Pictures | Thu Oct 11, 2018 | 1:25pm EDT

Fall colors

A woman stands on the footbridge over the river Garry near Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Birds fly over autumn foliage in Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Autumnal trees of the Tiergarten park are pictured in front of the television tower in Berlin, Germany, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Deer stand in Richmond Park in London, Britain, October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
An aerial view shows the autumn foliage on the banks of the Yenisei River in the Siberian taiga outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
A cat sits in autumn leaves on a sunny day in Vienna, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Boats are moored in Loch Faskally Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Autumn colours are seen on foliage at the Botanic gardens in Dublin, Ireland, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, October 05, 2018
A squirrel scampers among autumn foliage at the Botanic gardens in Dublin, Ireland October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, October 05, 2018
Autumn colours are seen on foliage in a park in Minsk, Belarus, October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Autumn colours are seen on foliage in a park in Minsk, Belarus, October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Autumn colours are seen on foliage in a park in Minsk, Belarus, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Autumn colours are seen on foliage at the Botanic gardens in Dublin, Ireland October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, October 05, 2018
A man walks among autumn foliage at the Botanic gardens in Dublin, Ireland October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, October 05, 2018
A waterfall is pictured on a warm autumn day at the Areuse gorge in Boudry near Neuchatel, Switzerland, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Autumn foliage is seen in Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Vehicles drive along the "Yenisei" highway across taiga in autumn foliage in the Krasnoyarsk region, Siberia, Russia, September 29, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
A woman sits on a beach enjoying a warm autumn afternoon at the Parc de Milan in Lausanne, Switzerland, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Members of the honour guard stand before German Chancellor Angela Merkel's meeting with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, outside the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Autumnal trees are pictured as people use a boat at Tiergarten park in Berlin, Germany, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
