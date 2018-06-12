Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jun 12, 2018

Families search for relatives buried by volcano in Guatemala

Angelica Alvarez, who is looking for her husband and two daughters, stands at her house during a search at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, Guatemala June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Angelica Alvarez, who is looking for her husband and two daughters, stands at her house during a search at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, Guatemala June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Angelica Alvarez, who is looking for her husband and two daughters, stands at her house during a search at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, Guatemala June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Soldiers hold a bucket with human remains found during a search June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Soldiers hold a bucket with human remains found during a search June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Soldiers hold a bucket with human remains found during a search June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A volunteer recovers human remains found during a search June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A volunteer recovers human remains found during a search June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
A volunteer recovers human remains found during a search June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Residents pause a search as heavy machinery remove ash from a house June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Residents pause a search as heavy machinery remove ash from a house June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Residents pause a search as heavy machinery remove ash from a house June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Soldiers carry a stretcher with human remains June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Soldiers carry a stretcher with human remains June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Soldiers carry a stretcher with human remains June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Residents shovel during a search June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Residents shovel during a search June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Residents shovel during a search June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
People attend the funeral of 17 year old Aura Yolanda Perez Paz, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Alotenango, Guatemala June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People attend the funeral of 17 year old Aura Yolanda Perez Paz, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Alotenango, Guatemala June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
People attend the funeral of 17 year old Aura Yolanda Perez Paz, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Alotenango, Guatemala June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Eufemia Garcia, 48, who lost 50 members of her family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, embraces a rescue worker while searching for her family June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Eufemia Garcia, 48, who lost 50 members of her family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, embraces a rescue worker while searching for her family June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Eufemia Garcia, 48, who lost 50 members of her family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, embraces a rescue worker while searching for her family June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A rescue team and volunteers work at the house of Bryan Rivera, who lost 13 members of his family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla Guatemala June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A rescue team and volunteers work at the house of Bryan Rivera, who lost 13 members of his family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla Guatemala June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
A rescue team and volunteers work at the house of Bryan Rivera, who lost 13 members of his family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla Guatemala June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Bryan Rivera is comforted by a volunteer after human remains were found at his home, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Bryan Rivera is comforted by a volunteer after human remains were found at his home, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Bryan Rivera is comforted by a volunteer after human remains were found at his home, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A resident is seen through ashes days after the eruption of the Fuego volcano June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A resident is seen through ashes days after the eruption of the Fuego volcano June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
A resident is seen through ashes days after the eruption of the Fuego volcano June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A rescue worker rests June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A rescue worker rests June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
A rescue worker rests June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Clothing is seen at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Clothing is seen at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Clothing is seen at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A nun prays while touring an area affected by the eruption June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A nun prays while touring an area affected by the eruption June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
A nun prays while touring an area affected by the eruption June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Residents search for their relatives June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Residents search for their relatives June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Residents search for their relatives June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A volunteer removes debris from a house June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A volunteer removes debris from a house June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
A volunteer removes debris from a house June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Volunteers carry human remains found at Bryan Rivera's house June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Volunteers carry human remains found at Bryan Rivera's house June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Volunteers carry human remains found at Bryan Rivera's house June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A chair is seen underneath a tree June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A chair is seen underneath a tree June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
A chair is seen underneath a tree June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Heavy machinery removes ash June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Heavy machinery removes ash June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Heavy machinery removes ash June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People embrace each other during the funeral of Maria Leticia Pernilla Gil, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at a cemetery in El Rodeo, Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People embrace each other during the funeral of Maria Leticia Pernilla Gil, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at a cemetery in El Rodeo, Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
People embrace each other during the funeral of Maria Leticia Pernilla Gil, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at a cemetery in El Rodeo, Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Volunteers are seen at the house of Bryan Rivera June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Volunteers are seen at the house of Bryan Rivera June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Volunteers are seen at the house of Bryan Rivera June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Bryan Rivera walks toward a police vehicle after volunteers found human remains at his house June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Bryan Rivera walks toward a police vehicle after volunteers found human remains at his house June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Bryan Rivera walks toward a police vehicle after volunteers found human remains at his house June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A volunteer is covered in ash while working at the house of Bryan Rivera June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A volunteer is covered in ash while working at the house of Bryan Rivera June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
A volunteer is covered in ash while working at the house of Bryan Rivera June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Residents pull a rope to remove debris and access a buried house June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Residents pull a rope to remove debris and access a buried house June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Residents pull a rope to remove debris and access a buried house June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Eufemia Garcia, 48, who lost 50 members of her family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, stands on debris near the area where her house is buried June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Eufemia Garcia, 48, who lost 50 members of her family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, stands on debris near the area where her house is buried June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Eufemia Garcia, 48, who lost 50 members of her family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, stands on debris near the area where her house is buried June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Bryan Rivera uses his phone after a rescue team found human remains at his home June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Bryan Rivera uses his phone after a rescue team found human remains at his home June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Bryan Rivera uses his phone after a rescue team found human remains at his home June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A residents remove debris at his house June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A residents remove debris at his house June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
A residents remove debris at his house June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Heavy machinery removes debris June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Heavy machinery removes debris June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Heavy machinery removes debris June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A rescue worker removes ash to access a house Guatemala June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A rescue worker removes ash to access a house Guatemala June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
A rescue worker removes ash to access a house Guatemala June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A rescue worker and a resident dig a hole to search for a house June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A rescue worker and a resident dig a hole to search for a house June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
A rescue worker and a resident dig a hole to search for a house June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A resident observes rescue workers searching for his relatives June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A resident observes rescue workers searching for his relatives June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
A resident observes rescue workers searching for his relatives June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Residents work at their home June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Residents work at their home June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Residents work at their home June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Volunteer Cesar Chican inspects an area June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Volunteer Cesar Chican inspects an area June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Volunteer Cesar Chican inspects an area June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of Maria Leticia Pernilla Gil, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at a cemetery in El Rodeo, Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of Maria Leticia Pernilla Gil, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at a cemetery in El Rodeo, Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of Maria Leticia Pernilla Gil, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at a cemetery in El Rodeo, Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Historic U.S.-North Korea summit

Historic U.S.-North Korea summit

Historic U.S.-North Korea summit

Historic U.S.-North Korea summit

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Israel evacuates illegal settler outpost

Israel evacuates illegal settler outpost

Israeli security forces evacuate Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank.

Classic World Cup moments

Classic World Cup moments

Memorable moments from every World Cup.

Kim Jong Un strolls around Singapore

Kim Jong Un strolls around Singapore

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who rarely ventures outside his isolated country, visits tourist sites on Singapore's waterfront.

