Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 25, 2017 | 12:40pm EDT

Fall colors

Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, Pitlochry, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, Pitlochry, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, Pitlochry, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
1 / 26
A woman walks her dog at Stourhead gardens in Wiltshire, south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman walks her dog at Stourhead gardens in Wiltshire, south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
A woman walks her dog at Stourhead gardens in Wiltshire, south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 26
A forest outside Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A forest outside Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A forest outside Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
3 / 26
Hikers enjoy a warm autumn day near the Lac Bleu near Arolla in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Hikers enjoy a warm autumn day near the Lac Bleu near Arolla in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
Hikers enjoy a warm autumn day near the Lac Bleu near Arolla in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
4 / 26
A stag deer walks early in the morning during the rutting season in Richmond Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A stag deer walks early in the morning during the rutting season in Richmond Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
A stag deer walks early in the morning during the rutting season in Richmond Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 26
A man bikes on a warm autumn day in the central town park in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A man bikes on a warm autumn day in the central town park in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
A man bikes on a warm autumn day in the central town park in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
6 / 26
The Pyramids of Euseigne are pictured in front of the Dent Blanche mountain in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The Pyramids of Euseigne are pictured in front of the Dent Blanche mountain in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
The Pyramids of Euseigne are pictured in front of the Dent Blanche mountain in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
7 / 26
Fallen autumn leaves gather in rowing boats on the River Avon in Stratford-upon-Avon, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Fallen autumn leaves gather in rowing boats on the River Avon in Stratford-upon-Avon, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
Fallen autumn leaves gather in rowing boats on the River Avon in Stratford-upon-Avon, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
8 / 26
Autumn coloured leafs are pictured in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Autumn coloured leafs are pictured in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
Autumn coloured leafs are pictured in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
9 / 26
A Herens cow is pictured in a field on a warm autumn day near Arolla in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A Herens cow is pictured in a field on a warm autumn day near Arolla in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
A Herens cow is pictured in a field on a warm autumn day near Arolla in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
10 / 26
A man walks on a warm autumn day in the central town park in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A man walks on a warm autumn day in the central town park in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
A man walks on a warm autumn day in the central town park in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
11 / 26
Autumn coloured leaves are pictured in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Autumn coloured leaves are pictured in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Autumn coloured leaves are pictured in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
12 / 26
Women take photos on an autumn day in Neskuchny Garden in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Women take photos on an autumn day in Neskuchny Garden in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Women take photos on an autumn day in Neskuchny Garden in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
13 / 26
Aspen trees turned gold near Nederland, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Aspen trees turned gold near Nederland, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Aspen trees turned gold near Nederland, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
14 / 26
A man walks in a forest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A man walks in a forest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
A man walks in a forest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
15 / 26
Le Veyron stream at La Tine de Conflens in La Sarraz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Le Veyron stream at La Tine de Conflens in La Sarraz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Le Veyron stream at La Tine de Conflens in La Sarraz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
16 / 26
A boy walks on a snow-covered path in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A boy walks on a snow-covered path in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
A boy walks on a snow-covered path in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
17 / 26
Pumpkins are pictured in a field on an autumn morning in Oulens-sous-Echallens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Pumpkins are pictured in a field on an autumn morning in Oulens-sous-Echallens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Pumpkins are pictured in a field on an autumn morning in Oulens-sous-Echallens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
18 / 26
The half moon is pictured over an autumn forest on a sunny day outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The half moon is pictured over an autumn forest on a sunny day outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
The half moon is pictured over an autumn forest on a sunny day outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
19 / 26
A rainbow above the bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A rainbow above the bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
A rainbow above the bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
20 / 26
A woman photographs the Tu-Hwnt-I'r Bont 15th century tea rooms in Llanrwst, north Wales. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A woman photographs the Tu-Hwnt-I'r Bont 15th century tea rooms in Llanrwst, north Wales. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Friday, September 08, 2017
A woman photographs the Tu-Hwnt-I'r Bont 15th century tea rooms in Llanrwst, north Wales. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
21 / 26
People paddle on Planinsko polje in Planina, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

People paddle on Planinsko polje in Planina, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
People paddle on Planinsko polje in Planina, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
22 / 26
An aerial view of the R257 "Yenisei" federal highway in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view of the R257 "Yenisei" federal highway in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
An aerial view of the R257 "Yenisei" federal highway in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
23 / 26
Hikers walk on a bridge above Le Veyron stream on an autumn morning at La Tine de Conflens in La Sarraz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Hikers walk on a bridge above Le Veyron stream on an autumn morning at La Tine de Conflens in La Sarraz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Hikers walk on a bridge above Le Veyron stream on an autumn morning at La Tine de Conflens in La Sarraz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
24 / 26
A vessel transports two turbine rotary wheels, which weigh 244 tons each, along the Yenisei River from a plant in St. Petersburg through the Arctic Ocean to the Krasnoyarsk hydroelectric power station outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A vessel transports two turbine rotary wheels, which weigh 244 tons each, along the Yenisei River from a plant in St. Petersburg through the Arctic Ocean to the Krasnoyarsk hydroelectric power station outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia....more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
A vessel transports two turbine rotary wheels, which weigh 244 tons each, along the Yenisei River from a plant in St. Petersburg through the Arctic Ocean to the Krasnoyarsk hydroelectric power station outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
25 / 26
A swimmer prepares to enter the water in the Serpentine Lake in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A swimmer prepares to enter the water in the Serpentine Lake in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
A swimmer prepares to enter the water in the Serpentine Lake in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Funeral for a king

Funeral for a king

Next Slideshows

Funeral for a king

Funeral for a king

Thailand marks the start of a lavish, five-day funeral for King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

11:40am EDT
Parade of the skeletons

Parade of the skeletons

People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.

Oct 23 2017
Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.

Oct 23 2017
Halloween for the dogs

Halloween for the dogs

Dogs dress up for Halloween in Manhattan.

Oct 23 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show

Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show

Forward-looking vehicle concepts and designs from the Tokyo Motor Show.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

Opposition protests continue in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.

Students of war

Students of war

School goes on in damaged classrooms in Syria, Yemen and Iraq.

Funeral for a king

Funeral for a king

Thailand marks the start of a lavish, five-day funeral for King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Marawi all but destroyed

Marawi all but destroyed

With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast