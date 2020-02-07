Edition:
Families of Iran crash victims put lives back together

Amirali Alavi, whose mother Neda Sadighi was killed in the plane downing in Iran last month, poses with his father Farzad Alavi (standing) at their home in Thornhill, Ontario, Canada. Grief-stricken relatives of passengers killed aboard an airliner shot down by Iran over Tehran last month are grappling in Canada with the daily challenges of long-distance funeral arrangements, empty homes, cars left in driveways and unpaid bills. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Amirali Alavi, whose mother Neda Sadighi was killed in the plane downing in Iran last month, poses with his father Farzad Alavi (standing) at their home in Thornhill, Ontario, Canada. Grief-stricken relatives of passengers killed aboard an airliner shot down by Iran over Tehran last month are grappling in Canada with the daily challenges of long-distance funeral arrangements, empty homes, cars left in driveways and unpaid bills. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Meisam Salahi looks at a photo of his younger brother Mohsen and sister-in-law Mahsa Amirliravi, who were passengers on the flight. Iran admitted it shot down the Ukrainian airliner by mistake on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people aboard including 57 Canadians. The Canadian government said that 138 people on the flight were headed to Canada as their final destination. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Meisam Salahi looks at a photo of his younger brother Mohsen and sister-in-law Mahsa Amirliravi, who were passengers on the flight. Iran admitted it shot down the Ukrainian airliner by mistake on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people aboard including 57 Canadians. The Canadian government said that 138 people on the flight were headed to Canada as their final destination. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Meisam Salahi, 34, wants to return his brother's car to the dealership where it was leased, deal with mortgage payments on the couple's home and collect rent from their tenants. But without a death certificate - sometimes delayed after aviation disasters as local authorities identify remains - he has struggled. "Technically, in Canada, he's still alive," Salahi said. "I don't even know how many bills I have to pay." REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Meisam Salahi, 34, wants to return his brother's car to the dealership where it was leased, deal with mortgage payments on the couple's home and collect rent from their tenants. But without a death certificate - sometimes delayed after aviation disasters as local authorities identify remains - he has struggled. "Technically, in Canada, he's still alive," Salahi said. "I don't even know how many bills I have to pay." REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Farzad Alavi is reflected in a mirror with a photo of his wife Neda Sadighi at home in Thornhill. Many next of kin are in Iran, giving family and friends in Canada limited power in dealing with the victims' estates. For Amirali Alavi, Alavi and Sadighi's son, traveling to Iran after the crash was a trek that included a dash to Washington to get Iranian consulate paperwork, leading to a four-hour ordeal at the U.S.-Canadian border. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Farzad Alavi is reflected in a mirror with a photo of his wife Neda Sadighi at home in Thornhill. Many next of kin are in Iran, giving family and friends in Canada limited power in dealing with the victims' estates. For Amirali Alavi, Alavi and Sadighi's son, traveling to Iran after the crash was a trek that included a dash to Washington to get Iranian consulate paperwork, leading to a four-hour ordeal at the U.S.-Canadian border. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Amirali Alavi, 27, said he and his father were detained for questioning by U.S. border agents before he was allowed to cross at 2 a.m. His father was denied entry and returned to Canada on foot while Alavi drove on to Washington alone. It was nearly two weeks before they could bring his mother's remains back, Alavi said. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Amirali Alavi, 27, said he and his father were detained for questioning by U.S. border agents before he was allowed to cross at 2 a.m. His father was denied entry and returned to Canada on foot while Alavi drove on to Washington alone. It was nearly two weeks before they could bring his mother's remains back, Alavi said. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
"We haven't even started to deal with the aftermath," added Amirali Alavi, pictured here at a memorial in Toronto. "These past two weeks have been really tough emotionally, and at the same time, all the work we had to do, it didn't leave us with much time to think about stuff we have to do in Canada." REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

"We haven't even started to deal with the aftermath," added Amirali Alavi, pictured here at a memorial in Toronto. "These past two weeks have been really tough emotionally, and at the same time, all the work we had to do, it didn't leave us with much time to think about stuff we have to do in Canada." REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Immigration advocacy groups have criticized detentions of Iranian nationals at the U.S.-Canadian border in the aftermath of an American drone strike that killed a top Iranian general on Jan. 3. A Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) representative declined comment on the Alavi incident, citing privacy laws, but said allegations that the agency has detained dual citizenship Iranians because of their country of origin are false. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Immigration advocacy groups have criticized detentions of Iranian nationals at the U.S.-Canadian border in the aftermath of an American drone strike that killed a top Iranian general on Jan. 3. A Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) representative declined comment on the Alavi incident, citing privacy laws, but said allegations that the agency has detained dual citizenship Iranians because of their country of origin are false. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Meisam Salahi, whose younger brother Mohsen Salahi and sister-in-law Mahsa Amirliravi were killed, poses at his home in Richmond Hill. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Meisam Salahi, whose younger brother Mohsen Salahi and sister-in-law Mahsa Amirliravi were killed, poses at his home in Richmond Hill. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Farzad Alavi, whose wife Neda Sadighi was killed, makes tea at his home in Thornhill. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Farzad Alavi, whose wife Neda Sadighi was killed, makes tea at his home in Thornhill. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Amirali Alavi serves tea at home in Thornhill. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Amirali Alavi serves tea at home in Thornhill. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Meisam Salahi smokes a cigarette at his home. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Meisam Salahi smokes a cigarette at his home. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Cigarette butts are seen at the home of Meisam Salahi. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Cigarette butts are seen at the home of Meisam Salahi. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A photo of Neda Sadighi is seen in the home of Amirali Alavi and Farzad Alavi. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A photo of Neda Sadighi is seen in the home of Amirali Alavi and Farzad Alavi. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Images of Mohsen Salahi and Mahsa Amirliravi, who were killed in the Ukrainian passenger jet shot down in Iran, are seen at Meisam Salahi's home in Richmond Hill. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Images of Mohsen Salahi and Mahsa Amirliravi, who were killed in the Ukrainian passenger jet shot down in Iran, are seen at Meisam Salahi's home in Richmond Hill. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Flowers are seen at the home of Meisam Salahi. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Flowers are seen at the home of Meisam Salahi. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Meisam Salahi fills a tea kettle at his home in Richmond Hill. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Meisam Salahi fills a tea kettle at his home in Richmond Hill. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
