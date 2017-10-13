Faces of the Rohingya
A Rohingya refugee girl queues to receive food at a camp near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Rohingya refugee woman sits in her tent in the Kutupalong Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Yasmin, a 10-year-old Rohingya refugee girl, poses while carrying firewood at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Islam Khatun, a 36-year-old Rohingya refugee Rohingya refugees who crossed the border a month ago poses at a camp near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees queue during the rain to receive humanitarian aid at Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Mujan Begum, a 8-year-old Rohingya refugee, who arrived one month ago with her family poses outside her makeshift tent at a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Amina Khatun, a 30 year old Rohingya refugee who fled with her family from Myanmar a day before, cries after she, along with thousands of newly arrived refugees, spent a night by the road between refugee camps near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh....more
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugee children pictured in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee woman rests after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Flies sit on the face of a girl as Rohingya refugees wait for some aid to be distributed at a camp for those who recently fled from Myanmar, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman makes her way to the shore as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A newly arrived Rohingya refugee waits to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee waits in the rain in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee reacts before the funeral of a family member, whose family says he succumbed to injuries inflicted by the Myanmar Army before their arrival, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Lalu Miya cries over the bodies of his wife and children, who died after a boat with Rohingya refugees capsized as they were fleeing Myanmar, before the funeral just behind Inani Beach near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Miya, whose family was on the boat...more
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees are packed into a school room as the wait to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee boy waits for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees wait for humanitarian aid to be distributed at the Balu Khali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee waits to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Gultaz Begum, who said she fled from Myanmar with her seven children after she was shot in the eye, her husband killed and village burnt, rests at the ward for Rohingya refugees in Sadar hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya refugee who claims he was shot, stabbed and left for dead by Myanmar military, poses for a picture in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy is comforted as Rohingya refugees from Myanmar rest after arriving by a wooden boat to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Nur Fatema, a survivor, cries over the body of her nine month old son who died after a boat with Rohingya refugees capsized as they were fleeing Myanmar, before bodies of victims were taken for the mass funeral just behind Inani Beach near Cox's...more
Rohingya refugees who just arrived by wooden boats from Myanmar wait for some aid to be distributed at a relief centre in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya refugee perspires while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee child poses for a photo in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts as people wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Shaheda, 40, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her body was burnt when the Myanmar army set fire to her house, receives treatment at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee carries a sick infant in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Subair, who was injured while trying to receive some humanitarian aid distributed to refugees, rests at the ward for Rohingya people in Sadar hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya refugee woman waits for aid with her grandson inside their temporary shelter at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Nur Kalima, 10, a Rohingya refugee girl whose mother said was stabbed by a member of the Myanmar Army, is treated at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee woman cries as she waits for aid at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rohingya refugee children sit in a hut next to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
