Fall colors
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, Pitlochry, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A woman walks her dog at Stourhead gardens in Wiltshire, south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A forest outside Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Hikers enjoy a warm autumn day near the Lac Bleu near Arolla in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A stag deer walks early in the morning during the rutting season in Richmond Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man bikes on a warm autumn day in the central town park in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The Pyramids of Euseigne are pictured in front of the Dent Blanche mountain in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Fallen autumn leaves gather in rowing boats on the River Avon in Stratford-upon-Avon, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Autumn coloured leafs are pictured in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A Herens cow is pictured in a field on a warm autumn day near Arolla in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A man walks on a warm autumn day in the central town park in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Autumn coloured leaves are pictured in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Women take photos on an autumn day in Neskuchny Garden in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Aspen trees turned gold near Nederland, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man walks in a forest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Le Veyron stream at La Tine de Conflens in La Sarraz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A boy walks on a snow-covered path in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Pumpkins are pictured in a field on an autumn morning in Oulens-sous-Echallens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The half moon is pictured over an autumn forest on a sunny day outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A rainbow above the bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A woman photographs the Tu-Hwnt-I'r Bont 15th century tea rooms in Llanrwst, north Wales. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
People paddle on Planinsko polje in Planina, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
An aerial view of the R257 "Yenisei" federal highway in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Hikers walk on a bridge above Le Veyron stream on an autumn morning at La Tine de Conflens in La Sarraz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A vessel transports two turbine rotary wheels, which weigh 244 tons each, along the Yenisei River from a plant in St. Petersburg through the Arctic Ocean to the Krasnoyarsk hydroelectric power station outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia....more
A swimmer prepares to enter the water in the Serpentine Lake in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
