran migrant looks on through the gate on the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
A Honduran migrant protects his child after fellow migrants stormed a border checkpoint in Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
A Central American migrant as he waits on the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala to cross into Mexico to continue his trip, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Rosendo Noviega, a 38-year-old migrant from Guatemala, holds his daughter Belinda Izabel as he walks along the highway to Juchitan from Santiago Niltepec, Mexico, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
A Honduran man fleeing poverty and violence rests inside a public gym in Santa Rosa de Copan, Honduras October 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
Christian, a migrant from Honduras, carries his one year old daughter Marcella as he walks with others to Huixtla from Tapachula, in Viva Mexico, Mexico October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Migrants Isis Alexandra, 8, and Amanda Garcia, 6, from Honduras, travel on a bus as they are transported to Juchitan from Santiago Niltipec, Mexico, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Chelsy Montserrat Maldonado, a 4-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, wears a U.S. flag themed dress as she stands in a makeshift camp as they take rest in Tapanatepec, Mexico, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Migrants hitchhike on a truck along the highway to Arriaga from Pijijiapan, Mexico, October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2018
