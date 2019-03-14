Edition:
Pictures | Thu Mar 14, 2019 | 11:15am EDT

Families mourn Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

A relative puts soil on her face as she mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 14. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
A relative holds a portrait as he mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 14. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
A relative carries a portrait photograph of Ethiopian Airlines pilot Yared Getachew as he mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 14. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
A relative holds a portrait as she mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 14. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Relatives mourn as they arrive at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 14. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
A relative mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 14. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Manant and Hiral Vaidya (at left in the picture) hold a photograph showing six members of their family who were among the 157 people who perished when Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 crashed, at their home in the Toronto suburb of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, March 13. The family who perished are from top right Prerit Dixit, Ashka Dixit, Gosha Vaidya, Pannagesh Vaidya, Hansini Vaidya and Anushka Dixit. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Family and friends of victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, look at debris after a commemoration ceremony at the scene of the crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 13. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Chinese family and friends mourn victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash during a commemoration ceremony at the scene of the crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 13. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A Chinese man mourns a victim of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash during a commemoration ceremony at the scene of the crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 13. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Chinese friends mourn a victim of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash during a commemoration ceremony at the scene of the crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 13. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Relatives of the passengers of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane that crashed, mourn after a briefing in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 12. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Members of the African Union (AU) hold flowers to commemorate the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash at scene of the of the crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. March 12. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Kebebew Legesse, the mother of Ethiopian Airlines cabin crew Ayantu Girmay mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 12. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Photographs of crew members of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane that crashed are seen during a memorial service by members of the Ethiopian Airline Pilots' Association in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 11. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Members of the Ethiopian Airline Pilots' Association mourn as they attend a memorial service for the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane that crashed, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 11. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Relatives and friends of Sara Gebremichael, 38, a senior hostess and a crew leader on the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane that crashed, mourn at her house in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 11. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Portrait photographs of Sara Gebremichael, 38, a senior hostess and a crew leader on the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane that crashed are seen at her house in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 11. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
