Families mourn Ethiopian Airlines crash victims
A relative puts soil on her face as she mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 14. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A relative holds a portrait as he mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 14. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A relative carries a portrait photograph of Ethiopian Airlines pilot Yared Getachew as he mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 14. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A relative holds a portrait as she mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 14. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Relatives mourn as they arrive at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 14. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A relative mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 14. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Manant and Hiral Vaidya (at left in the picture) hold a photograph showing six members of their family who were among the 157 people who perished when Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 crashed, at their home in the Toronto suburb of Brampton, Ontario,...more
Family and friends of victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, look at debris after a commemoration ceremony at the scene of the crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 13. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Chinese family and friends mourn victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash during a commemoration ceremony at the scene of the crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 13. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Chinese man mourns a victim of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash during a commemoration ceremony at the scene of the crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 13. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Chinese friends mourn a victim of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash during a commemoration ceremony at the scene of the crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 13. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Relatives of the passengers of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane that crashed, mourn after a briefing in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 12. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Members of the African Union (AU) hold flowers to commemorate the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash at scene of the of the crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. March 12. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Kebebew Legesse, the mother of Ethiopian Airlines cabin crew Ayantu Girmay mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 12. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Photographs of crew members of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane that crashed are seen during a memorial service by members of the Ethiopian Airline Pilots' Association in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 11. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie
Members of the Ethiopian Airline Pilots' Association mourn as they attend a memorial service for the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane that crashed, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 11. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie
Relatives and friends of Sara Gebremichael, 38, a senior hostess and a crew leader on the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane that crashed, mourn at her house in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 11. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie
Portrait photographs of Sara Gebremichael, 38, a senior hostess and a crew leader on the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane that crashed are seen at her house in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 11. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie
