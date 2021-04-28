Families arrive at U.S.-Mexico border in search of asylum
An asylum-seeking migrant father plays with his child while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Members of an asylum-seeking migrant family wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A pregnant asylum-seeking migrant woman waits to board a bus to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Central American migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Central American migrants climb over a fence as they are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Members of an asylum-seeking migrant family wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Central American migrants are escorted out of private land as they are detained by the U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families make a line to board a bus to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families board a bus to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Members of the U.S. National Guard use night vision goggles as they look out for asylum-seeking migrant families crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark from an inflatable boat after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families walk to turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Asylum-seeking migrant families walk to turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families board a van to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum-seeking migrant family disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An unaccompanied minor migrant from El Salvador is questioned by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum-seeking migrant family wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark from an inflatable boat after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families react after crossing the Rio Grande on an inflatable boat into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families board a van to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A young boy looks up at a member of the U.S. border patrol, as his dad hands over documents after they were detained after crossing the Rio Grande with other asylum-seeking migrants, in Roma, Texas, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Asylum-seeking migrants are detained by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An asylum-seeking migrant feeds her child while detained by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An asylum-seeking migrant woman carrying a child disembarks from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Asylum-seeking migrants make their way to surrender to U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
