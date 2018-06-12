Families search for relatives buried by volcano in Guatemala
Angelica Alvarez, who is looking for her husband and two daughters, stands at her house during a search at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, Guatemala June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Soldiers hold a bucket with human remains found during a search June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A volunteer recovers human remains found during a search June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Residents pause a search as heavy machinery remove ash from a house June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Soldiers carry a stretcher with human remains June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Residents shovel during a search June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
People attend the funeral of 17 year old Aura Yolanda Perez Paz, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Alotenango, Guatemala June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Eufemia Garcia, 48, who lost 50 members of her family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, embraces a rescue worker while searching for her family June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A rescue team and volunteers work at the house of Bryan Rivera, who lost 13 members of his family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla Guatemala June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Bryan Rivera is comforted by a volunteer after human remains were found at his home, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A resident is seen through ashes days after the eruption of the Fuego volcano June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A rescue worker rests June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Clothing is seen at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A nun prays while touring an area affected by the eruption June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Residents search for their relatives June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A volunteer removes debris from a house June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Volunteers carry human remains found at Bryan Rivera's house June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A chair is seen underneath a tree June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Heavy machinery removes ash June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People embrace each other during the funeral of Maria Leticia Pernilla Gil, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at a cemetery in El Rodeo, Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Volunteers are seen at the house of Bryan Rivera June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Bryan Rivera walks toward a police vehicle after volunteers found human remains at his house June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A volunteer is covered in ash while working at the house of Bryan Rivera June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Residents pull a rope to remove debris and access a buried house June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Eufemia Garcia, 48, who lost 50 members of her family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, stands on debris near the area where her house is buried June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Bryan Rivera uses his phone after a rescue team found human remains at his home June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A residents remove debris at his house June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Heavy machinery removes debris June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A rescue worker removes ash to access a house Guatemala June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A rescue worker and a resident dig a hole to search for a house June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A resident observes rescue workers searching for his relatives June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Residents work at their home June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Volunteer Cesar Chican inspects an area June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of Maria Leticia Pernilla Gil, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at a cemetery in El Rodeo, Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
